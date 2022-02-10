Alpha Lithium Corporation is pleased to announce that it has engaged SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG, based out of Switzerland, to assist the Company with investor relations in Europe. The engagement is for an initial period of one year and may be renewed. The Company will pay SCR a monthly fee of 5,000 CHF and has issued 100,000 incentive stock options to SRC, each exercisable for a period of two years at a price of $1.13, vesting as to 25% on each of the 3, 6, 9 and 12 month anniversaries of grant.