Altair Minerals

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Altair Minerals Limited (‘ALR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by ALR of an announcement regarding> a proposed project acquisition.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Altair Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingcopper investingasx:alr
The Conversation (0)
Altair Minerals

Acquisition of High-Grade Venatica Copper Project

Unlocking a high-grade Copper Porphyry within the northern extension of a Multi-Billion Tonne Belt.

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘Altair or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of the Venatica Copper Project which highlights a major expansion to Altair’s portfolio of Tier-1 sized discovery opportunities, stepping into South America with an exceptionally high-grade porphyry. Located ~60km from the Las Bambas Mine which produces 2% of global copper supply, Venatica shares the same host rocks, structures, geological controls with outcroppings of >6% copper.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand with gold bar and stock chart.

Rule, Kiyosaki, Spina and Clark Share Mining Stock Picks and Investing Wisdom

During three separate discussions at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Robert Kiyosaki, Rick Rule, Jeff Clark and Peter Spina shared key insights on navigating an increasingly unstable economic landscape.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” warned of America’s mounting US$36 trillion debt, highlighting the inflationary risks of excessive money printing and adding that the US is printing a trillion dollars every hundred days.

The author and public speaker went on to underscore the opportunity in mining equities.

Keep reading...Show less
Maria Smirnova, gold and silver bars.

Maria Smirnova: Gold, Silver Price Drivers Still in Place, My Focus in 2025

Maria Smirnova, senior portfolio manager and chief investment officer at Sprott Asset Management, shared her thoughts on the outlook for gold and silver in 2025.

"Looking forward to this year and beyond, the drivers that we see for both gold and silver that were in place last year are still there — things haven't changed from this year to last year," she said.

"So even if we don't see such a strong price performance, for example in gold — 27 percent, that's pretty hard to beat — I would say that we should still have a good year this year."

Keep reading...Show less
De-dollarization concept — boxing glove punching dollar sign.

What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad?

There's been a de-dollarization storm brewing lately in the international finance arena. What is it?

De-dollarization is the process of reducing the dominance of the US dollar in global trade and financing activities. Recent data shows that other currencies are gaining ground, and the US dollar is no longer the alpha currency it once was.

You might be wondering, "What's causing this?" Well, the rise of non-US economic blocs and increasing political tensions have caused countries to rethink their dependency on the US dollar. For some nations, this has led to strategies to promote regional integration and bilateral relations in an effort to protect against geopolitical risks.

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Chess piece on top of a globe.

Panelists: Hard Assets Key as Geopolitical Shifts Reshape Global Markets

As the Trump administration begins its four year mandate and war continues to rage in Ukraine, the precarious geopolitical landscape remains the primary focus for many resource sector watchers and participants.

Day one of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference began with a panel on the global geopolitical outlook. Moderated by event host Jay Martin, the participants explored major trends poised to impact the resource sector.

Starting the 30 minute discussion, Dr. Pippa Malmgren, an economist, noted that the current geopolitical landscape is characterized by "hot wars in cold places" — meaning that the major conflicts are taking place in areas like space, the Arctic and the Baltic, rather than the traditional "boots on the ground" battles often associated with war.

Keep reading...Show less

×