Altamira Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Maria Bonita Resource Estimate, Cajueiro Gold District, Brazil

Altamira Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Maria Bonita Resource Estimate, Cajueiro Gold District, Brazil

Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA,OTC:EQTRF) (FSE: T6UP) (OTCQB: EQTRF) ("Altamira" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report with an effective date of September 16, 2026 (the "Report") on the updated resource estimate for the Maria Bonita porphyry gold deposit within the Company's Cajueiro Project in Brazil.

The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website. The updated resource was originally published in the Company's press release on September 21, 2026, which is also available for review on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website. There are no material differences between the resource announced in the news release and the resource in the Report.

Qualified Person

Volodymyr Myadzel, PhD, MAIG, a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in the Report.

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold projects within western central Brazil, strategically advancing four projects spanning over 90,000 hectares within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt, an area that has historically yielded over 6 million ounces of placer gold1. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project contains two gold deposits. Ongoing exploration and fieldwork at Cajueiro indicate the presence of multiple hard rock gold occurrences, traceable from historical alluvial gold production, highlighting the region's exceptional gold endowment and potential scalability. With two independently established mineral resources, a highly prospective geological setting and a track record of significant discoveries, the Company is well-positioned to unlock further value across its extensive land package.

1 NI43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource for the Maria Bonita Prospect: VMG Consultoria, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. 16th September 2026; Author V. Myadzel

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Altamira Gold Corp.

"Michael Bennett"

Michael Bennett
President & CEO

Tel: 604.676.5661
info@altamiragold.com
www.altamiragold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company being well-positioned to unlock further value across its extensive land package. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "will", "plans", "expects", "intends", "may" or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based on management's opinions and estimates as of the date made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company will not update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322433

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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