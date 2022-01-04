AltaGas Ltd. today announced that it is considering an offering of hybrid subordinated debt securities under its short form base shelf prospectus dated February 22, 2021 . If a successful offering is priced and completed, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem or repurchase its outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, series K . There is no certainty ...

ALA:CA,ATGFF