ALTAGAS REPORTS STRONG 2022 RESULTS

AltaGas Delivers Solid Fourth Quarter and Annual Results; Closes Alaskan Utilities Divestiture; Reaffirms 2023 Guidance; and Continues to Take Steps to Advance Long-term Strategic Plan

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, announced closing the divestiture of the Alaskan Utilities, reaffirmed 2023 financial guidance, announced recent contract awards, and provided an update on its operations.

HIGHLIGHTS
(all financial figures are unaudited and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

  • Normalized EPS 1 was $0.63 in the fourth quarter and $1.89 for the full year of 2022 while GAAP EPS 2 was $0.19 in the fourth quarter and $1.42 for the full year of 2022. Full year normalized EPS increased approximately 10 percent year-over-year, which was above the upper-half of AltaGas' 2022 EPS guidance range of $1.80 - $1.95 .
  • Normalized EBITDA 1 was $454 million in the fourth quarter and $1,537 million for the full year of 2022, while income before income taxes was $78 million in the fourth quarter and $716 million for the full year of 2022. Full year normalized EBITDA increased approximately 4.5 percent year-over-year, which was in the upper-half of the Company's 2022 guidance range of $1.50 billion - $1.55 billion .
  • Normalized FFO per share 1 was $1.32 in the fourth quarter and $4.28 for the full year of 2022 while Cash from Operations per share 3 was $(1.02) in the fourth quarter and $1.92 for the full year of 2022.
  • The Utilities segment reported normalized EBITDA 1 of $294 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $238 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 while income before taxes was $80 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $64 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter year-over-year increase in normalized EBITDA was driven by strong asset optimization activities, continued infrastructure investments on behalf of our customers, beneficial foreign exchange rates, the Virginia rate case interim rates, and colder weather in Michigan and the District of Columbia (D.C.), partially offset by higher operating and administrative expenses.
  • The Midstream segment reported normalized EBITDA 1 of $163 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $95 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 while income before taxes in the segment was $113 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to loss before taxes of $151 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter year-over-year increase in normalized EBITDA was driven by strong volumes and propane margins within the export facilities, higher earnings at the extraction facilities, and lower operating costs at the processing facilities, which was partially offset by the lost contribution from the Aitken Creek gas processing facility.
  • On March 1, 2023 , AltaGas closed the divestiture of its Alaskan Utilities to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for US$800 million (approximately CAD$1.1 billion ), prior to closing adjustments. Sale proceeds will initially be used to reduce debt while providing AltaGas with the financial flexibility to advance its strong growth opportunities across the Midstream and Utilities platforms over the coming years.
  • On February 28, 2023 , the Mountain Valley Pipeline received a favourable biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The consortium expects to receive the incremental permits and approvals over the coming months and will be positioned to mobilize construction crews in the summer of 2023 and have the pipeline in-service by 2023 year-end. As previously disclosed, AltaGas views its investment in the pipeline as a potential divestiture candidate to reduce leverage and move toward the Company's long-term leverage targets.
  • In February 2023 , AltaGas reached an agreement with Southern California Edison for the purchase of resource adequacy attributes from the Blythe facility from January 1, 2024 , through December 31, 2027 . AltaGas believes that the agreement reiterates the long-term demand for Blythe to provide stable and affordable power supply, and support California's longer-term energy needs.
  • In February 2023 , AltaGas reached an agreement with an investment grade counterparty to extend the existing throughput and marketing agreement at the Ferndale liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) Export Terminal by five years through 2033. The extension is aligned with AltaGas' long-term focus of de-risking the global exports business and operating in strong partnership with its customers to drive the best collective outcomes for all parties.
  • On December 22, 2022 , Washington Gas filed an application with the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (PSC of DC) for the third phase of PROJECTpipes (PROJECTpipes 3), seeking approval of approximately US$672 million for the five-year period from 2024 to 2028.
  • AltaGas is reaffirming 2023 full year guidance ranges for normalized EBITDA 1 of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion , and normalized EPS 1 guidance of $1.85 - $2.05 , compared to actual normalized EPS 1 of $1.89 and GAAP EPS 2 of $1.42 in 2022.

____________________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure; see discussion and reconciliation to US GAAP financial measures in the advisories of this news release or in AltaGas' Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) as at and for the period ended December 31, 2022, which is available on www.sedar.com . (2) GAAP EPS is equivalent to Net income applicable to common shares divided by shares outstanding.  (3) Cash from Operations per share is equivalent to cash from operations divided by shares outstanding.


CEO MESSAGE

"We delivered strong operational and financial results in 2022, delivering on our strategic priorities, and continuing to advance our diversified energy infrastructure model," said Randy Crawford , President, and Chief Executive Officer. "2022 Normalized EPS grew by approximately 10 percent and normalized EBITDA increased approximately 4.5 percent year-over-year. This growth is impressive considering the outsize contribution from AltaGas' U.S. Transportation and Storage business in the first quarter of 2021, which was subsequently divested in the second quarter of 2021, and did not contribute to AltaGas' financial results in 2022.

"Operationally, our businesses performed exceptionally well in 2022, despite some challenges and volatility in Asian-to-North American butane spreads and other factors during the second half of 2022. Full-year financial results landed in the upper-half our 2022 guidance ranges for both normalized EBITDA and normalized EPS.

"Through continued infrastructure investments on behalf of our customers within Utilities, we delivered an 18 percent year-over-year increase in normalized EBITDA in U.S. dollar terms. Asset optimization activities, which are designed to benefit both the Company and consumers, helped fuel this performance, as well as lower rates to customers. Over the past three years, by making critical investments across our network to provide improved safety and reliability, reduce operating costs, and improving the customer experience, the Utilities segment has delivered an 11 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in normalized EBITDA in U.S. Dollar terms, delivering an incredible performance from where we started, while driving better outcomes for all our stakeholders.

"Our Midstream business, despite experiencing some market and inflationary headwinds in the second and third quarters of 2022, finished the year strong delivering a 14 percent year-over-year increase in export volumes. The platform continues to position for significant future growth as the Asian economy continues to recover.

"As we look ahead to 2023, we welcome the return of strong demand fundamentals that are being seen in Asia as economies continue to reopen. We expect the return of strengthening Asian LPG pricing premiums that were realized in the fourth quarter to continue through 2023 and beyond. We also have a new tolling agreement from an investment grade counterparty in Asia at the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET) and extended a long-term tolling structure by five years until 2033 at Ferndale , underscoring the market value and credibility of AltaGas' export platform and Canada's reputation for reliable supply. We look forward to continuing to connect our Canadian and Asian customers through increased long-term tolling arrangements in the years ahead.

"Our financial performance is a testament to our diversified business model, which produces a lower-risk, high-growth platform that continues to demonstrate resiliency through market cycles and periods of volatility, while providing our shareholders with steady and growing earnings and cash flow. We continue to strengthen our balance sheet and financial flexibility with the closing of divestiture of the Alaskan Utilities and expect to approach our medium-term 5x net debt-to-Normalized EBITDA target."

RESULTS BY SEGMENT

Normalized EBITDA (1)

Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

($ millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Utilities

$              294

$              238

$              933

$              771

Midstream

163

95

607

717

Corporate/Other

(3)

1

(3)

(16)

Normalized EBITDA (1)

$              454

$              334

$           1,537

$           1,472

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

($ millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Utilities

$                80

$                64

$              548

$              538

Midstream

113

(151)

526

242

Corporate/Other

(115)

(75)

(358)

(334)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$                78

$            (162)

$              716

$              446

(1)  Non-GAAP financial measure; see discussion in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures advisories of this news release.


BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Utilities

The Utilities segment reported normalized EBITDA of $294 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $238 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 while income before income taxes was $80 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $64 million in the fourth quarter in 2021. Fourth quarter financial results were reflective of typical seasonality when natural gas demand rises in the autumn and winter heating seasons. Strong year-over-year growth in normalized EBITDA in the fourth quarter was driven by higher asset optimization activities at Washington Gas, the benefits of interim rates in the Virginia rate case that went into effect in December, higher revenue from ongoing investments into Accelerated Replacement Programs (ARPs), colder weather in Michigan and the D.C., favourable foreign exchange rates, and other factors, which were partially offset by higher operating and administrative expenses. Strong asset optimization activity at Washington Gas in the fourth quarter of 2022 continued to produce considerable positive impacts for the Company's customers as approximately half of the benefit created through this activity is flowed back to customers in the form of rate relief. As such, the Company's efforts related to this activity is providing strong financial benefits to AltaGas' customers and helping to reduce absolute utility bills during this most recent period of higher energy costs.

AltaGas continued to upgrade critical infrastructure executing on the Company's various ARPs during the quarter with a sustained focus on replacing aging infrastructure to improve the safety and reliability of the system, while delivering long-term operating cost and environmental benefits. AltaGas deployed $272 million of invested capital during the fourth quarter of 2022 that was focused on driving better long-term outcomes for its customers, including $90 million deployed within the Company's various ARPs. AltaGas executed on extensive planned network upgrades in 2022 with $824 million of invested capital for the full year of 2022, which collectively increased the Utilities rate base by approximately 12 percent year-over-year to approximately US$5.2 billion in 2022, compared to approximately US$4.7 billion at the end of 2021.

On December 22, 2022 , Washington Gas filed an application with the PSC of DC for PROJECTpipes 3 seeking approval of approximately US$672 million for the five-year period from January 1, 2024 , to December 31, 2028 .

Midstream

The Midstream segment reported normalized EBITDA of $163 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $95 million in the fourth quarter in 2021, while income before taxes was $113 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $151 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter results were reflective of higher earnings at the global exports facilities due to strong volumes and propane margins, partially offset by lower butane margins and elevated rail and freight logistics costs (including fuel surcharges), higher earnings at the extraction facilities driven by higher frac spreads, and lower operating costs at the processing facilities, partially offset by the impact of the lost contribution from the Aitken Creek facility sale. Other factors impacting normalized EBITDA in the Midstream segment during the fourth quarter of 2022 relative to the fourth quarter of 2021 included the favourable resolution of certain commercial disputes and contingencies, and stronger contribution from a number of AltaGas' ancillary businesses, partially offset by lower margins from the marketing business, and a write down of natural gas storage inventory to its net realizable value.

AltaGas exported a robust 97,152 Bbls/d of cleaner burning LPGs to Asia in the fourth quarter of 2022, including 16 fully loaded Very Large Gas Carriers. This included an average of 63,465 Bbls/d of propane exported at RIPET and an average of 33,687 Bbls/d of combined propane and butane exported at Ferndale . Global LPG export volumes for the full year of 2022 averaged 101,654 Bbls/d across 68 ships from RIPET and Ferndale , which was a 14% year-over-year increase over 2021 volumes. Stronger global exports contribution in the fourth quarter of 2022 relative to the same quarter of last year was driven by fewer rail outages that allowed higher export volumes, robust offtake demand within Asia , and growing LPG supply within Western Canada .

AltaGas remains focused on partnering with Western Canadian producers and aggregators to increase direct global market access through long-term tolling arrangements that can drive the best collective outcomes for all parties, while also having an active hedging program to proactively lock in structural margins and de-risk cashflows for merchant exports. The Company is targeting to increase hedges over the coming months and be highly hedged for the new natural gas liquids (NGL) contracting year starting on April 1 . This hedging philosophy is also expected to be utilized in future years.

AltaGas is encouraged by the B.C. Government and Blueberry River First Nations reaching a historic agreement in January 2023 that will provide a pathway for a partnership approach on land, water, and resource stewardship with the Treaty 8 First Nations. The Montney is one of the most prolific resource plays in North America and has the potential to provide decades of steady lower-carbon natural gas and NGLs to support Canada's domestic demand and play a larger role in meeting global energy needs. AltaGas looks forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders in Northeastern B.C. on sustainable resource development in partnership with local communities and delivering on the growing global demand for responsibly developed energy supplies.

AltaGas' realized frac spread averaged $25.14 /Bbl, after transportation costs, as most of AltaGas' frac exposed volumes were hedged at approximately $34.01 /Bbl in the fourth quarter of 2022, prior to transportation costs. AltaGas is well hedged for 2023 with approximately 77 percent of its 2023 expected frac exposed volumes hedged at approximately US$27 /Bbl, prior to transportation costs. In addition, approximately 62 percent of AltaGas' 2023 expected global export volumes are either tolled or financially hedged with an average Far East Index (FEI) to North American financial hedge price of approximately US$12 /Bbl for non-tolled propane and butane volumes.

2023 Midstream Hedge Program


Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

FY 2023

Global Exports volumes hedged (%) (1)

77

71

76

25

62

Average propane/butane FEI to North America average hedge (US$/Bbl) (2)

13.80

11.06

10.81

21.76

12.17

Fractionation volume hedged (%) (3)

59

82

96

72

77

Frac spread hedge rate (US$/Bbl) (3)

26.80

26.83

26.83

26.83

26.83

(1)

Approximate expected volume hedged. Includes contracted tolling volumes and financial hedges. Based on AltaGas' internally assumed export volumes. AltaGas is hedged at a higher percentage for firmly committed volumes.

(2)

Approximate average for the period. Does not include tolling volumes. Does not include physical differential to FSK for C3 volumes. Butane is hedged as a percentage of WTI.

(3)

Approximate average for the period.


Corporate/Other

The Corporate/Other segment reported normalized EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a loss of $3 million , compared to normalized EBITDA of $1 million in the same quarter in 2021. The decrease in normalized EBITDA was mainly due to higher operating and administrative expenses.

Loss before income taxes in the Corporate/Other segment was $115 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $75 million in the same quarter in 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Corporate/Other segment recognized a pre-tax provision on assets of $5 million relating to non-core projects no longer being developed at the Parks at Walter Reed thermal plant in Washington, D.C.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS







Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

($ millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Normalized EBITDA (1)

$              454

$              334

$           1,537

$           1,472

Add (deduct):





Depreciation and amortization

(112)

(105)

(439)

(422)

Interest expense

(99)

(67)

(330)

(275)

Normalized income tax expense (1)

(52)

(40)

(156)

(173)

Preferred share dividends

(7)

(13)

(40)

(53)

Other (2)

(6)

(10)

(42)

(68)

Normalized net income (1)

$              178

$                99

$              530

$              481






Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$                54

$            (156)

$              399

$              230

Normalized funds from operations (1)

$              371

$              280

$           1,204

$           1,180






($ per share except shares outstanding)





Shares outstanding - basic (millions)





During the period (3)

282

280

281

280

End of period

282

280

282

280






Normalized net income - basic (1)

0.63

0.35

1.89

1.72

Normalized net income - diluted (1)

0.63

0.35

1.87

1.71






Net income (loss) per common share - basic

0.19

(0.56)

1.42

0.82

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted

0.19

(0.56)

1.41

0.82

1.

Non-GAAP financial measure; see discussion in Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this news release.

2.

"Other" includes accretion expense, net income applicable to non-controlling interests, foreign exchange gains, and NCI portion of non-GAAP adjustments. The portion of non-GAAP adjustments applicable to non-controlling interests are excluded in the computation of normalized net income to ensure consistency of normalizations applied to controlling and non-controlling interests. These amounts are included in the "net income applicable to non-controlling interests" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

3.

Weighted average.


Normalized EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $454 million , compared to $334 million for the same quarter in 2021. The largest factors leading to the variance are described in the Business Performance sections above.

The average CAD/USD foreign exchange rate increased to 1.36 in the fourth quarter of 2022 from an average of 1.26 in the same quarter in 2021, resulting in an increase in normalized EBITDA of approximately $20 million on a consolidated basis.

Normalized net income was $178 million or $0.63 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $99 million or $0.35 per share reported for the same quarter in 2021. The increase was mainly due to the same factors impacting normalized EBITDA, lower net income applicable to non-controlling interests and lower preferred share dividends, partially offset by higher interest expense, higher normalized income tax expense, and higher depreciation and amortization expense.

Income before income taxes was $78 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $162 million for the same quarter in 2021. Net income applicable to common shares was $54 million or $0.19 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $156 million or $0.56 per share for the same quarter in 2021. Please refer to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 , Section of the MD&A for further details on the variance in income before income taxes and net income.

Normalized FFO was $371 million or $1.32 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $280 million or $1.00 per share for the same quarter in 2021. The increase was mainly due to the same previously referenced factors impacting normalized EBITDA, partially offset by higher interest expense and higher current tax expense.

Cash used by operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $289 million or $1.02 per share, compared to $157 million or $0.56 per share for the same quarter in 2021. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Results Section of the MD&A for further details on the variance in cash used by operations.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $112 million , compared to $105 million for the same quarter in 2021. The increase was due to the impact of new assets placed in-service, partially offset by the impact of the Alaska Utilities divestiture.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $99 million , compared to $67 million for the same quarter in 2021. The increase was due to $8 million of interest related to the subordinated hybrid notes, higher average interest rates, higher average debt balances, and a higher average Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate.

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $12 million , compared to income tax recovery of $28 million in the same quarter in 2021. The increase in income tax expense was mainly due to an increase in income before income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss before income taxes in the same quarter in 2021.

FORWARD FOCUS, GUIDANCE AND FUNDING

AltaGas continues to focus on executing on its long-term corporate strategy of building a diversified platform that operates long-life energy infrastructure assets that connect customers and markets and are positioned to provide resilient and durable value for the Company's stakeholders.

AltaGas expects to achieve guidance ranges that were previously disclosed in December 2022 , including:

  • 2023 Normalized EPS guidance of $1.85 - $2.05 per share, compared to actual normalized EPS of $1.89 and GAAP EPS of $1.42 in 2022; and
  • 2023 Normalized EBITDA guidance of $1.5 billion - $1.6 billion , compared to actual normalized EBITDA of $1.54 billion and income before taxes of $716 million in 2022.

AltaGas continues to focus on delivering durable and growing EPS and FFO per share while targeting lowering leverage ratios. This strategy should support steady dividend growth and provide the opportunity for ongoing capital appreciation for its long-term shareholders. This includes AltaGas having announced plans to deliver regular, sustainable, and annual dividend increases that compound in the years ahead.

AltaGas is maintaining a disciplined, self-funded capital program of approximately $930 million in 2023, excluding asset retirement obligations. The Company also expects approximately $90 million of capital investments that were approved in 2022 to rollover and be deployed in early 2023. The 2023 capital program includes continued strong investments in the Utilities and Midstream businesses that are focused on ensuring long-term safety and reliability of the asset base and position AltaGas to meet its customers long-term needs and drive the best collective outcomes for all stakeholders.

QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors approved the following schedule of Dividends:

Type

Dividend

(per share)

Period

Payment Date

Record

Common Shares 1

$0.28

n.a.

31-Mar-23

16-Mar-23

Series A Preferred Shares

$0.19125

31-Dec-22 to

30-Mar-23

31-Mar-23

16-Mar-23

Series B Preferred Shares

$0.41875

31-Dec-22 to

30-Mar-23

31-Mar-23

16-Mar-23

Series E Preferred Shares

$0.337063

31-Dec-22 to

30-Mar-23

31-Mar-23

16-Mar-23

Series G Preferred Shares

$0.265125

31-Dec-22 to

30-Mar-23

31-Mar-23

16-Mar-23

Series H Preferred Shares

$0.443404

31-Dec-22 to

30-Mar-23

31-Mar-23

16-Mar-23

1.  D ividends on common shares and preferred shares are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.


CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

AltaGas will hold a conference call today, March 2 , at 8:00 a.m. MT ( 10:00 a.m. ET and 14:00 BST ) to discuss Fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and other corporate developments.

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available commencing at 11:00 a.m. MT ( 1:00 p.m. ET ) on March 2, 2023 , by dialing 416-764-8677 or toll free 1-888-390-0541. The passcode is 346734#. The replay will expire at 9:59 p.m. MT ( 11:59 p.m. ET ) on March 9, 2023 .

AltaGas' Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 , as well as its related Management's Discussion and Analysis, are now available online at www.altagas.ca . All documents will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be posted under AltaGas' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This news release contains references to certain financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to US GAAP financial measures are shown below and within AltaGas' Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) as at and for the period ended December 31, 2022 . These non-GAAP measures provide additional information that management believes is meaningful regarding AltaGas' operational performance, liquidity and capacity to fund dividends, capital expenditures, and other investing activities. Readers are cautioned that these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

Normalized EBITDA


Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

($ millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP financial measure)

$           78

$       (162)

$         716

$         446

Add:





Depreciation and amortization

112

105

439

422

Interest expense

99

67

330

275

EBITDA

$         289

$           10

$     1,485

$     1,143

Add (deduct):





Transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions (1)

2

9

6

15

Unrealized losses (gains) on risk management contracts (2)

156

33

49

(18)

Losses (gains) on sale of assets (3)

1

(3)

(6)

Restructuring costs (4)

1

Provisions on assets

6

6

6

64

Provisions (reversal of provisions) on investments accounted for by the equity method (5)

271

(3)

271

Accretion expenses

2

4

7

6

Foreign exchange gains

(1)

(10)

(4)

Normalized EBITDA

$         454

$         334

$     1,537

$     1,472

(1)

Comprised of transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions of assets and/or equity investments in the period. These costs are included in the "cost of sales" and "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Transaction costs include expenses, such as legal fees, which are directly attributable to the acquisition or disposition. As noted on page 26 of the MD&A, in the third quarter of 2022 AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to remove the normalization of acquisition related contingencies. The amounts presented in this table reflect the restated figures to align with the revised policy. Please refer to Note 4 of the 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period.

(2)

Included in the "revenue" and "cost of sales" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 24 of the 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' risk management activities.

(3)

Included in the "other income" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 4 of the 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period.

(4)

Comprised of costs related to a workforce optimization program. These costs are included in the "operating and administrative" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(5)

Relates to the return of certain costs associated with the Constitution pipeline project as a result of its cancellation in February 2020 and provisions recorded on AltaGas' investment in MVP in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provisions are included in the "income (loss) from equity investments" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income.


EBITDA is a measure of AltaGas' operating profitability prior to how business activities are financed, assets are amortized, or earnings are taxed. EBITDA is calculated from the Consolidated Statements of Income using income before income taxes adjusted for pre–tax depreciation and amortization and interest expense.

AltaGas presents normalized EBITDA as a supplemental measure. Normalized EBITDA is used by Management to enhance the understanding of AltaGas' earnings over periods, as well as for budgeting and compensation related purposes. The metric is frequently used by analysts and investors in the evaluation of entities within the industry as it excludes items that can vary substantially between entities depending on the accounting policies chosen, the book value of assets, and the capital structure.

Normalized Net Income


Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

($ millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares (GAAP financial measure)

$           54

$       (156)

$         399

$          230

Add (deduct) after-tax:





Transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions (1)

1

5

4

12

Unrealized losses (gains) on risk management contracts (2)

118

21

39

(10)

Losses (gains) on sale of assets (3)

15

(4)

Non-controlling interest portion of non-GAAP adjustments (4)

3

5

(9)

Restructuring costs (5)

1

Loss on redemption of preferred shares, including foreign exchange impact (6)

84

Provisions on assets

5

2

5

48

Provisions (reversal of provisions) on investments accounted for by the equity method (7)

209

(2)

209

Normalized net income

$         178

$           99

$         530

$          481

(1)

Comprised of transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions of assets and/or equity investments in the period. The pre-tax costs are included in the "cost of sales" and "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Transaction costs include expenses, such as legal fees, which are directly attributable to the acquisition or disposition. As noted on page 26 of the MD&A, in the third quarter of 2022 AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to remove the normalization of acquisition related contingencies. The amounts presented in this table reflect the restated figures to align with the revised policy. Please refer to Note 4 of the 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period.

(2)

The pre-tax amounts are included in the "revenue" and "cost of sales" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 24 of the 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' risk management activities.

(3)

The pre-tax amounts are included in the "other income" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Please refer to Note 4 of the 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period. The after-tax amount in 2021 also includes the impact of the increase in accumulated state deferred income tax liabilities caused by the elimination of the WGL Midstream (now WGL Sustainable Energy LLC) business from AltaGas' consolidated U.S. tax group.

(4)

The portion of non-GAAP adjustments applicable to non-controlling interests are excluded in the computation of normalized net income to ensure consistency of normalizations applied to controlling and non-controlling interests. These amounts are included in the "net income applicable to non-controlling interests" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income. As noted on page 26 of the MD&A, in the third quarter of 2022 AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to remove the normalization of acquisition related contingencies. This includes the associated impact to the portion applicable to non-controlling interests. The amounts presented in this table reflect the restated figures to align with the revised policy.

(5)

Comprised of costs related to a workforce optimization program. The pre-tax costs are included in the "operating and administrative" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(6)

Comprised of losses on the redemption of Series K Preferred Shares on March 31, 2022 and the redemption of U.S. dollar denominated Series C Preferred Shares on September 30, 2022 including an associated foreign exchange loss of approximately $69 million. The loss on redemption of preferred shares is recorded on the "loss of redemption of preferred shares" line on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(7)

Relates to the return of certain costs associated with the Constitution pipeline project as a result of its cancellation in February 2020 and provisions recorded on AltaGas' investment in MVP in the fourth quarter of 2021. The pre-tax provisions are included in the "income (loss) from equity investments" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income


Normalized net income and normalized net income per share are used by Management to enhance the comparability of AltaGas' earnings, as it reflects the underlying performance of AltaGas' business activities. Normalized EPS is calculated as normalized net income divided by the average number of shares outstanding during the period.

Normalized Funds From Operations


Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

($ millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash from (used by) operations (GAAP financial measure)

$         (289)

$         (157)

$           539

$           738

Add (deduct):





Net change in operating assets and liabilities

653

437

650

410

Asset retirement obligations settled

5

3

10

10

Funds from operations

$           369

$           283

$       1,199

$       1,158

Add (deduct):





Transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions (1)

2

9

6

15

Current tax expense (recovery) on asset sales (2)

(12)

(1)

6

Restructuring costs (3)

1

Normalized funds from operations

$           371

$           280

$       1,204

$       1,180

(1)

Comprised of transaction costs related to acquisitions and dispositions of assets and/or equity investments in the period. These costs exclude non-cash amounts and are included in the "cost of sales" and "operating and administrative" line items on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Transaction costs include expenses, such as legal fees, which are directly attributable to the acquisition or disposition. As noted on page 26 of the MD&A, in the third quarter of 2022 AltaGas changed its non-GAAP policy to remove the normalization of acquisition related contingencies. The amounts presented in this table reflect the restated figures to align with the revised policy. Please refer to Note 4 of the 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details regarding AltaGas' disposition of assets in the period.

(2)

Included in the "current income tax expense" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(3)

Comprised of costs related to a workforce optimization program. These costs are included in the "operating and administrative" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income.


Normalized funds from operations and funds from operations are used to assist Management and investors in analyzing the liquidity of the Corporation. Management uses these measures to understand the ability to generate funds for capital investments, debt repayment, dividend payments, and other investing activities.

Funds from operations and normalized funds from operations as presented should not be viewed as an alternative to cash from (used in) operations or other cash flow measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Invested Capital


Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

($ millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash used in investing activities (GAAP financial measure)

$           336

$           241

$           997

$           483

Add (deduct):





Net change in non-cash capital expenditures (1)

(7)

11

(6)

(33)

Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) (2)

(3)

(3)

Contributions from non-controlling interests (3)

(1)

Asset dispositions

1

245

346

Disposal of equity method investments,

3

Invested capital (1)

$           326

$           253

$       1,233

$           798

(1)

Comprised of non-cash capital expenditures included in the "accounts payable and accrued liabilities" line item on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. Please refer to Note 32 of the 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.

(2)

AFUDC is the amount that a rate-regulated enterprise is allowed to recover for its cost of financing assets under construction and is included in the "property, plant and equipment" line item on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

(3)

Comprised of partner recoveries for capital expenditures incurred for the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal. These recoveries are included in "contributions from non-controlling interests" under financing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, however as Management views this as a part of AltaGas' invested capital, it has been included in the calculation of invested capital.


Invested capital is a measure of AltaGas' use of funds for capital expenditure activities. It includes expenditures relating to property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, capital contributed to long term investments, and contributions from non-controlling interests. Invested capital is used by Management, investors, and analysts to enhance the understanding of AltaGas' capital expenditures from period to period and provide additional detail on the Company's use of capital.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REVIEW


Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

($ millions, except where noted)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

3,898

3,140

14,087

10,573

Normalized EBITDA (1) (2)

454

334

1,537

1,472

Income (loss) before income taxes

78

(162)

716

446

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

54

(156)

399

230

Normalized net income (1) (2)

178

99

530

481

Total assets

23,965

21,593

23,965

21,593

Total long-term liabilities

12,940

11,335

12,940

11,335

Invested capital (1)

326

253

1,233

798

Cash flows used in investing activities

(336)

(241)

(997)

(483)

Dividends declared (3)

75

71

298

281

Cash from (used by) operations

(289)

(157)

539

738

Normalized funds from operations (1) (2)

371

280

1,204

1,180

Normalized effective income tax rate (%) (1) (2)

21.5

25.3

20.2

22.4

Effective income tax rate (%)

15.4

17.9

20.0

23.8


Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

($ per share, except shares outstanding)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) per common share - basic

0.19

(0.56)

1.42

0.82

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted

0.19

(0.56)

1.41

0.82

Normalized net income - basic (1) (2)

0.63

0.35

1.89

1.72

Normalized net income - diluted (1) (2)

0.63

0.35

1.87

1.71

Dividends declared (3)

0.27

0.25

1.06

1.00

Cash from (used by) operations

(1.02)

(0.56)

1.92

2.64

Normalized funds from operations (1) (2)

1.32

1.00

4.28

4.21

Shares outstanding - basic (millions)





During the period (4)

282

280

281

280

End of period

282

280

282

280

(1)

Non–GAAP financial measure; see discussion in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the MD&A.

(2)

In the third quarter of 2022, Management changed AltaGas' non-GAAP policy to remove normalization adjustments relating to acquired contingencies. Prior periods have been restated to reflect this change. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the MD&A for additional details.

(3)

Effective March 31, 2022, common share dividends are declared and paid on a quarterly basis. The dividend declared each quarter is $0.265 per share beginning March 31, 2022, which represents a 6 percent increase on an annual basis from the previous monthly dividends declared of $0.0833 per share beginning December 2020. On December 5, 2022, AltaGas announced that its Board of Directors approved a 6 percent increase to its annual common share dividends for 2023, which equates to a quarterly dividend rate of $0.28 per common shares, effective March 31, 2023.

(4)

Weighted average.


ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Jon Morrison
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Jon.Morrison@altagas.ca

Adam McKnight
Director, Investor Relations
Adam.McKnight@altagas.ca

Investor Inquiries
1-877-691-7199
investor.relations@altagas.ca

Media Inquiries
1-403-206-2841
media.relations@altagas.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information (forward-looking statements). Words such as "may", "can", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "aim", "seek", "propose", "contemplate", "estimate", "focus", "strive", "forecast", "expect", "project", "target", "potential", "objective", "continue", "outlook", "vision", "opportunity" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance, as they relate to the Corporation or any affiliate of the Corporation, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Specifically, such forward-looking statements included in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the following: expected use of proceeds from the Alaska Utilities divestiture; expected timing of and ability to achieve the requisite permits, approvals, construction and in-service date for the Mountain Valley pipeline; AltaGas' view of its investment in the Mountain Valley pipeline as a potential divestiture candidate; AltaGas' belief in the role and importance of the Blythe Energy Center in providing stable and affordable power supply to support California's long-term energy needs; AltaGas' long-term Midstream strategy; expected 2023 guidance of normalized EBITDA of approximately $1.5 to $1.6 billion and normalized EPS of approximately $1.85 to $2.05 ; AltaGas' belief in the recovery of the Asian economy, including the strengthening of LPG pricing premiums, and its role in AltaGas' future growth opportunities; expectation to approach AltaGas' medium-term 5x net debt-to-Normalized EBITDA target; AltaGas' role in providing financial benefits to its customers and reducing overall utility bills; focus on maintaining long-term partnerships and an active 2023 hedging program into future years, and the anticipated outcomes therefrom; AltaGas' outlook on the Blueberry River First Nations agreement with the B.C. government and AltaGas' role and importance in future Montney resource development; the percentage of AltaGas' expected 2023 frac exposed volumes that are hedged; the percentage of AltaGas' expected 2023 global export volumes that are tolled or financially hedged; AltaGas' 2023 Midstream Hedge Program quarterly and full year estimates; focus on AltaGas' long term strategy; expectation for ongoing dividend growth; expected invested capital expenditures of approximately $1.0 billion in 2023, including approximately $90 million of discretionary Midstream capital which was deferred from 2022 to 2023; anticipated segment allocation and focus of capital expenditures in 2023; and expected dividend payments and dates of payment in 2023.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements reflect AltaGas' current expectations, estimates, and projections based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made.  Material assumptions include: number of ships and export levels from the Ferndale and RIPET facilities, effective tax rates, the U.S./Canadian dollar exchange rate, inflation, propane price differentials, degree day variance from normal, pension discount rate, the performance of the businesses underlying each sector, impacts of the hedging program, commodity prices, weather, frac spread, access to capital, timing and receipt of regulatory approvals, planned and unplanned plant outages, timing of in-service dates of new projects and acquisition and divestiture activities, operational expenses, returns on investments, dividend levels, and transaction costs.

AltaGas' forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations, including, without limitation: risks related to conflict in Eastern Europe ; health and safety risks; operating risks; infrastructure; natural gas supply risks; volume throughput; service interruptions; transportation of petroleum products; market risk; inflation; general economic conditions; cyber security, information, and control systems; climate-related risks; environmental regulation risks; regulatory risks; litigation; changes in law; Indigenous and treaty rights; dependence on certain partners; political uncertainty and civil unrest; decommissioning, abandonment and reclamation costs; reputation risk; weather data; capital market and liquidity risks; interest rates; internal credit risk; foreign exchange risk; debt financing, refinancing, and debt service risk; counterparty and supplier risk; technical systems and processes incidents; growth strategy risk; construction and development; underinsured and uninsured losses; impact of competition in AltaGas' businesses; counterparty credit risk; composition risk; collateral; rep agreements; market value of common shares and other securities; variability of dividends; potential sales of additional shares; labor relations; key personnel; risk management costs and limitations; commitments associated with regulatory approvals for the acquisition of WGL; cost of providing retirement plan benefits; failure of service providers; risks related to pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, including COVID-19; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and set out in AltaGas' other continuous disclosure documents.

Many factors could cause AltaGas' or any particular business segment's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this press release, including, without limitation, those listed above and the assumptions upon which they are based proving incorrect. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated, forecasted, expected, projected or targeted and such forward-looking statements included in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and AltaGas' future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Financial outlook information contained in this news release about prospective financial performance, financial position, or cash flows is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on AltaGas management's (Management) assessment of the relevant information currently available. Readers are cautioned that such financial outlook information contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Additional information relating to AltaGas, including its quarterly and annual MD&A and Consolidated Financial Statements, AIF, and press releases are available through AltaGas' website at www.altagas.ca or through SEDAR at www.sedar.com

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company's 2022 results, "In 2022, we demonstrated the strength of our balanced, diverse asset base that when combined with our flexible capital allocation strategy, resulted in substantial free cash flow generation, significant returns to our shareholders and strong reserve growth. We achieved record annual production of 1,281,434 BOE‍‍d in 2022, an increase of 4% from 2021 levels, and 8% growth on a production per share basis. This growth was largely driven by our strategic investment in our robust natural gas assets, which grew 23% from 2021 levels, achieving record annual natural gas production of approximately 2.1 Bcfd. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continue to drive strong operational and financial results, maximizing value for shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TOURMALINE DELIVERS RECORD CASH FLOW, FREE CASH FLOW AND EARNINGS IN 2022, INCREASES 2P RESERVES TO 4.5 BILLION BOE AND DECLARES DIVIDEND FOR Q1 2023

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to release financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2022, as well as 2022 reserves.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Full-year 2022 cash flow (1) ("CF") was a record $4.9 billion ( $14.26 per diluted share (2) ) up 67% over 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 CF was $1.4 billion ( $4.08 per diluted share).

  • Tourmaline generated a record $3.2 billion of free cash flow (3) ("FCF") in 2022.

  • Full-year 2022 after tax net earnings were $4.5 billion ( $13.10 per diluted share).

  • Tourmaline paid $7.90 /share in base and special dividends to shareholders in 2022, a 12% trailing yield (4) based on an average 2022 share price of $66.94 .

  • Tourmaline's proved plus probable ("2P") reserve value per diluted share (5)(6) before tax is $143 ( $109 after tax) using the January 1, 2023 engineering price deck and a 10% discount rate. Total proved ("TP") and proved, developed producing ("PDP") reserve values per diluted share are $97 and $54 before tax, respectively ( $75 and $44 after tax, respectively) using the same pricing and discount rates.

  • Full-year 2022 average production of 500,832 boepd was up 14% over 2021 average production of 441,115 boepd.

  • Current production is ranging between 520,000-530,000 boepd, consistent with the expected first quarter average.

  • At current strip pricing (7) , the Company expects to generate 2023 cash flow of $3.8 billion ( $11.12 per diluted share) and free cash flow of $2.0 billion ( $5.72 per diluted share) on unchanged EP capital expenditures (8) of $1.675 billion (as per January 12, 2023 news release). Based on a current share price of $60 , Tourmaline is trading at an approximate 10% free cash flow yield (9) .

  • Exit 2022 net debt (10) was $494 million (0.1 times Q4 2022 annualized cash flow) and well below the Company's long-term net debt target of $1.0 -1.2 billion.

  • Year-end 2022 PDP reserves of 1.001 billion boe were up 25%, TP reserves of 2.32 billion boe were up 14% and 2P reserves of 4.50 billion boe were up 10% over year-end 2021, after including 2022 annual production of 183 million boe.

  • Tourmaline replaced 240% of its 2022 annual production of 183 million boe with 2P additions of 440 million boe including 2022 production, with 88% of the addition from the organic EP program.

  • After 14 years of operations, Tourmaline now has 20.7 Tcf of 2P natural gas reserves, the largest in Canada and one of the largest, lowest development cost, lowest emission natural gas reserve bases in North America .

  • In January 2023 , Tourmaline began delivering gas to the US Gulf Coast, becoming the first Canadian EP company participating in the LNG business with full exposure to JKM (Japan Korea Marker) pricing.

PRODUCTION UPDATE

  • Fourth quarter 2022 production averaged 511,590 boepd, up 5% from Q4 2021; full-year 2022 average production of 500,832 boepd was up 14% over 2021 average production of 441,115 boepd.

  • Current production is ranging between 520,000-530,000 boepd after a reduction in NGL volumes due to the Pembina Northern pipeline system interruption. Commencing January 17, 2023 , a force majeure event on the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Northern line reduced daily Tourmaline NGL production volumes by approximately 8,000 boepd. The pipeline became operational again on February 25, 2023 and is currently flowing at reduced rates. First quarter average production of 520,000-530,000 boepd is still expected; full-year 2023 average production guidance ranging between 520,000 and 540,000 boepd remains unchanged.

  • 2022 average liquids production of 112,460 bpd (oil, condensate, NGL) was up 16% over 2021. Tourmaline is the largest NGL producer in Canada at approximately 70,000 bpd and the second largest condensate producer at 32,000 bpd. Condensate and NGL production are expected to grow materially with the Company's Conroy North Montney development project.

  • On February 9, 2023 , Tourmaline produced its one billionth barrel of oil equivalent of production since inception in 2008.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Full-year 2022 cash flow was a record $4.9 billion ( $14.26 per diluted share), up 67% over 2021 cash flow of $2.9 billion .

  • Fourth quarter 2022 cash flow was $1.4 billion ( $4.08 per diluted share), up 45% over fourth quarter 2021.
  • Tourmaline generated a record $3.2 billion of free cash flow in 2022.

  • Full-year 2022 after tax net earnings were $4.5 billion ( $13.10 per diluted share) up 121% from 2021 after tax net earnings of $2.0 billion ( $6.40 per diluted share). Full year after tax net earnings include $1.5 billion related to the fair value of the embedded derivative associated with the Company's Gulf Coast LNG gas supply agreement.

  • The Company increased the quarterly base dividend three times in 2022 to an annualized $1.00 /share from an annualized $0.72 /share (39% annual increase) and paid four special dividends totaling $7.00 /share in 2022. Tourmaline has committed to returning the majority of annual FCF to shareholders and is executing on that plan; the Company plans to return between 50-90% of FCF to shareholders in 2023.

  • Tourmaline paid $7.90 /share in base and special dividends in 2022, a 12% trailing yield based on an average share price of $66.94 in 2022.

  • Tourmaline paid a special dividend of $2.00 /share on February 1, 2023 and expects to declare and pay special dividends for the remaining three quarters in 2023, fulfilling the commitment to return 50-90% of free cash flow to investors. Strong base and special dividends are anticipated in 2024 and in subsequent years based on current strip pricing.

  • Tourmaline maintains its Investment Grade credit rating of BBB (high) validating the overall financial health of the Company as a stable, low-risk senior North American oil and gas producer.

  • Q4 2022 EP capital expenditures were $482.8 million and full-year 2022 EP capital expenditures were $1.6 billion .

  • In 2023, at current strip pricing, the Company expects to generate cash flow of $3.8 billion ( $11.12 per diluted share) and free cash flow of $2.0 billion ( $5.72 per diluted share) on unchanged EP capital expenditures of $1.675 billion (as per January 12, 2023 news release). Based on a current share price of $60 , Tourmaline is trading at an approximate 10% free cash flow yield in 2023 while growing production 6% year over year, based on expected 2023 FCF.

  • Tourmaline generated cash flow of $1.4 billion and free cash flow of $908.7 million in Q4 2022 on total capital expenditures (before A&D) of $494.0 million .

  • Exit 2022 net debt was $494 million (0.1 times Q4 2022 annualized cash flow) and well below the Company's long-term net debt target of $1.0 -1.2 billion. Tourmaline is in a surplus position when including the value of its 45.1 million shares in Topaz Energy Corp. ("Topaz") (valued at $954 million using the closing price of the Topaz common shares on December 31, 2022 of $21.13 /share).

2022 RESERVES

  • Year-end 2022 PDP reserves of 1.001 billion boe were up 25% over year-end 2021 including 2022 annual production of 183 million boe. TP reserves of 2.32 billion boe were up 14% including 2022 annual production. 2P reserves of 4.50 billion boe were up 10% including 2022 annual production. The vast majority of the 2022 additions (88%) were from the ongoing organic EP growth program.

  • Tourmaline's 2P reserve value (before taxes) equates to $143 per diluted share (after tax reserve value is $109 per diluted share) using the January 1, 2023 , engineering price deck and a 10% discount rate. TP reserve value (before tax) is $97 per diluted share and $75 per diluted share (after tax). PDP reserve value is $54 per diluted share (before tax) and $44 per diluted share (after tax) using the same pricing and discount rates.

  • Tourmaline's 2022 PDP finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs were $8.74 per boe (11) , excluding changes in future development capital ("FDC"), yielding a PDP reserve recycle ratio (12)(13) of 3.06 (3.41 utilizing Q4 2022 cash flow per boe (14) of $29.80 ).

  • TP FD&A costs in 2022 were $10.74 per boe, including changes in FDC, and TP FD&A costs were $6.52 per boe, excluding changes in FDC. The TP FD&A recycle ratio (including FDC) was 2.5 in 2022.

  • 2P FD&A costs in 2022 were $10.59 per boe, including changes in FDC, and 2P FD&A costs were $4.70 per boe, excluding changes in FDC. The FDC account was significantly increased in the 2022 year-end reserve report to better reflect current inflationary pressures. The impact of this increase resulted in a significant increase in 2022 2P FD&A costs, as the full change in FDC is absorbed in the current year. The Company does not believe this is representative of the FD&A costs that relate purely to the Company's 2022 EP program. The 2P, three-year average FD&A costs are $5.41 /boe, including the higher FDCs in 2022.

  • Tourmaline replaced 240% of its 2022 annual production of 183 million boe with 2P additions of 440 million boe, including 2022 production.

  • After 14 years of operations, Tourmaline now has 20.7 Tcf of 2P natural gas reserves, the largest in Canada and one of the largest, lowest development cost, lowest emission natural gas reserve bases in North America . The Company also has 1.06 billion boe of 2P crude oil, condensate and NGL (natural gas liquids) reserves ( December 31, 2022 ), one of the largest conventional liquid reserve bases in Canada .

  • Tourmaline has only booked 3,359 (gross) locations of a total drilling inventory of 23,077 gross locations (14.6% of the overall inventory) to achieve year-end 2022 2P reserves of 4.50 billion boe.

  • The current FDCs associated with 2P reserves represent approximately four years of prospective cash flow at strip pricing. Although the Company has the execution capability to convert the entire 4.5 billion boe of 2P reserves to PDP in that time frame, it does not believe that would be constructive for the current encouraging supply/demand dynamics in the WCSB, or the appropriate capital allocation decision.

MARKETING UPDATE

  • Tourmaline continues to diversify its natural gas and liquids marketing portfolio in order to realize the best pricing possible for all of its hydrocarbon streams. That diversification played a major role in enhancing Q4 2022 cash flow as well as full year 2023 expected cash flow.

  • In 2021, the Company further diversified its gas marketing portfolio by establishing a US Gulf Coast LNG long-term gas supply agreement with Cheniere Energy. In January 2023 , Tourmaline commenced delivery of 140 mmcfpd to the Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG facility and became the first Canadian EP company to participate in the LNG business with exposure to JKM pricing, providing a material increase to anticipated 2023 cash flow (based on the February 15, 2023 JKM strip pricing). The Company receives the JKM price, net of liquification and shipping fees. The 2023 JKM strip is USD $19.24 /mcf. Tourmaline currently has an average of 27 mmcfpd hedged at a weighted average fixed JKM price of USD $34.196 /mcf in 2023.

  • During 2023, the Company will increase natural gas volumes exported to western US markets from 345 mmcfpd to 495 mmcfpd, with an average of 74% of the natural gas accessing the premium priced PG&E California market over the calendar year.

  • Average realized natural gas price in Q4 2022 was $6.89 /mcf as the Company benefited primarily from strong gas pricing in Western North America . In Q4 2022, the Malin index averaged USD $14.42 /mcf, and the PG&E California index averaged USD $15.87 /mcf.

  • Tourmaline has an average of 791 mmcfpd hedged for 2023 at a weighted average fixed price of CAD $5.93 /mcf, an average of 140 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to Nymex of USD $0.42 /mcf, and an average of 698 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets in 2023, including Dawn, Iroquois , Great Lakes , Empress, Chicago , Ventura, Sumas, US Gulf Coast, JKM, Malin, and PG&E.

  • Tourmaline is Canada's largest NGL producer with anticipated average production levels of over 70,000 bpd in 2023.

EP UPDATE

  • Tourmaline drilled a total of 240 net wells during 2022 for a total of 1,285,407 metres (607,163 HZ metres), the most in the WCSB. In 2022, the Company increased average lateral length by over 12.6%, the number of stages per well by 13% and average sand tonnage by 19% over 2021.

  • Tourmaline operated 13 to 14 drilling rigs and four to five frac spreads across the three operated core EP complexes during January and February of 2023, as originally planned.

  • The Company expects to drill and complete a total of approximately 300 wells (gross) during 2023.

  • There are no material facility projects in the 2023 budget; as such, the Company anticipates 2023 capital efficiencies (15) of approximately $9,000 /boepd.

  • The Company continues to evolve the Conroy North Montney development project. This minimum 100,000 boepd gas and liquids project is currently planned for the 2025-2027 timeframe, coinciding with the projected startup of LNG Canada and anticipated related strong intra-Basin natural gas pricing. Facility expenditures on this fully sanctioned project will commence in 2024. The agreement between the BRFN and the BC Government announced on January 18, 2023 , provides a framework that facilitates the planning, permitting and execution of this major project.

  • Tourmaline had over 300 valid drilling permits in NEBC entering 2023 and has received an additional 55 permits during the first quarter of 2023 thus far.

  • The Company drilled 11 new pool/new zone discovery and delineation wells in 2022 and has made two additional discoveries in 2023 to date.

  • One net rig will continue to drill new pool/new zone exploration wells in 2023. The Company has completed, and tested, a significant extension during the first quarter of 2023 for one of the three material discoveries made to date through the program. Significant incremental reserve increases are anticipated in 2023.

  • It is expected that successful discoveries will be able to access existing Tourmaline infrastructure.

___________________________________________




ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT

  • Tourmaline has had an engineering team in place for four years developing and implementing new proprietary emission reduction technologies, executing expanded water management initiatives, managing third party environmental related research, evolving a methane testing centre, and managing an emerging carbon offset business. Tourmaline intends to invest $30 -50 million per year on environmental performance improvement initiatives.

  • The Company is displacing diesel with natural gas on all the drilling rigs in the operated fleet, and currently has one rig running directly on high line power. Since embarking on this initiative over five years ago, the Company has displaced approximately 91.3 million litres of diesel, yielding an emission reduction of 57,888 tonnes and net cost savings of approximately Cdn$86.0 million .

  • In working with Trican Well Services Ltd., the first Canadian Tier 4 fleet was deployed in October 2021 with continued successful deployment of Tier 4 fleets operating for the Company during 2022 in Alberta and NEBC.

  • Tourmaline is recognized as having the lowest freshwater intensity for 2021 in Alberta at an intensity of 0.11bbl/boe, 12 months after fracturing. The Company continues to make significant investments to expand water management/water recycling capability in all three operated complexes.
  • Also in 2022, Tourmaline expanded operations at the Company-operated Emission Testing Center ("ETC"), the first of its kind in the world, at the West Wolf gas plant. To date, 18 new clean technologies have been tested at the ETC. The ETC is critical in evolving new technology and methodologies in order to continue materially reducing methane and other emissions over the entire EP business.

DIVIDEND

  • The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023 . This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

_________________________________________

(1)

This news release contains certain specified financial measures consisting of non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release for information regarding the following non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures used in this news release: "cash flow", "capital expenditures", "free cash flow", "operating netback", "operating netback per boe", "cash flow per boe", "cash flow per diluted share", "free cash flow per diluted share", "adjusted working capital" and "net debt". Since these specified financial measures do not have standardized meanings under International Financial Reporting Standards ("GAAP"), securities regulations require that, among other things, they be identified, defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure and compared to the prior period. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual MD&A"), which information is incorporated by reference into this news release, for further information on the composition of and, where required, reconciliation of these measures.

(2)

"Cash flow per diluted share" is a non-GAAP financial ratio. Cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used as a component of the non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(3)

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flow less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Free cash flow is prior to dividend payments. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release.

(4)

Calculated as the dividend per common share for the year divided by the average common share price for the year.

(5)

2P, TP and PDP reserve value per diluted share is calculated as the net present value of the reserves (before or after tax, as the case may be) as at December 31, 2022 discounted at 10%, divided by the number of diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(6)

Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(7)

Based on oil and gas commodity strip pricing at February 15, 2023.

(8)

"Capital Expenditures" is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flow from investing activities adjusted for the change in non-cash working capital (deficit), and corporate acquisitions. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A .

(9)

Calculated as forecast 2023 FCF per diluted share (based on estimated diluted Common Shares of 345 million) divided by the stated share price per Common Share.

(10)

" Net debt" is a capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(11)

Non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(12)

Non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A. The recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the cash flow per boe by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs related to the reserve additions for that year.

(13)

Non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(14)

Non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(15)

Capital efficiencies are calculated as capital expenditures divided by estimated production added over the period.


CORPORATE SUMMARY – DECEMBER 31, 2022



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2022


2021

Change


2022


2021

Change

OPERATIONS











Production











Natural gas (mcf/d)


2,376,463


2,269,290

5 %


2,330,234


2,063,455

13 %

Crude oil, condensate and NGL
(bbl/d)


115,513


106,863

8 %


112,460


97,206

16 %

Oil equivalent (boe/d)


511,590


485,078

5 %


500,832


441,115

14 %

Product prices (1)











Natural gas ($/mcf)

$

6.89

$

4.66

48 %

$

5.87

$

3.94

49 %

Crude oil, condensate and NGL
($/bbl)

$

63.01

$

56.66

11 %

$

66.97

$

47.89

40 %

Operating expenses ($/boe) (2)

$

4.38

$

3.95

11 %

$

4.30

$

3.77

14 %

Transportation costs ($/boe) (3)

$

5.08

$

4.45

14 %

$

4.92

$

4.25

16 %

Operating netback ($/boe) (4)

$

30.56

$

22.10

38 %

$

27.04

$

18.57

46 %

Cash general and
administrative expenses ($/boe) (5)

$

0.56

$

0.49

14 %

$

0.57

$

0.54

6 %

FINANCIAL
($000, except share and per share)











Total revenue from commodity sales
and realized gains


2,176,463


1,529,345

42 %


7,742,837


4,669,263

66 %

Royalties


292,784


168,168

74 %


1,115,549


387,914

188 %

Cash flow


1,402,647


968,236

45 %


4,883,949


2,929,126

67 %

Cash flow per share (diluted )

$

4.08

$

2.88

42 %

$

14.26

$

9.25

54 %

Net earnings


(30,366)


996,248

(103) %


4,487,049


2,025,991

121 %

Net earnings per share (diluted)

$

(0.09)

$

2.96

(103) %

$

13.10

$

6.40

105 %

Capital expenditures (net of
dispositions) (6)


505,982


447,461

13 %


1,879,347


1,590,371

18 %

Weighted average shares outstanding
(diluted)







342,533,099


316,788,967

8 %

Net debt







(494,442)


(972,979)

(49) %

PROVED +
PROBABLE RESERVES (7)











Natural gas (bcf)







20,663.8


19,487.1

6 %

Crude oil (mbbls)







114,367


98,345

16 %

Natural gas liquids (mbbls)







941,936


896,793

5 %

Mboe







4,500,272


4,242,981

6 %












Notes:


(1)

Product prices include realized gains and losses on risk management activities and financial instrument contracts.

(2)

Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(3)

Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(4)

Excluding interest and financing charges. Non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(5)

Non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(6)

Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.

(7)

Reserves are "Company gross reserves", which are defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interest owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Company gross reserves.


2022 RESERVE SUMMARY

The following tables summarize the Company's gross reserves defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interest owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Company gross reserves. Company net reserves are defined as the working net carried and royalty interest reserves after deduction of all applicable burdens.

Reserves and Future Net Revenue Data (Forecast Prices and Costs)



Summary of Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids Reserves and
Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue
as of December 31, 2022
Forecast Prices and Costs (1)



Light & Medium Crude
Oil


Conventional Natural
Gas


Shale Natural Gas (2)


Natural Gas Liquids


Total Oil Equivalent

Reserves Category


Company
Gross
(Mbbls)


Company
Net
(Mbbls)


Company
Gross
(MMcf)


Company
Net
(MMcf)


Company
Gross
(MMcf)


Company
Net
(MMcf)


Company
Gross
(Mbbls)


Company
Net
(Mbbls)


Company

Gross

(Mboe)


Company

Net

(Mboe)

Proved Producing


15,761


12,385


2,283,478


2,009,384


2,406,984


1,854,524


203,670


166,320


1,001,175


822,689

Proved Developed Non-
Producing


1,320


967


95,709


82,882


216,512


174,341


14,484


12,101


67,841


55,939

Proved Undeveloped


43,645


33,359


2,403,189


2,099,405


3,400,823


2,712,735


241,962


200,937


1,252,943


1,036,320

Total Proved


60,726


46,711


4,782,376


4,191,671


6,024,319


4,741,600


460,116


379,358


2,321,959


1,914,948

Total Probable


53,640


41,417


3,183,615


2,711,649


6,673,506


5,108,451


481,819


390,154


2,178,313


1,734,921

Total Proved Plus Probable


114,367


88,129


7,965,991


6,903,320


12,697,825


9,850,051


941,936


769,512


4,500,272


3,649,869

Reserves Category


Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue ($000s)


Before Income Taxes Discounted at (2)
(%/year)


After Income Taxes Discounted at (2) (3)
(%/year)


Unit Value
Before Income
Tax Discounted
at 10%/year


0


5


8


10


15


20


0


5


8


10


15


20


($/Boe)


($/Mcfe)


Proved Producing


27,256,608


22,048,650


19,815,550


18,594,008


16,202,116


14,452,939


21,685,281


17,643,107


15,880,983


14,913,475


13,014,064


11,621,938


22.60


3.77


Proved Developed Non-
Producing


1,547,216


1,185,761


1,045,007


970,579


829,370


729,452


1,151,010


881,261


775,795


719,940


613,796


538,537


17.35


2.89


Proved Undeveloped


31,743,036


20,066,138


15,818,145


13,668,368


9,832,017


7,367,494


23,731,897


14,875,960


11,646,742


10,012,402


7,098,117


5,230,277


13.19


2.20


Total Proved


60,546,860


43,300,549


36,678,702


33,232,955


26,863,503


22,549,885


46,568,188


33,400,328


28,303,520


25,645,816


20,725,977


17,390,752


17.35


2.89


Total Probable


54,739,447


26,882,473


19,218,845


15,791,766


10,376,611


7,344,119


40,697,268


19,870,844


14,132,259


11,567,762


7,523,462


5,268,589


9.10


1.52


Total Proved Plus
Probable


115,286,307


70,183,022


55,897,547


49,024,720


37,240,114


29,894,004


87,265,456


53,271,172


42,435,779


37,213,578


28,249,439


22,659,340


13.43


2.24



Notes:

(1)

Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2)

Shale Natural Gas is required to be presented separately from Conventional Natural Gas as its own product type pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). While the Tourmaline Montney reserves do not strictly fit the definition of "shale gas" as defined in NI 51-101 because the natural gas is not "primarily adsorbed" as stated within the definition, the Montney reserves have been included as shale gas for purposes of this disclosure.

(3)

The after-tax net present value of the Company's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis. It does not consider the Company's tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the Company level which may be significantly different. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis should be consulted for information at the Company level.

Total Future Net Revenue ($000s)
(Undiscounted)
as of December 31, 2022
Forecast Prices and Costs (1)

Reserves Category


Revenue


Royalties


Operating
Costs


Capital
Development
Costs


Abandonment
and
Reclamation
Costs (2)


Future Net
Revenue
Before
Income Tax


Income
Tax


Future Net
Revenue
After
Income
Tax (3)

Proved Producing


42,824,434


5,775,434


8,703,218


1,125


1,088,049


27,256,608


5,571,327


21,685,281

Proved Developed Non-
Producing


2,434,472


301,383


467,582


94,982


23,309


1,547,216


396,207


1,151,010

Proved
Undeveloped


54,968,413


7,322,603


8,482,475


7,037,299


382,999


31,743,036


8,011,139


23,731,897

Total
Proved


100,227,318


13,399,419


17,653,275


7,133,407


1,494,357


60,546,860


13,978,672


46,568,188

Total
Probable


93,842,747


14,329,453


17,685,183


6,488,314


600,351


54,739,447


14,042,179


40,697,268

Total Proved Plus
Probable


194,070,065


27,728,872


35,338,459


13,621,720


2,094,708


115,286,307


28,020,851


87,265,456


Notes:

(1)

Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2)

Abandonment and Reclamation Costs includes all active and inactive assets, with or without associated reserves, inclusive of all wells (existing and undrilled), facilities and pipelines.

(3)

The after-tax net present value of the Company's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis. It does not consider the Company's tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the Company level, which may be significantly different. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis should be consulted for information at the Company level.

Summary of Pricing and Inflation Rate Assumptions
Forecast Prices and Costs (1)


Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids Pricing

Year


Inflation (2)

%




CAD/USD
Exchange
Rate
$US/$Cdn (3)


NYMEX WTI Near
Month Futures Contract
Crude Oil at Cushing,
Oklahoma


MSW, Light
Crude Oil
(40 API,
0.3%S) at
Edmonton
Then
Current
$Cdn/Bbl


Alberta Natural Gas Liquids
(Then Current Dollars)


Constant
2023

$US/Bbl


Then
Current
$US/
Bbl


Spec
Ethane
$Cdn/Bbl


Edmonton
Propane
$Cdn/Bbl

Edmonton
Butane
$Cdn/Bbl


Edmonton
C5+
Stream
Quality
$Cdn/Bbl


2023


0.0


0.7450


80.33


80.33


103.77


13.75


39.80

53.88


106.22


2024


2.3


0.7650


76.71


78.50


97.74


14.33


39.13

52.67


101.35


2025


2.0


0.7683


73.72


76.95


95.27


13.77


39.74

51.42


98.94


2026


2.0


0.7717


72.89


77.61


95.58


13.98


39.86

51.61


100.19


2027


2.0


0.7750


72.89


79.16


97.07


14.20


40.47

52.39


101.74


2028


2.0


0.7750


72.90


80.75


99.01


14.49


41.28

53.44


103.78


2029


2.0


0.7750


72.90


82.36


100.99


14.79


42.11

54.51


105.85


2030


2.0


0.7750


72.89


84.01


103.01


15.09


42.95

55.60


107.97


2031


2.0


0.7750


72.89


85.69


105.07


15.39


43.81

56.71


110.13


2032


2.0


0.7750


72.90


87.40


106.69


15.71


44.47

57.56


112.33


2033


2.0


0.7750


72.89


89.15


108.83


16.02


45.35

58.71


114.58


2034


2.0


0.7750


72.90


90.93


111.00


16.34


46.26

59.88


116.87


2035


2.0


0.7750


72.89


92.75


113.22


16.67


47.19

61.08


119.21


2036


2.0


0.7750


72.89


94.60


115.49


17.00


48.13

62.30


121.59


2037


2.0


0.7750


72.89


96.50


117.80


17.34


49.09

63.55


124.03


2038


2.0


0.7750


72.89


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


Year


Natural Gas and Sulphur Pricing

NYMEX Henry Hub
Near Month Contract


Midwest
Price @
Chicago
Then Current
$US/
MMbtu


AECO/NIT
Spot

Then Current
$Cdn/
MMbtu




Alberta Plant Gate


Sumas Spot
$US/
MMbtu


British Columbia


JKM
$US/
MMbtu



Spot


ARP $Cdn/
MMbtu


Westcoast
Station 2
$Cdn/
MMbtu


Spot Plant
Gate
$Cdn/
MMbtu


Constant
2023
$US/
MMbtu


Then Current
$US/MMbtu


Dawn Price

@ Ontario Then
Current
$US/MMbtu


Constant
2023
$Cdn/
MMbtu


Then Current
$Cdn/
MMbtu


2023


4.74


4.74


4.50


4.23


4.67


3.92


3.92


3.92


5.03


4.08


3.73


29.83

2024


4.40


4.50


4.29


4.40


4.43


3.99


4.09


4.09


4.61


4.28


3.92


26.38

2025


4.13


4.31


4.10


4.21


4.24


3.73


3.90


3.90


4.43


4.10


3.75


20.50

2026


4.13


4.40


4.19


4.27


4.32


3.72


3.96


3.96


4.52


4.16


3.81


17.80

2027


4.13


4.49


4.26


4.34


4.41


3.70


4.02


4.02


4.61


4.23


3.87


17.62

2028


4.13


4.58


4.35


4.43


4.50


3.71


4.11


4.11


4.70


4.32


3.95


17.95

2029


4.13


4.67


4.44


4.51


4.59


3.71


4.20


4.20


4.80


4.40


4.03


18.30

2030


4.13


4.76


4.54


4.60


4.68


3.72


4.29


4.29


4.90


4.49


4.13


18.65

2031


4.13


4.86


4.61


4.69


4.77


3.72


4.37


4.37


4.99


4.58


4.21


19.02

2032


4.13


4.95


4.71


4.79


4.87


3.72


4.46


4.46


5.10


4.67


4.30


19.40

2033


4.13


5.05


4.81


4.89


4.97


3.72


4.55


4.55


5.20


4.76


4.39


19.76

2034


4.13


5.15


4.91


4.98


5.07


3.72


4.64


4.64


5.30


4.86


4.47


20.13

2035


4.13


5.26


5.01


5.08


5.17


3.73


4.74


4.74


5.41


4.96


4.57


20.51

2036


4.13


5.36


5.11


5.18


5.28


3.73


4.84


4.84


5.52


5.06


4.65


20.90

2037


4.13


5.47


5.21


5.29


5.38


3.73


4.93


4.93


5.63


5.16


4.75


21.31

2038


4.13


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


3.73


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


+2.0%/yr


























Notes:

(1)

Crude oil and natural gas benchmark reference pricing, inflation and exchange rates utilized by GLJ in the GLJ Reserve Report and Deloitte in the Deloitte Reserve Report, were an average of forecast prices and costs published by Sproule Associates Ltd. as at December 31, 2022 and GLJ and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. as at January 1, 2023 (each of which is available on their respective websites at www.sproule.com, www.gljpc.com, and www.mcdan.com ). GLJ assigns a value to the Company's existing physical diversification contracts for natural gas for consuming markets at Dawn, Chicago, Ventura, Malin, PG&E, Iroquois, Kingsgate and US Gulf Coast based on forecasted differentials to NYMEX Henry Hub as per the aforementioned consultant average price forecast, contracted volumes and transportation costs. No incremental value is assigned to potential future contracts which were not in place as of December 31, 2022.

(2)

Inflation rates used for forecasting prices and costs, with the exception of capital expenditures, which have been forecasted to have nil inflation until 2026, at which time the inflation profile is as published in these tables.

(3)

Exchange rates used to generate the benchmark reference prices in this table.


RESERVES PERFORMANCE RATIOS

The following tables highlight Tourmaline's reserves, F&D and FD&A costs as well as the associated recycle ratios.

Reserves, Capital Expenditures and Cash Flow (1)

As at, and for the Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

2020

Reserves (Mboe)




Proved Producing

1,001,175

947,293

736,448

Total Proved

2,321,959

2,187,870

1,691,056

Proved Plus Probable

4,500,272

4,242,981

3,314,264

Capital Expenditures ($ millions)




Exploration and Development (2)

1,677

1,437

912

Net Property Acquisitions (Dispositions) (3)

202

196

172

Net Corporate Acquisitions (Dispositions) (3)

188

1,232

794

Less: Topaz Property Acquisitions (4)

(161)

(119)

Total (5)

2,067

2,704

1,759

Cash Flow ($/boe)




Cash Flow

26.72

18.19

10.43

Cash Flow - Three Year Average

19.67

13.97

11.67

Notes:

(1)

Cash flow is defined as cash provided by operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below and in the Annual MD&A for further discussion.

(2)

Includes capitalized G&A of $47 million, $38 million and $32 million for 2022, 2021, and 2020 respectively.

(3)

Includes purchase price (cash and/or common shares) plus net debt, if applicable.

(4)

Includes property acquisitions incurred by Topaz from non-related parties, prior to June 8, 2021, when it was a controlled subsidiary of Tourmaline.

(5)

Represents the capital expenditures used for purposes of F&D and FD&A calculations.


Finding and Development Costs

Finding and Development Costs, Excluding FDC

2022

2021

2020

3-Year Avg.

Total Proved





Reserve Additions (MMboe)

284.6

257.6

185.4


F&D Costs ($/boe)

5.89

5.58

4.92

5.53

F&D Recycle Ratio (1)

4.5

3.3

2.1

3.6

Total Proved Plus Probable





Reserve Additions (MMboe)

387

232.2

210.5


F&D Costs ($/boe)

4.33

6.19

4.33

4.85

F&D Recycle Ratio (1)

6.2

2.9

2.4

4.1






Finding and Development Costs, Including FDC

2022

2021

2020

3-Year Avg.

Total Proved





Change in FDC ($ millions)

1,202

197.2

(286.0)


Reserve Additions (MMboe)

284.6

257.6

185.4


F&D Costs ($/boe)

10.12

6.34

3.38

7.06

F&D Recycle Ratio (1)

2.6

2.9

3.1

2.8

Total Proved Plus Probable





Change in FDC ($ millions)

2,380.7

41.6

(566.3)


Reserve Additions (MMboe)

387

232.2

210.5


F&D Costs ($/boe)

10.49

6.37

1.64

7.09

F&D Recycle Ratio (1)

2.5

2.9

6.4

2.8


Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs

Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs,
Excluding FDC

2022

2021

2020

3-Year Avg.

Total Proved





Reserve Additions (MMboe)

316.9

657.8

510.3


FD&A Costs ($/boe)

6.52

4.11

3.45

4.40

FD&A Recycle Ratio (1)

4.1

4.4

3.0

4.5

Total Proved Plus Probable





Reserve Additions (MMboe)

440.1

1,089.7

826.0


FD&A Costs ($/boe)

4.70

2.48

2.13

2.77

FD&A Recycle Ratio (1)

5.7

7.3

4.9

7.1






Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs,
Including FDC

2022

2021

2020

3-Year Avg.

Total Proved





Change in FDC ($ millions)

1,337.3

1,201.1

723.3


Reserve Additions (MMboe)

316.9

657.8

510.3


FD&A Costs ($/boe)

10.74

5.94

4.86

6.59

FD&A Recycle Ratio (1)

2.5

3.1

2.1

3.0

Total Proved Plus Probable





Change in FDC ($ millions)

2,593.0

2,241.2

1,383.5


Reserve Additions (MMboe)

440.1

1,089.7

826.0


FD&A Costs ($/boe)

10.59

4.54

3.80

5.41

FD&A Recycle Ratio (1)

2.5

4.0

2.7

3.6

Note:

(1)

The recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the cash flow per boe by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs related to the reserve additions for that year.


Conference Call Tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m.) ET

Tourmaline will host a conference call tomorrow, March 2, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET ).

To participate without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3ROiPpp to receive an instant automated call back.

To participate using an operator, please dial 1-888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ), or 1-416-764-8650 (international dial-in), a few minutes prior to the conference call.

Conference ID is 03091736.

Reader Advisories

CURRENCY

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, " forward-looking information ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "forecast", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "on track", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning Tourmaline's plans and other aspects of its anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results, business opportunities and shareholder return plan, including the following: the future declaration and payment of base and special dividends and the timing and amount thereof which assumes, among other things, the availability of free cash flow to fund such dividends; the Company's plan to return between 50-90% of free cash flow to shareholders; anticipated 2023 cash flow and free cash flow and long-term net debt targets; anticipated petroleum and natural gas production and production growth for various periods including estimated production levels for the first quarter of 2023 and full-year 2023 and condensate and NGL production growth anticipated from the Company's Conroy North Montney development project; expected full-year 2023 EP capital spending levels and anticipated capital efficiencies; the number of wells expected to be drilled in 2023; the anticipated restart of the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Northern pipeline system; anticipated natural gas prices; anticipated increase in natural gas volumes to western US markets; anticipated inflationary contingencies; anticipated strong intra-Basin natural gas pricing from the startup of LNG Canada; anticipated reserve increases resulting from exploration activities, and the anticipated ability of successful exploration discoveries to access existing Tourmaline infrastructure; the timing for facility expansions and facility start-up dates; sustainability and environmental improvement initiatives; the anticipated amount to be invested per year on environmental performance improvement initiatives; as well as Tourmaline's future drilling prospects and plans, business strategy, future development and growth opportunities, prospects and asset base. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline, including expectations and assumptions concerning the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; the degree to which Tourmaline's operations and production may be disrupted or by circumstances attributable to supply chain disruptions; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; inflation rates; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, receipt of regulatory approvals and the timing thereof; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the benefits to be derived from acquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; and ability to market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids successfully. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of Tourmaline to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Tourmaline can give no assurances that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; supply chain disruptions; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; changes in rates of inflation; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; uncertainties associated with counterparty credit risk; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals including drilling permits and the impact of not receiving such approvals on the Company's long-term planning; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities which may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

RESERVES DATA

The reserves data set forth above is based upon the reports of GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") and Deloitte LLP, each dated effective December 31, 2022 , which have been consolidated into one report by GLJ and adjusted to apply certain of GLJ's assumptions and methodologies and pricing and cost assumptions. The price forecast used in the reserve evaluations is an average of forecast prices published by Sproule Associates Ltd. as at December 31, 2022 and GLJ and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. as at January 1, 2023 (each of which is available on their respective websites at www.sproule.com , www.gljpc.com , and www.mcdan.com ), and will be contained in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 , which will be filed on SEDAR (accessible at www.sedar.com ) on or before March 31, 2023.

There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth above are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future net cash flows therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially. For those reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary. The Company's actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

All evaluations and reviews of future net revenue are stated prior to any provisions for interest costs or general and administrative costs and after the deduction of estimated future capital expenditures for wells to which reserves have been assigned. The after-tax net present value of the Company's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis and utilizes the Company's tax pools. It does not consider the corporate tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the after-tax value of the Company, which may be significantly different. The Company's financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis should be consulted for information at the level of the Company.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to effects of aggregations. The estimated values of future net revenue disclosed in this news release do not represent fair market value. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and cost assumptions used in the reserve evaluations will be attained and variances could be material.

The reserve data provided in this news release presents only a portion of the disclosure required under National Instrument 51-101. All of the required information will be contained in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 , which will be filed on SEDAR (accessible at www.sedar.com ) on or before March 31, 2023 .

BOE EQUIVALENCY

In this news release, production and reserves information may be presented on a "barrel of oil equivalent" or "BOE" basis. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

INDUSTRY METRICS

This news release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry. Each of these metrics is determined by the Company as set out below or elsewhere in this news release. These metrics are "reserve replacement", "F&D" costs, "FD&A" costs, "recycle ratio", "F&D recycle ratio", and "FD&A recycle ratio". These metrics are considered "non-GAAP ratios" and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. As such, they should not be used to make comparisons. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A. The non-GAAP financial measures used as a component of these non-GAAP ratios are capital expenditures and cash flow.

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Company's performance over time, however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company's future performance and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.

"F&D" costs are calculated by dividing the sum of the total capital expenditures for the year (in dollars) by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category (in boe). F&D costs, including FDC, includes all capital expenditures in the year as well as the change in FDC required to bring the reserves within the specified reserves category on production.

"FD&A" costs are calculated by dividing the sum of the total capital expenditures for the year inclusive of the net acquisition costs and disposition proceeds (in dollars) by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category inclusive of changes due to acquisitions and dispositions (in boe). FD&A costs, including FDC, includes all capital expenditures in the year inclusive of the net acquisition costs and disposition proceeds as well as the change in FDC required to bring the reserves within the specified reserves category on production.

The "recycle ratio" is calculated by dividing the cash flow per boe by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs related to the reserve additions for that year.

The Company uses F&D and FD&A as a measure of the efficiency of its overall capital program including the effect of acquisitions and dispositions. The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserves additions for that year.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS

Also included in this news release are estimates of Tourmaline's 2023 cash flow and free cash flow, which are based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to production levels, capital expenditures and other assumptions disclosed in this news release and including Tourmaline's estimated 2023 average production of 530,000 boepd, 2023 commodity price assumptions for natural gas ( $3.20 /mcf NYMEX US, $2.80 /mcf AECO, $18.12 /mcf JKM US), crude oil ( $77.85 /bbl WTI US) and an exchange rate assumption of $0.75 (US/CAD). To the extent such estimates constitute a financial outlook, it was approved by management and the Board of Directors of Tourmaline on March 1, 2023 and is included to provide readers with an understanding of Tourmaline's anticipated cash flow and free cash flow based on the capital expenditure, production, pricing, exchange rate and other assumptions described herein and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains the terms "cash flow", "capital expenditures", "free cash flow" and "operating netback", which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" and the terms "cash flow per diluted share", "free cash flow per diluted share", "operating netback per boe", "cash flow per boe", "finding and development costs", "finding, development and acquisition costs" and "recycle ratio", which are considered "non-GAAP ratios". These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. In addition, this news release contains the terms "adjusted working capital" and "net debt", which are considered "capital management measures" and also do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company's use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures in evaluating the Company's performance. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for more information on the definition and description of these terms.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow

Management uses the term "cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt or to pay dividends. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to cash flow, is set forth below:


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended
December 31,

(000s)

2022


2021

2022

2021

Cash flow from operating activities (per GAAP)

$ 1,115,399

$

1,058,460

$ 4,692,731

$ 2,847,117

Current Income Taxes

(7,599)


-

(11,934)

-

Change in non-cash working capital (deficit)

294,847


(90,224)

203,152

82,009

Cash flow

$ 1,402,647

$

968,236

$ 4,883,949

$ 2,929,126


Capital Expenditures

Management uses the term "capital expenditures" as a measure of capital investment in exploration and production activity, as well as property acquisitions and divestitures, and such spending is compared to the Company's annual budgeted capital expenditures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures, is set forth below:


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended
December 31,

(000s)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flow used in investing activities (per GAAP)

$  548,471

$  468,384

$ 1,971,129

$ 1,380,111

Corporate acquisitions

-

-

(67,770)

-

Proceeds from sale of investments

-

-

-

103,824

Change in non-cash working capital (deficit)

(42,489)

(20,923)

(24,012)

106,436

Capital expenditures

$  505,982

$  447,461

$ 1,879,347

$ 1,590,371


Free Cash Flow

Management uses the term "free cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt and provide shareholder returns. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Free cash flow is prior to dividend payment. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Cash Flow" and " Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Capital Expenditures" above.



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended
December 31,

(000s)


2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flow

$

1,402,647

$  968,236

$ 4,883,949

$ 2,929,126

Capital expenditures


(505,982)

(447,461)

(1,879,347)

(1,590,371)

Property acquisitions


12,126

26,721

273,843

545,861

Proceeds from divestitures


(109)

(1,560)

(71,489)

(392,556)

Free Cash Flow

$

908,682

$  545,936

$ 3,206,956

$ 1,492,060


Operating Netback

Management uses the term "operating netback" as a key performance indicator and one that is commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers. Operating netback is defined as the sum of commodity sales from production, premium (loss) on risk management activities and realized gains (loss) on financial instruments less the sum of royalties, transportation costs and operating expenses. A summary of the reconciliation of operating netback to commodity sales from production, which is a GAAP measure, is set forth below:


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended
December 31,

(000s)

2022


2021

2022

2021

Commodity sales from production

$ 1,932,515

$

1,709,063

$ 8,110,837

$ 5,053,611

Premium on risk management activities

409,241


21,579

517,109

13,943

Realized loss on financial instruments

(165,293)


(201,297)

(885,109)

(398,291)

Royalties

(292,784)


(168,168)

(1,115,549)

(387,914)

Transportation costs

(238,937)


(198,537)

(898,871)

(683,737)

Operating expenses

(206,344)


(176,360)

(785,611)

(607,292)

Operating netback

$ 1,438,398

$

986,280

$ 4,942,806

$ 2,990,320


Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Operating Netback per-boe

Management calculates "operating netback per-boe" as operating netback divided by total production for the period. Netback per-boe is a key performance indicator and measure of operational efficiency and one that is commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers. A summary of the calculation of operating netback per boe, is set forth below:


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Years Ended
December 31,

($/boe)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue, excluding processing income

$       46.24

$       34.27

$       42.36

$       29.00

Royalties

(6.22)

(3.77)

(6.10)

(2.41)

Transportation costs

(5.08)

(4.45)

(4.92)

(4.25)

Operating expenses

(4.38)

(3.95)

(4.30)

(3.77)

Operating netback

$       30.56

$       22.10

$       27.04

$       18.57


Cash Flow per-boe

Management uses cash flow per boe to highlight how much cash flow is generated by each boe produced. The ratio is calculated by dividing cash flow by total production for the period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Cash Flow". See "Reserves Performance Ratios" section for information on annual cash flow per boe and comparative period data used.

Finding and Development Costs, Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs and Recycle Ratio

See "Reserves Performance Ratios" and "Industry Metrics" for information on the composition of the non-GAAP financial measures used as a component of and comparative period data for finding and development costs, finding, development and acquisition costs and recycle ratio.

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted Working Capital

Management uses the term "adjusted working capital" for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's liquidity. A summary of the composition of adjusted working capital (deficit), is set forth below:


As at December 31,

(000s)

2022

2021

Working capital (deficit)

$   809,449

$   (361,034)

Fair value of financial instruments – short-term (asset) liability

(709,286)

240,970

Lease liabilities – short-term

3,109

2,997

Decommissioning obligations – short-term

30,000

20,103

Unrealized foreign exchange in working capital – (asset)

(8,605)

(6,441)

Adjusted working capital (deficit)

$   124,667

$   (103,405)


Net Debt

Management uses the term "net debt", as a key measure for evaluating its capital structure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's total indebtedness. A summary of the composition of net debt, is set forth below:


As at December 31,

(000s)

2022

2021

Bank debt

$   (170,767)

$   (421,539)

Senior unsecured notes

(448,342)

(448,035)

Adjusted working capital (deficit)

124,667

(103,405)

Net debt

$   (494,442)

$   (972,979)


Supplementary Financial Measures

The following measures are supplementary financial measures: cash flow per diluted share, reserve value per diluted share, operating expenses ($/boe), cash general and administrative expenses ($/boe) and transportation costs ($/boe). These measures are calculated by dividing the numerator by a diluted share count or by total production for the period, depending on the financial measure discussed.

ESTIMATES OF DRILLING LOCATIONS

Unbooked drilling locations are the internal estimates of Tourmaline based on Tourmaline's prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources (including contingent and prospective). Unbooked locations have been identified by Tourmaline's management as an estimation of Tourmaline's multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that Tourmaline will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and natural gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which Tourmaline will actually drill wells, including the number and timing thereof is ultimately dependent upon the availability of funding, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While a certain number of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by Tourmaline drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, the majority of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management of Tourmaline has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to current production, full-year 2022 production, Q4 2022 production and full-year 2023 expected average daily production. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:



Light and Medium
Crude Oil (1)


Conventional
Natural Gas


Shale Natural Gas


Natural Gas
Liquids (1)


Oil Equivalent
Total



Company Gross
(Bbls)


Company Gross
(Mcf)


Company Gross
(Mcf)


Company Gross
(Bbls)


Company Gross
(Boe)

Current Production


45,000


1,335,000


1,125,000


70,000


525,000

2022 Production


42,923


1,284,879


1,045,355


69,537


500,832

Q4 2022 Production


43,549


1,310,520


1,065,943


71,964


511,590

2023 Expected Average
Daily Production


48,300


1,336,100


1,118,500


72,600


530,000












(1)

For the purposes of this disclosure, condensate has been combined with Light and Medium Crude Oil as the associated revenues and certain costs of condensate are similar to Light and Medium Crude Oil. Accordingly, NGLs in this disclosure exclude condensate.


CREDIT RATINGS

Credit ratings are intended to provide investors with an independent measure of credit quality of an issue of securities. Credit ratings are not recommendations to purchase, hold or sell securities and do not address the market price or suitability of a specific security for a particular investor. There is no assurance that any rating will remain in effect for any given period of time or that any rating will not be revised or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency in the future if, in its judgment, circumstances so warrant.

GENERAL

See also "Forward-Looking Statements", and "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis.

CERTAIN DEFINITIONS:

1H

first half

2H

second half

bbl

barrel

bbls/day

barrels per day

bbl/mmcf

barrels per million cubic feet

bcf

billion cubic feet

bcfe

billion cubic feet equivalent

bpd or bbl/d

barrels per day

boe

barrel of oil equivalent

boepd or boe/d

barrel of oil equivalent per day

bopd or bbl/d

barrel of oil, condensate or liquids per day

DUC

drilled but uncompleted wells

EP

exploration and production

gj

gigajoule

gjs/d

gigajoules per day

JKM

Japan Korea Marker

mbbls

thousand barrels

mmbbls

million barrels

mboe

thousand barrels of oil equivalent

mboepd

thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

mcf

thousand cubic feet

mcfpd or mcf/d

thousand cubic feet per day

mcfe

thousand cubic feet equivalent

mmboe

million barrels of oil equivalent

mmbtu

million British thermal units

mmbtu/d

million British thermal units per day

mmcf

million cubic feet

mmcfpd or mmcf/d

million cubic feet per day

MPa

megapascal

mstb

thousand stock tank barrels

natural gas

conventional natural gas and shale gas

NCIB

normal course issuer bid

NGL or NGLs

natural gas liquids

Tcf

trillion cubic feet


ABOUT TOURMALINE OIL CORP.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/01/c3760.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

