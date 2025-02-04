- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Altair Minerals Limited (‘ALR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by ALR of an announcement regarding> a proposed project acquisition.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Altair Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Acquisition of High-Grade Venatica Copper Project
Unlocking a high-grade Copper Porphyry within the northern extension of a Multi-Billion Tonne Belt.
Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘Altair or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of the Venatica Copper Project which highlights a major expansion to Altair’s portfolio of Tier-1 sized discovery opportunities, stepping into South America with an exceptionally high-grade porphyry. Located ~60km from the Las Bambas Mine which produces 2% of global copper supply, Venatica shares the same host rocks, structures, geological controls with outcroppings of >6% copper.
Key Highlights:
- District Scale Opportunity | 337km2 Landholding
The Venatica Copper Project spans 337km2 over 34 claims, situated on Peru’s prolific Andahuaylas- Yauri Porphyry belt, host to 3 deposits which are >1Bt along strike of Venatica1.
- Large Scale Targets | >16km2 of Porphyry Targets, open in all directions
Venatica West has two key targets amongst a regional system - (1) Irka NE: high-grade felsic copper-silver-moly porphyry >4km2 and (2) Irka SW: copper-gold porphyry-skarn >6km2, with the true lateral extent of both systems completely open. The Irka NE porphyry represents an exceptionally large target, which has shown an abundance of copper across a significant 3.4km strike which samples range 3,000ppm to >60,000ppm Cu. Majority of Venatica remains untested with potential for subsequent high-grade copper systems to be discovered.
- High-Grade Surface Outcrops | 20% of samples >3,000ppm Cu
Irka NE Porphyry Target: Historic sample reported by INMET (acquired by First Quantum) reported 9.5% Copper, 471ppm Mo, 160g/t Ag and 4.59g/t Au. With subsequent outcrop sampling programs at the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry (>3km strike) returning:
- 5.7% Copper and 43g/t Silver (Sample 4807)
- 4.8% Copper and 32g/t Silver (Sample 15245)
- 4.7% Copper and 40g/t Silver and 31ppm Molybdenum (Sample 646141)
- 7.0% Copper and 33g/t Silver (Sample 2254)
Irka SW Porphyry – Skarn Target: Follow-up sampling programs by INMET returned exceptional copper-gold results of 4.8% Copper & 0.40g/t Gold (Sample 4801) and 6.5% Copper & 0.52g/t Gold (Sample 4803)
- Multiple Regional Anomalous Targets | 17km of anomalous strike
Stream sampling at Venatica East has returned 4 distinct copper targets which has shown >5x background levels of copper that has an outstanding combined anomalous strike of 17km. Stream sediments at Venatica East are analogous to the stream anomalies to Haquira (Figure 6) also >5x background levels of copper, which led to 1.4Bt @ 0.46% Cu discovery along strike Venatica1,2,8.
- Historic High-Grade Production | Average 6% Copper Ore
Reported historic small-scale mining at Irka NE exploited dykes at 6% Copper, whereas on Irka SW target, a pit (50m x 50m x 10m deep) exploited at 4% Copper from the base of pit (10m depth).
- Proven Geological Model | Untested Northen Extension
Venatica is sitting on the large margin contact of the Andahuaylas-Yauri Batholith intrusion, the same Batholith contact which is the key structural control that has led to the discovery of 5x copper deposits with >1Bt resources on this belt (See Fig. 1)1,3. Altair holds first-mover advantage to systematically test the northern extension of the trend, with Venatica covering the key controlling and proven geological formation.
- Expansion of Technical Team | 11.4Mt Cu & 26Moz Au of Discoveries
Assignment of expert geologist team in the discovery of porphyry/skarn deposits within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Batholith. The Peru exploration team has significant experience in characterization of the high-grade traps in this style of deposit, which becomes key in the initial drill program at Venatica. Altair’s strengthened Technical Team have been collectively responsible for discoveries of over 11.4Mt Copper & 26Moz Gold.
- Established Social Credentials | Fast-Tracked for drilling by Q2 2025
Irka Vendor (Venatica West) has established social relations over 10-years with a supportive community. Irka has the additional benefit of small-scale exploitation and provisional permits granted, allowing ability to leverage Peru’s REINFO process to receive drilling permits within months. Ample infrastructure, power and access roads, leading to exceptionally low exploration and drill costs.
ACQUISITION OF VENATICA PROJECT
Overview
The Venatica Project is a district scale and advanced discovery opportunity, located ~7km South & Southeast of Abancay, in the Apurimac region of Peru. The project has ample nearby infrastructure, with significant recent investment into power lines, access roads, manpower and pro-mining social integration due to the on-going development of two world-class mines and construction of three world- class mines in the region. The project is connected to all main roads in South Central Peru either via asphalt or paved roads, with a supportive community whereby relationships have been built over a decade. Two wide public roads facilitate the logistics access and connect the region with the main seaports of southern Peru for shipments of minerals: the Marcona Seaport accessed via Ayacucho and Ica, and the Matarani Seaport accessed by Cusco and Arequipa.
The Venatica transaction represents a non-dilutive exciting discovery opportunity, which consists of the acquisition of 100% owned Mining Process’s alongside an option to acquire 80% of the Irka Mining Concession (“Irka Permit”), Permit Code: N010184917, which sits within the Western half of Venatica. Altair has entered into an agreement with Crhistian Enrique Vargas Serna (“The Vendor”) for an exclusive 120-day due diligence period for the cost of USD $10,000. Upon satisfaction of initial due diligence, Altair has the option to either extend the due diligence period by 3 months for USD $10,000 or has the option to purchase 80% of Irka for USD $60,000 – see terms section below for full details.
Geologically, Venatica is located on the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt, a prolific mining corridor known for hosting numerous Tier-1 copper deposits and recently has led to the construction of multiple world-class copper mines in the last 10 years (Las Bambas, Constancia, Antapaccay) run by majors such as MMG & Glencore. This belt represents a globally significant geological trend, extending over 300km and containing some of the largest copper resources in the world.
The northern portion of the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt is renowned for hosting 5x copper deposits each with >1Bt resources, including one of the lowest quartile producers in Peru (Constancia), and the 3rd largest copper producer in Peru (Las Bambas) accounting for 2% of global copper production1,4, located just 60km from Venatica. The belt stands out due to its simplicity in discovering these globally significant deposits which typically occur at the margin contact of the Batholith Intrusive.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Altair Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rule, Kiyosaki, Spina and Clark Share Mining Stock Picks and Investing Wisdom
During three separate discussions at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Robert Kiyosaki, Rick Rule, Jeff Clark and Peter Spina shared key insights on navigating an increasingly unstable economic landscape.
Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” warned of America’s mounting US$36 trillion debt, highlighting the inflationary risks of excessive money printing and adding that the US is printing a trillion dollars every hundred days.
The author and public speaker went on to underscore the opportunity in mining equities.
“When they print that much money, what happens is this — the rich get richer," said Kiyosaki.
"Let me say it again — the after effect of people (printing) money is the rich get richer, because there's asset inflation. So when they print money, gold and silver, real estate and oil go up."
Of sister metals gold and silver, Kiyosaki said he prefers the versatility of silver. To underscore this idea, he shared an anecdote about Andy Schectman, his friend and the president of Miles Franklin.
“He says every time they fire those Tomahawk rockets, there's 1.4 pounds of silver, and they never get it back,” said Kiyosaki. “We all know silver is an industrial metal, so it's also a strategic metal in war.”
Kiyosaki believes more war is in the cards, explaining that he likes US President Donald Trump because he is anti-war.
At #VRIC Robert Kiyosaki, author of the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, told the audience he forecasts gold will reach US$15,000 this year, and also shared a guess of US$250,000 for Bitcoin in 2025. @theRealKiyosaki #VRIC2025 #INNatVRIC pic.twitter.com/x6DG2BwF4F— Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) January 20, 2025
Although fond of silver, Kiyosaki offered up price predictions for gold and Bitcoin in 2025, forecasting that the yellow metal will hit US$15,000 per ounce. For the original cryptocurrency, he expects a fresh high of US$250,000.
More broadly, Kiyosaki sees hard assets as a hedge against the devaluation of the US dollar.
Rule’s stock picks
Later in the day, well-known resource speculator and investor and Rick Rule headlined a presentation titled “Exhibitors at This Conference, That I Own; Why, and What Could Go Wrong.”
During his 20-minute discussion, Rule, who is also proprietor at Rule Investment Media and host of the Rule Symposium, stressed the importance of practical investment strategies over broad market predictions.
He shared insights into his own holdings, offering investors a "focus list" for further research.
In a jam packed room at #VRIC Rick Rule took to the stage to give a quick overview of the stocks he owns that are in attendance at the conference. For those who missed it, find the ticker symbols for his full list below. @RealRickRule #VRIC2025 #INNatVRIC$ALS.TO $AHR.V $ARG.TO… pic.twitter.com/0A27SzSt3U— Resource Investing (@INN_Resource) January 20, 2025
Some of the companies that Rule listed include:
- Altius Minerals (TSX:ALS,OTCQX:ATUSF)
- Amarc Resources (TSXV:AHR,OTCQB:AXREF)
- Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV:DV,OTCQX:DOLLF)
- Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)
- Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ,OTCQX:FWEDF)
- Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI,NYSE:FSM)
- GoGold Resources (TSX:GGD,OTCQX:GLGDF)
- IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF)
- Snowline Gold (TSXV:SGD,OTCQB:SNWGF)
- Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
- Vizsla Silver (TSX:VZLA,NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA)
While reading out his alphabetical list, Rule provided insight into how he selects equity investments. He prioritizes large, high-quality deposits over smaller ones, seeing them as better bets for strong returns.
He also noted that he prefers political risk to technical risk, and made the case for the prospect generator model, where companies fund exploration using external capital.
“Using other people's money is simply the easiest way to leverage exploration growth without diluting yourself out of existence. People describe prospect generators as boring," said Rule.
"At age 71, almost 72, I've decided that boredom is preferable to terror."
With investments spanning copper, gold, silver, uranium and royalties, he emphasized the importance of backing experienced, transparent management teams. Rule's approach underscores selective, well-researched resource investing— where size, strategy and leadership matter most.
Spina and Clark's stock picks
In a similar vein, Peter Spina, president and CEO of GoldSeek.com and SilverSeek.com, and Jeff Clark, editor of Paydirt Prospector, sat down for a conversation titled, “Stocks I Love Right Now,” moderated by David Lin.
Starting the conversation, Clark reminded investors to not get emotionally attached to stocks, especially resource stocks, noting that a more appropriate title for the conversation would be "Stocks I Want to Buy."
“You’re dating, you’re not marrying them,” said Clark.
Lin then asked if there is any investment a person should marry.
“I don't know about marrying an investment in this sector other than gold itself,” quipped Clark.
Adding his thoughts, Spina offered a little more nuance in his response.
“You might really love a company, but you always have to be thinking about it as an investor — always question the premise, and always try to have an independence to it, because you can get so emotionally attached to something that you lose perspective, and you don't see the risks. You're only focusing on the rewards,” he said.
Even though gold continues to hit record highs and silver is gaining momentum, mining stocks have yet to follow suit, creating what one expert has called a prime risk/reward entry point, Spina explained.
Although gold and silver miners have strong cashflow, improving balance sheets and rising metal prices working in their favor, they remain undervalued and present an opportunity for investors.
“Sometime this year, there's going to be a move that really starts to ignite all these miners and stocks higher,” said Spina. “I think this is an easy opportunity to take advantage of right now.”
Offering tips on selecting small-cap mining stocks, Spina, like many of the conference speakers, pointed to management as the top priority, noting that strong leadership with significant equity ensures alignment with investors.
He went on to explain that given the resource sector’s cyclical nature, experienced managers are crucial for navigating downturns without excessive dilution. Share structure, project quality and operating margins also play a role, particularly in mining companies, where break-even costs vary widely.
Clark also put management at the top of his list of criteria. He urged investors to ask management if they own shares in their company. He also advised attendees to look at management's work history.
“What did the stock do with the prior company they ran?” Clark posited, adding that he considers himself a “conservative speculator” when it comes to jurisdictional risk. “I'm looking at companies that have the potential to make a big find, run by a high-quality management team that is in a pro-mining jurisdiction,” he said.
From there, Clark and Spina provided stock picks to the audience.
Spina mentioned Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR), a US-based gold producer that also has a large rare earths resource. His next selection was Fortuna Mining (TSX:FVI,NYSE:FSM) a precious metals company with mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico and Peru.
His third pick was Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM,NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) a producer of silver, gold, lead and zinc.
Clark’s picks included Luca Mining (TSXV:LUCA,OTCQX:LUCMF) a polymetallic miner with two assets in Mexico. Next was Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS,OTCQB:RMRDF) a Québec-focused gold explorer. Lastly, Clark chose Independence Gold (TSXV:IGO,OTCQB:IEGCF), a precious metals explorer with assets in BC and the Yukon.
Highlighting the value each company offers, Spina and Clark also noted that the juniors could become M&A targets as larger producers look to replenish their pipelines.
“I think the conditions are right, because the producers are generating a lot of free cashflow," said Clark, noting that he has questioned why more juniors weren’t acquired two or three years ago when they were “stupid cheap."
"Well, maybe they were waiting until their cashflow was higher (and) the gold price was higher. We have those conditions now," he added. "So we are ripe for an M&A cycle to start. All it's going to take is one big one to get it rolling, and then we'll be off to the races.”
Stay tuned for more event coverage, including video interviews with many of the experts who attended.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Maria Smirnova: Gold, Silver Price Drivers Still in Place, My Focus in 2025
Maria Smirnova, senior portfolio manager and chief investment officer at Sprott Asset Management, shared her thoughts on the outlook for gold and silver in 2025.
"Looking forward to this year and beyond, the drivers that we see for both gold and silver that were in place last year are still there — things haven't changed from this year to last year," she said.
"So even if we don't see such a strong price performance, for example in gold — 27 percent, that's pretty hard to beat — I would say that we should still have a good year this year."
Acknowledging that many investors are still waiting for gold and silver stocks to perform more strongly, Smirnova said she sees opportunity in the small- to mid-cap space.
"Hang in there — I know it can be frustrating sometimes. Certainly small companies have underperformed the larger companies, but there's a lot of value out there that I see. Just don't give up, stick with it," she told the Investing News Network.
Watch the interview above for more from Smirnova on gold and silver. You can also click here to view our Vancouver Resource Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad?
There's been a de-dollarization storm brewing lately in the international finance arena. What is it?
De-dollarization is the process of reducing the dominance of the US dollar in global trade and financing activities. Recent data shows that other currencies are gaining ground, and the US dollar is no longer the alpha currency it once was.
You might be wondering, "What's causing this?" Well, the rise of non-US economic blocs and increasing political tensions have caused countries to rethink their dependency on the US dollar. For some nations, this has led to strategies to promote regional integration and bilateral relations in an effort to protect against geopolitical risks.
Take Russia, for example. In June 2021, the country announced it was eliminating the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund — in doing so, it has reduced its vulnerability to western sanctions. More recently, the BRICS nations, a group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have made headlines for their efforts to set up their own currency.
What does this all mean? Well, stick with us as we delve into the details of de-dollarization.
In this article
How did the dollar become the world's reserve currency?
The US dollar has a storied history, originating in the early days of the United States. The US Mint was founded by the Coinage Act of 1792, establishing the dollar as the primary currency unit.
The dollar's value was initially set relative to gold and silver, and it has since undergone several changes, including adopting the gold standard in 1900. The gold standard was a monetary system in which currencies were tied to an established quantity of gold, facilitating price stability and reducing transaction costs in commerce across borders.
The US adopted the system with the Coinage Act of 1873, which continued until the Great Depression in the 1930s. The Bretton Woods Agreement of 1944 was a pivotal moment in the US dollar's history, as delegates from 44 countries agreed to peg their currencies to the dollar, which was, in turn, linked to gold. This solidified the US dollar's position as the primary trading currency.
The US dollar's rise to prominence as the world's reserve currency can be attributed to other factors as well. The Federal Reserve Bank was established by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which helped maintain price stability in the US dollar.
Additionally, during World War I, the US became the primary lender for many countries looking to buy dollar-denominated US bonds. By the end of World War II, the US had amassed most of the world's gold reserves, and the Bretton Woods Agreement had solidified the dollar's position as the international monetary standard.
Despite the eventual end of the Bretton Woods system in the early 1970s, the US dollar has retained its status as the world's reserve currency. Factors contributing to its dominance include:
- the stability of its value
- the size of the US economy
- the US' geopolitical influence
- the unparalleled market for US debt
Today, the US dollar remains the currency of choice for international trade and reserves, with major commodities like oil primarily bought and sold in US dollars, called petrodollars. However, with the recent de-dollarization trend and the emergence of digital currencies, the dollar's long-term future as the global reserve currency is uncertain.
What is de facto dollarization?
There are some countries that don't officially use the US dollar, but still experience unofficial de facto dollarization, a phenomenon in which residents of a country use a foreign currency, often the US dollar, for day-to-day transactions and for saving in hard currency. According to the International Monetary Fund, most developing countries have a limited form of dollarization. Countries with high levels of de facto dollarization are Argentina, Bolivia, Cambodia, Lebanon, Peru, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.
De facto dollarization is a concern in many developing economies, because it can limit the effectiveness of monetary policy, expose the financial sector to currency risk and increase the country's vulnerability to external shocks.
Nations with both official and unofficial dollarization are seeing the risks associated with it, and some are looking for alternatives, or at least ways to cushion that risk.
What does de-dollarization mean?
De-dollarization involves reducing the US dollar's dominance in global markets by substituting it as the primary currency for financial transactions, such as trading oil or other commodities, foreign exchange reserves and bilateral trade.
The US dollar's leading role in the global economy grants the US significant influence over other nations, and the country often uses sanctions as a foreign policy tool. As a result, some countries want to reduce their dependence on the dollar and challenge its dominance to insulate their central banks from geopolitical risks:
As mentioned, one of the groups leading this movement is the BRICS. The five emerging economies in the bloc have been working together on various issues, such as trade, finance and development. The BRICS countries have also been looking for ways to create a new reserve currency that could compete with the dollar.
One example of de-dollarization is the emergence of the petroyuan in response to the longstanding petrodollar system. China, now the world's top oil importer, has introduced a yuan-denominated oil futures benchmark to stimulate demand for its goods, services and securities, signaling a potential decline for the petrodollar.
Another indication of de-dollarization is the rise in central bank gold buying. Countries like China, Russia and India have been purchasing gold as a means to reduce their dollar holdings. Central banks have purchased more gold in recent years than they have since records began being kept in 1950. This trend highlights a shift in trust from the US dollar to gold as a safer haven, driven in part by the US and its allies' increasing use of financial sanctions.
Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, discussed this weaponization of the US dollar and its role in the continuing de-dollarization trend with the Investing News Network (INN) at the Rule Symposium in July 2024.
"The rallying cry that's pulling all of this together is the weaponization of the dollar, and I would also argue the fact that we signed an executive order to go green ... we have in essence told the Saudi kingdom and OPEC, who gives us the dollar hegemony by pricing oil in dollars, that we're going to go green pretty soon, and if you're on the wrong side of us we're going to sanction your funds," he said.
Watch the full interview with Schectman here.
Schectman also had lots of insight to share on de-dollarization during a panel entitled "Will the BRICS survive a Trump Presidency" at the 2025 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in January. Whether US President Donald Trump uses a carrot or a stick approach with BRICS members, the path toward de-dollarization will be hard to block. Schectman told VRIC attendees that he views Trump's tariffs as sanctions in another form, and the tariffs are likely to continue to give countries such as China a good reason to make further moves to dethrone the dollar.
He pointed to China and Saudi Arabia beefing up their gold reserves on the sly and China selling US bonds in Saudi Arabia as evidence of the aggressive posture toward de-dollarization.
"A lot of the things they're doing are going to be under the radar. For example, we've seen China say that they stopped buying gold for six months, yet the import/export numbers out of London and Switzerland betrayed that rhetoric," he said. "And in fact, there's a feeling that they've been buying 10 times as much gold as they said. Saudi Arabia, same thing. Oh, sorry, we forgot to report it to the IMF, but the import/export numbers caught it. So, I think this de-dollarization trend is going to continue."
China is also striking at the heart of the petrodollar system with the sale of US$2 billion in dollar-denominated bonds in Saudi Arabia in direct competition with US treasuries.
“That money then doesn't go back to the US,” Schectman said. "And I think what (China is) doing with this is saying, look, we can do this with all of our Belt Road Initiative countries. We can help them with their dollar denominated debt. It's a way for them to say, we can challenge you right now in the treasury market, don't mess with us.”
If US President Donald Trump continues to use tariffs as a proxy for economic sanctions on China, Schectman believes the Asian nation will continue to issue bonds in US dollars in order to compete on a parallel system with the United States.
It's worth noting that de-dollarization efforts, while offering advantages such as risk diversification, stronger national currencies and reduced vulnerability to US sanctions, also present challenges like transition difficulties, short-term instability and limited global acceptance of alternative currencies.
So while de-dollarization presents both opportunities and challenges for the global economy, businesses, investors and policymakers must understand these implications and adapt to the evolving nature of international trade and finance.
Will the dollar lose its reserve currency status?
Frank Giustra, a well-known Canadian businessman who is co-chair of the International Crisis Group, believes some form of de-dollarization appears inevitable, as in the wake of sanctions against Russia, countries are increasingly considering non-dollar trade agreements and central banks are reducing their dollar reserves.
If the US dollar was to lose its reserve currency status, what could take its place? There are 180 currencies recognized as legal tender in different countries and territories worldwide, and there are other reserve currencies like the euro, Japan's yen, Britain's pound and China's yuan. There are also growing digital currency options.
However, for now the US dollar's dominance remains clear — International Monetary Fund data shows that it makes up 57 percent of foreign exchange reserves worldwide. And even those who are of the opinion that a shift away from the US dollar is inevitable don't see it happening without major turmoil at a global scale.
"I don't think an orderly move from a dollar-based system to another currency or a (system based on a basket of currencies) can be an orderly one," explained Alfonso Peccatiello, founder of the Macro Compass, in an interview with INN.
"Generally in history such transitions between global reserve currencies have been with big geopolitical tensions — or in other words, with wars. So nobody wants that, but it is historically speaking the prerequisite to move from one currency-based system — the dollar — to another currency-based system."
Watch the full interview with Peccatiello above.
Giustra has expressed a similar opinion, saying that moves away from the US dollar could provoke inflation in the US, potentially leading to social and economic instability. For that reason, he believes the de-dollarization trend should be viewed by the administration as a matter of national security. He thinks the US should consider being open to dialogue regarding forming a new monetary system, which could potentially be backed by gold or other commodities.
Investor takeaway
De-dollarization is an ongoing trend that marks a shift away from the previously unrivaled US dollar in global trade and finance. Political tensions, the rise of non-US economic blocs and a desire for decreased reliance on the dollar are the driving forces behind this trend. De-dollarization is also playing a key role in prompting countries to pursue regional integration and bilateral relations while protecting against geopolitical risks.
Investors can prepare for a future in which the US dollar's dominance is less certain by diversifying their portfolios across various currencies and assets, such as gold or cryptocurrencies.
Additionally, learning about alternative payment systems or platforms that bypass the US dollar can open up new markets and services. Remaining open minded about different perspectives and scenarios emerging from de-dollarization will allow greater flexibility and adaptability in a changing financial landscape. By staying informed and flexible, investors can navigate the evolving financial landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2024.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Tempest Minerals
Investor Insights
The continued positive outlook for gold, copper is creating a strong macro economic environment for Tempest Minerals supported by its highly prolific assets with potential for world-class deposits.
Overview
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is an exploration and development company based in Australia, with a diversified portfolio of mineral assets prospective for iron, gold, copper/base metals, rare earths (REE), lithium. The company has five projects located in prolific territories in Western Australia: Yalgoo (gold, copper, zinc, silver, iron ore, tungsten, rare earths and more), Mt Magnet (gold, REE), Five Wheels (gold, base metals) and Elephant (gold). Its flagship Yalgoo property is a large land package comprising several targets, located in the prolific Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Tempest has defined a number of exceptional exploration targets and is currently progressing the newly discovered Remorse magnetite iron ore deposit.
Tempest Minerals is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Tempest Minerals is led by an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success – key to executing the company’s mission to maximise shareholder value through focused, data and technology-driven asset exploration and development.
Company Highlights
- Tempest Minerals’ exploration and development projects are primarily located in Western Australia and highlight a multi-commodity strategy in regions with a strong mining history.
- The company’s strategy is to progress a project pipeline of high-growth assets utilising data driven and hands-on exploration and modern development methods.
- In 2024 TEM completed a 5,000-metre drilling campaign focused on the Remorse target at the company’s Yalgoo project leading to a significant new high-grade magnetite deposit discovery and exploration target.
- Work in 2025 will focus on developing the new discovery while conducting further exploration portfolio-wide to define additional targets.
Key Projects
Yalgoo Property
Tempest’s largely unexplored and 100-percent-owned Yalgoo property covers more than 1,000 square kilometres and is highly prospective for gold, base metals and iron with world-class potential. It is located four hours from Perth, close to major infrastructure and adjacent to world-class mines, including Golden Grove, Deflector, Mt Gibson, Minjar, Rothsay and Mt Mulgine.
The Remorse Target is a 5 km long exploration target where TEM completed an initial 4,005 meters of drilling in 2024 and identified a significant magnetite iron-ore deposit. The target also remains highly prospective for base metals.
Tempest also has a number of compelling exploration targets across the 1,000 sq km project including the Sanity target which is highly prospective for gold, with rock chip samples returning 7 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 0.2 percent copper, and more than 60 percent iron.
Mt Magnet
Mt Magnet
The 100-percent owned Mt Magnet project spans more than 20 square kilometres located within a world-class mining district and is 5 kilometres from a processing facility. A prolific mining destination with at least 6 million ounces of gold produced to date, the project is surrounded by multiple large-scale gold mines currently in operations, including Ramelius’ (ASX:RMS) Mt Magnet operations and Spartan’s (ASX:SPR) Dalgaranga. The project contains multiple drill targets, of which Wrangler will be a key focus of near-term work.
Elephant
The Elephant project is a 194 square kilometre property in the prolific Fraser Range region with large geological structures and multi-million-ounce targets. The project area itself has strong magnetic anomalies and an 8-kilometre gold in soil geochemical anomaly which could represent a large subsurface gold system.
Five Wheels
The 100-percent owned, 266-square-kilometre Five Wheels project is geologically similar to Rumble Resources’ zinc-lead-copper discoveries and sits within the boundaries of the Earaheedy Basin in Western Australia, a mineralised sedimentary basin. A major geophysics program is planned for the project, co-funded by the government.
Management Team
Brian Moller – Non-executive Chairman
Brian Moller specialises in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring and has acted in numerous transactions and capital raisings in both the industrial and resources and energy sectors. He was a partner at the legal firm HopgoodGanim for 30 years and led the corporate advisory and governance practice. Moller acts for many publicly listed companies in Australia and regularly advises boards of directors on corporate governance and related issues. He is currently chair or a non-executive director of a number of ASX-listed companies and was critical in the progression of the high-profile LSE-listed SolGold PLC into becoming one of the largest copper-gold developments in the world.
Don Smith – Managing Director
Don Smith is a geologist and entrepreneur with over 20 years in the mining industry. He has worked in operational, development, exploration and consulting roles for junior through multinational firms intensively internationally on numerous commodities, including base and precious metals and energy minerals.
Smith’s corporate experience includes project acquisition, financing and development, and company management. He has been the founding director of a number of private and public resource companies, including the successful listings on the ASX of Platypus Resources and Alderan Resources. Smith has a Bachelor of Science from Newcastle University and a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business. Smith now sits on the board of International Prospect Ventures (TSXV:IZZ) and is also working with a number of startups.
Andrew Haythorpe – Non-executive Director
Andrew Haythorpe has 30 years’ experience in geology and funds management and has been the director and chairman of a number of TSX and ASX listed companies. Since 1999, Haythorpe has been involved in over AU$300 million of mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings in mining and technology companies listed on the TSX and ASX.
He is currently the managing director at Allup Silica, Goldoz and Stunalara Metals, where he is also a founder. He has previously been a fund manager and analyst at Bankers Trust, an analyst at Suncorp (now a Top 20 ASX-listed company with some AU$96 billion in assets), and a director at Hartley Poynton. More recently, he was the managing director of Crescent Gold, leading that company from a junior explorer to a mid-tier producer within four years; and the managing director of Michelago Resources, which became one of the top-performing ASX-listed companies on its transition to gold production in China.
Owen Burchell – Non-executive Director
Owen Burchell is a mining engineer with 20 years of technical, operational and corporate experience, including management positions at Rio Tinto, BHP and Barrick Gold, as well as numerous mining start-ups, closures and operational turnaround projects.
Burchell holds several post-graduate business qualifications from the West Australian School of Mines and is the holder of a First Class Mine Managers Certificate of Competency. He is also a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Burchell currently consults on numerous projects in the resource sector.
Panelists: Hard Assets Key as Geopolitical Shifts Reshape Global Markets
As the Trump administration begins its four year mandate and war continues to rage in Ukraine, the precarious geopolitical landscape remains the primary focus for many resource sector watchers and participants.
Day one of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference began with a panel on the global geopolitical outlook. Moderated by event host Jay Martin, the participants explored major trends poised to impact the resource sector.
Starting the 30 minute discussion, Dr. Pippa Malmgren, an economist, noted that the current geopolitical landscape is characterized by "hot wars in cold places" — meaning that the major conflicts are taking place in areas like space, the Arctic and the Baltic, rather than the traditional "boots on the ground" battles often associated with war.
While Malmgren sees the war in Ukraine ending, she warned of another larger-scale conflict.
“I think that we're going to end up with a deal between the new White House and China and Russia, and what will happen is the visible war will subside, but the war for the technological frontier will accelerate — and that is where the fight is,” she told the audience. “It's for quantum computing, it's for nanotechnology, it's for space.”
This technological front also extends to the deep sea, according to Malmgren. She explained that on January 6, 2022, the fastest internet cable in the world, which connects satellites to earthly networks, was cut.
Located near Svalbard, Norway the undersea cable has been “unexpectedly severed” several times.
“Luckily, we had so much redundancy built in that that event did not become visible to the public, but the militaries understood this is effectively an act of war,” said Malmgren.
Framing the narrative on conflict
For Dr. Pascal Lottaz, it’s important to frame conflict in the right way.
The associate professor at Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Law explained that while the world is experiencing different phases of cold wars, he hesitates to frame everything as a "war" since it dilutes the meaning of the term. A better way to describe the current global landscape is through the lens of a "security competition."
Lottaz added that competition is particularly intense among the US, Russia and China, and is playing out across various domains, including technology. The critical question is whether these rivalries will remain at a level where actions like cutting undersea cables are the worst consequences — serious, but far from catastrophic.
The danger is that tensions could escalate into open conflict. In fact, the world is in one of the most perilous periods of modern history, arguably the most dangerous since the Cuban Missile Crisis, said Lottaz.
He said these concerns keep him up at night, because some factions no longer view nuclear war as an unthinkable scenario. The doctrine of mutually assured destruction only works if all parties believe in deterrence; if one side starts to think nuclear weapons are a viable option, the entire balance is at risk.
Hard assets key amid geopolitical uncertainty
Adding to the discussion, Col. Douglas Macgregor, former senior advisor to the US secretary of defense, underscored that the world is undergoing profound shifts, while Washington remains trapped in outdated perspectives, still viewing itself as the global center — a mindset that blinds it to the resurgence of major nations like China, India and Iran.
Macgregor went on to note that the US has lost its technological monopoly, a fact that was highlighted when China's DeepSeek disrupted the tech sector and sent shares of US rivals plummeting.
The colonel also criticized the exorbitant spending on defense in the US.
“We have a trillion-dollar defense budget. It's unaffordable," he said.
"And people are saying, well, we have a new administration. I read the headlines yesterday — the House and the Senate want to add US$200 billion to the defense budget. It's insane. This is not sustainable."
Amid this uncertainty, Macgregor warned that the “grossly inflated bubble” of the US economy is set to collapse in the next year. He went on to urge conference attendees to pursue hard assets.
“The only assets that are worth having in the future are hard assets,” he said. “Keep that in mind — if it comes out of the ground, whether you grow it or you dig it out, it's valuable.”
Offering a more optimistic outlook, Lottaz, pointed out that the shifting global landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for the resource sector. BRICS nations, often framed as adversaries in western narratives, are not anti-west, but rather are forging independent economic paths. This shift is reshaping commodities markets, as emerging economies like Indonesia, Malaysia and parts of Africa seek greater control over their resources.
Lottaz added that while Africa is an abundant source of mineral resources, there are no commodity markets on the continent. This is a fact that African countries would like to see change.
“Yes, it's going to change the game, but not necessarily to the disadvantage of us and the others," he said.
“But, you know, thriving together is something that's possible, and I think it will come. The question is (whether) we want to engage with it or not?”
Stay tuned for more coverage of VRIC, including video interviews with many of the experts who attended.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
