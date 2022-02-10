Lithium Investing News

Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC"), based out of Switzerland, to assist the Company with investor relations in Europe. The engagement is for an initial period of one year and may be renewed. The Company will pay SCR a monthly fee of 5,000 CHF (approximately CAD$6,861 at an exchange rate of 1 CHF to CAD$1.37) and has issued 100,000 incentive stock options to SRC, each exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $1.13, vesting as to 25% on each of the 3, 6, 9 and 12 month anniversaries of grant.

SRC is an arm's length party to the Company. Its appointment as an investor relations consultant to the Company is subject to regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality and longest producing lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

