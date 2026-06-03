AlphaSense Raises $350M at $7.5B Valuation, and Surpasses $600M in Annual Recurring Revenue

AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced the close of a $350 million funding round valuing the company at $7.5 billion nearly double its most recent $4 billion valuation and bringing its total funding to well over $1 billion. This new financing follows AlphaSense's rapid enterprise adoption and strong business momentum, with the company exceeding $600 million of annual recurring revenue in Q1 2026, up from $500 million in October 2025.

The round was led by Vitruvian Partners, Accenture Ventures, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with additional new investors including D. E. Shaw Ventures and Pinegrove Opportunity Partners, along with existing investors including CapitalG, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, and Viking Global Investors. As part of this strategic investment through Accenture Ventures, Accenture becomes AlphaSense's first strategic channel partner to build AI market intelligence and workflow automations into agentic systems at client organizations.

This backing reinforces growing conviction that trusted, AI-powered market intelligence is becoming core enterprise infrastructure – shifting from fragmented tools to integrated systems that power end-to-end decision-making. AlphaSense is at the forefront of this transition, underscored by today's introduction of SuperAnalyst, an always-on AI agent designed to execute high-value financial and strategic workflows on behalf of users, acting as a trusted extension of their teams.

Today, more than 7,000 global enterprises rely on AlphaSense, including many of the world's largest organizations such as Adobe, Amazon, American Express, Cisco, The D. E. Shaw Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Microsoft Corporation, NetApp, Nestlé, Nvidia, Pfizer, Salesforce, Vitruvian Partners, and Wellington Partners. These companies depend on AlphaSense to move faster and operate with greater clarity when making their highest stakes decisions – such as investing, acquiring, launching new products, and entering new markets.

The new capital will accelerate investment in AlphaSense's AI platform and proprietary content library, now spanning more than 500 million business documents. The AlphaSense platform continuously integrates new insights, learns and compounds in value – creating a self-reinforcing advantage for its customers that widens over time.

The investment will also support international expansion, and continued scaling of global customer support infrastructure, as AlphaSense continues its rapid expansion across the business and financial world.

"This milestone reflects both the accelerating global adoption of our platform, and a broader shift in market intelligence – from fragmented information to end-to-end AI-driven workflows," said Jack Kokko, Founder and CEO of AlphaSense. "At AlphaSense, we're building a continuously learning intelligence platform that combines proprietary content, deep insights from expert interviews, and purpose-built AI to help organizations move from insight to action in real time – and make faster, higher-conviction decisions in complex environments."

Strong Momentum Across Revenue, Customers, and Global Footprint
AlphaSense now serves over 70% of S&P 500 companies and nearly all of the world's largest financial institutions. The company has more than doubled headcount in EMEA and APAC and recently opened its global headquarters at New York City's Hudson Yards.

These milestones build on strong recent momentum:

  • Industry Analyst Recognition: AlphaSense has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms1, positioned highest on both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
  • Fast Company Honor: AlphaSense was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2026 in the Enterprise category, recognizing its leadership in transforming how organizations access and act on market intelligence.
  • Executive Leadership: The company recently appointed Samantha Greenberg as Chief Financial Officer, a seasoned finance executive who will lead capital markets strategy, oversee global financial operations, and deepen investor engagement, further strengthening AlphaSense's financial infrastructure and operations.

Board Appointment
AlphaSense also announced that Sophie Bower-Straziota, a Partner at Vitruvian, will join its board of directors.

"AlphaSense is redefining how businesses access and leverage market intelligence in the AI era," said Bower-Straziota. "We view the rapid advancement of AI as a material accelerator for AlphaSense: the depth of its proprietary content, its highly efficient AI infrastructure, and its applied AI workflow integration mean that each generation of AI further amplifies the platform's value for users – widening the moat compared to alternative solutions."

Supporting Quotes
"Trusted data is the foundational currency of the modern enterprise. By integrating AlphaSense's ‘always-on' market intelligence with Accenture's deep AI and industry expertise, we are empowering our clients to move beyond information processing to true enterprise intelligence that drives more informed decisions," said Manish Sharma, Chief Strategy and Services Officer at Accenture. "Our partnership is about equipping organizations with the agentic AI capabilities needed to fundamentally reinvent their strategy, accelerate decision-making and unlock new frontier growth with humans in the lead."

"AlphaSense has established itself as an essential intelligence platform for global enterprises, combining deep content access with powerful AI capabilities," said Patrick McGoldrick, Managing Partner at J.P. Morgan Private Capital. "Our continued investment reflects our conviction in the company's long-term growth, and we're proud to support AlphaSense in this next phase."

"We look forward to supporting AlphaSense in its next stage of growth as a leading global intelligence platform," said Felise Agranoff, Portfolio Manager, U.S. Equity Growth at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The company's transformative AI technology positions it well to grow market share and generate long-term value creation for investors."

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Competitive & Market Intelligence Platforms, Rahim Kaba, Chris Meering, Ethan Budgar, Dan Tolan, 21 April 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AlphaSense
AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents – including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com.

Media Contact
Pete Daly for AlphaSense
Email: media@alpha-sense.com

1 "Magic Quadrant for Competitive & Market Intelligence Platforms, Gartner, 04/21/2026, Rahim Kaba, Chris Meering, Ethan Budgar, Dan Tolan"


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