Alquist To Scale 3D Print Construction Technology via Walmart and Other Commercial Retail Projects In 2026

Multiple projects to be completed nationwide through first-of-its-kind partnership model with Hugg & Hall and FMGI 

- Alquist, a pioneer in 3D construction printing today announced a landmark scale in this technology with retailer Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and other commercial retailers to deliver more than a dozen construction projects across the United States, marking the largest-scale deployment of 3D-printed commercial building technology in U.S. history. 

To meet this level of demand, Alquist has launched a first of its kind partnership model with Hugg & Hall, a construction and equipment rental dealer, and FMGI, a full-service general contractor. Within this new ecosystem, FMGI owns and will lease Alquist A1X printers, financed and serviced by Hugg & Hall, to execute large-scale 3D-printed projects nationwide. This model gives Alquist the ability to sell, lease and rent its proprietary equipment and training methods to the broader construction industry, expanding access to commercial 3D construction printing (3DCP) at scale.

"Hugg & Hall Equipment is excited to partner with Alquist and FMGI to bring a new generation of construction equipment to market," says John Hugg, President of Hugg & Hall. "Equipment that will reduce cost while improving build time and move the entire industry toward more sustainable and scalable building practices."

The first project under this model will begin in Lamar, Missouri in December of this year, marking Alquist's third Walmart project. Alquist continues to collaborate with Walmart and other national retailers while exploring additional strategic partnerships to expand this innovative model across the country.

"For the first time ever in our industry, we have the right partners in place to scale 3DCP at a massive level," says Patrick Callahan, CEO of Alquist. "For years, 3DCP has been an emerging idea. Now, it's a proven solution being deployed by some of the nation's largest companies. This partnership shows what's possible when innovation and collaboration align, and it's only the beginning of what 3D printing will do for commercial construction."

The projects — varying in size, scope and regional application — represent a turning point for the construction industry as 3DCP moves beyond one-off pilots and into full-scale commercialization. The partnership will apply Alquist's robotic 3D printing systems to deliver structural walls and infrastructure elements more efficiently and sustainably than traditional construction methods. 

"At FMGI, we're builders first," said Darin Ross, President & CEO of FMGI. "What drew us to Alquist was how practical this technology really is, it's faster to mobilize, cleaner on-site and delivers consistent quality in every print. For us, this partnership is about transforming how large-scale projects actually get done."

The large volume of projects ahead of Alquist cap a year of rapid growth for company, which has established its headquarters in Greeley, Colorado, and expanded its network with education and industry partnerships. The company continues to work with Aims Community College and other residential builders to train the workforce of the future and advance sustainable building solutions, with additional education partnerships to be announced later this year.

"This is the moment 3DCP becomes commercialized at scale," said Zachary Mannheimer, Founder of Alquist. "We've spent years proving that this technology works, now we're putting it to work. Through this partnership, Alquist is helping redefine how America builds. Together, we're accelerating construction, cutting waste and building a stronger, more sustainable foundation for the future."

With the launch of the A1 Series and this nationwide partnership, Alquist is redefining how commercial and community-scale projects are delivered, proving that 3DCP is a scalable solution ready to meet the demands of modern development. 

For more information, visit www.Alquist3D.com

About Alquist
Alquist is a leading construction technology company specializing in 3D-printed structures and infrastructure. Committed to affordable, sustainable, and disaster-resilient housing, Alquist leverages cutting-edge robotic 3D printing to reduce construction costs, minimize waste, and accelerate building timelines. By integrating advanced materials and automation, Alquist is redefining the future of construction. For more information, visit www.alquist3d.com

