Almonty Advances Intent to Become The Leading U.S. Integrated Tungsten Producer with Acquisition of Gentung Browns Lake Tungsten Project in Montana

Almonty Industries Inc. ("Almonty" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII,OTC:ALMTD) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1), a leading global producer of tungsten concentrate, is pleased to announce that it has commenced operations in the United States with the successful acquisition of a 100% ownership of the Gentung Browns Lake Tungsten Project in Beaverhead County, Montana. With this closing, Almonty has added one of the most advanced undeveloped tungsten assets in the United States to its global portfolio.
Project Highlights
- NI43-101 Total Mineral Resources : 7.53 Mt @ 0.315 % WO₃ at 0.10 % cut-off (1)
- Deposit Type : Contact metasomatic garnet skarn hosting scheelite mineralization
- Mining Method : Room-and-pillar underground development in competent skarn rock
- Metallurgy : > 90 % tungsten recovery; 20-25 % garnet recovery
- Infrastructure : Road access, nearby power, water rights, and existing mill site
- Development Path : Exclusive rights to explore and develop the Gentung-Browns Lake corridor; targeting potential production readiness by H2 2026
- Expected Output : ~140,000 Metric Ton Units (MTUs) of output per year based on initial design expectations
¹ National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Gentung Tungsten Project, Beaverhead County, Montana, USA (Effective Date: February 2012).
The acquisition marks a major step in reinforcing the United States' domestic tungsten supply capabilities, providing Almonty with additional capacity that could support future deliveries to defense contractors and other strategic industries located in the United States as demand for secure, non-Chinese tungsten sources continues to grow. The acquisition by the Company of the Gentung Browns Lake Project aligns with the ongoing initiatives of the United States government to strengthen critical mineral independence across defense, aerospace, and advanced technology sectors, positioning Almonty as a leading Western producer capable of supplying tungsten directly from within the United States industrial and strategic base while ensuring long-term stability for allied supply chains.
"This closing marks a transformative moment for Almonty," said Lewis Black, Chairman and CEO of Almonty Industries. "By entering the United States, we are expanding into the world's most strategic market for tungsten, one that is actively rebuilding domestic supply chains and reducing reliance on China. The Gentung Browns Lake Project positions Almonty as a long-term, integrated United States supplier capable of supporting critical industries, from defense and aerospace to semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. Anchored by our flagship Sangdong Mine, this acquisition establishes the foundation of a Western tungsten powerhouse with the ability to deliver secure, sustainable, and high-quality supply to the United States and its allies."
The Gentung Browns Lake Project acquisition represents a continuation of Almonty's vision to establish a fully integrated, Western-based tungsten platform spanning Europe, Asia, and North America. With construction of the Sangdong Mine advancing toward completion, steady production at the Panasqueira Mine, and renewed growth from its Spanish projects, Almonty is now uniquely positioned to leverage cross-continental expertise and scale. The Company's United States presence opens the door to deeper industrial partnerships, new technological collaborations, and potential downstream opportunities that align with global efforts to secure resilient supply chains for critical minerals. As Almonty continues to execute its growth strategy, the Gentung Browns Lake Project is expected to stand as a key U.S. pillar in delivering sustained value, operational excellence, and long-term leadership in the global tungsten market.
About Almonty
Almonty (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII,OTC:ALMTD) (ASX: AII) (Frankfurt: ALI1) is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten – a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almonty's flagship Sangdong Mine in South Korea, historically one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 80% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S. defense procurement bans and export restrictions by China. With established operations in Portugal and additional projects in Spain, Almonty is strategically aligned to meet rapidly rising demand from Western allies committed to supply-chain security and defense readiness. To learn more, please visit https://almonty.com .
