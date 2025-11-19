Allied Critical Metals Announces Material Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate at Borralha Tungsten Project in Northern Portugal

Allied Critical Metals Announces Material Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate at Borralha Tungsten Project in Northern Portugal

Highlights:

  • One of Europe's Premier Emerging Tungsten Assets materially increases its mineral resource estimates with Measured and Indicated Resource Estimate (M+I) increasing to 13.0 Mt at 0.21% WO₃ and Inferred Resource Estimate to 7.7 Mt at 0.18% WO₃.
  • Significant resource growth strengthens ACM's position ahead of Q1 2026 PEA as tungsten prices surge approx. 70% in past six months.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's Borralha Tungsten Project. The MRE is only with respect to the Santa Helena Breccia and does not include other potential mineralized deposits on the property. This update incorporates results from the 2025 Phase 1 RC drilling (4,210 metres) campaign and represents a significant step in advancing the Borralha Project toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") targeted for Q1, 2026. It is particularly timely as tungsten prices remain strong at approximately U.S. $700MTU APT, up about 70% over the past six months amid increasing demand for critical raw materials and tightening global supply.

The updated MRE marks a major step change from the 2024 MRE (4.98 Mt Indicated at 0.21% WO₃ and 7.01 Mt Inferred at 0.20% WO₃), with the Borralha resource now at 13.0 Mt Measured and Indicated (M+I) at 0.21% WO₃ and 7.7 Mt Inferred at 0.18% WO₃, confirming the Santa Helena Breccia as one of the largest undeveloped tungsten systems in Europe.

UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE (MRE)
(Effective date: 16 November 2025; based on 0.09% WO₃ cut-off; undiluted in-situ; WO₃-only.)

TABLE 1 — Mineral Resources at 0.09% WO₃ Cut-off

Classification Tonnes (Mt) WO₃ (%) Contained WO₃ (t)
Measured 1.0 0.22 2,088
Indicated 12.0 0.21 24,974
M+I 13.0 0.21 27,062
Inferred 7.7 0.18 13,878

 

* The MRE was prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2023) and National Instrument 43-101—Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and replaces the previous maiden resource dated March 25, 2024.

Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director of Allied, commented: "This updated MRE is a major milestone for the Borralha Project. Growing the Measured and Indicated resources to 13.0 million tonnes at 0.21% WO₃ and Inferred resources to 7.7 million tonnes at 0.18% WO₃ while keeping the system open in multiple directions confirms both the scale and continuity of the deposit. The Borralha Project continues to impress by continuing to produce record tungsten intercepts. With our next core drilling campaign planned for early 2026, we are confident that this project will continue to expand and strengthen its position as one of Europe's most compelling tungsten assets."

"This updated MRE strengthens not only the technical foundation of the Borralha Project, but also our position within the ongoing environmental and permitting processes, with anticipated approvals in Q1, 2026. It provides an excellent foundation to further build the MRE for our anticipated PEA in Q1 2026 by, among other things, pairing two or three holes to reach more mineralization which weren't accessible with RC in this campaign. Alongside the drilling and geological work, our team has been advancing the Environmental Impact Assessment and navigating the extensive regulatory and administrative steps required in Portugal. Today's results support the robustness of the project as we progress through these parallel workstreams. The combination of geological growth, improving confidence, and continued permitting momentum gives us a clear and responsible path forward toward development."

Note: In accordance with NI 43-101 Section 3.5, Mineral Resources are reported separately by category and must not be aggregated. Measured and Indicated Resources may be combined for reporting purposes, but Inferred Resources cannot be added to other categories. No combined grade is reported for Measured + Indicated + Inferred.

Highlights:

  • New MRE incorporates 1) RC step-outs, 2) infill drilling, 3) density updates, 4) revised grade shell, 5) improved geological model 6) enhanced geostatistical parameters.
  • WO₃-only cut-off grade is 0.09% WO₃, consistent with the expectable underground LHOS potential and gravity-dominant metallurgy.
  • Strong continuity of mineralization confirmed; extensions defined toward the north dip and western flank.
  • Metallurgy indicates simple, low-cost gravity flowsheet with ~75-85% WO₃ recovery and potential Cu-Sn-Ag by-product upside to be defined in the PEA.
  • Updated block model supports growing potential for scalable, long-life underground operation.
  • The final RC holes were terminated before reaching the anticipated mineralized corridors, leaving the western and northern down-dip extensions open. This indicates that significant potential remains for additional resource growth with only modest further drilling, which will be addressed in the next core drilling campaign planned for Q1 2026.

GEOLOGICAL & METALLURGICAL CONTEXT

Drilling confirms that the Santa Helena Breccia is a large, subvertical, coarse-fragment collapse breccia, strongly mineralized in wolframite ± ferberite, with accessory cassiterite, chalcopyrite, silver sulphosalts, and low deleterious elements. Mineralization displays strong structural control and excellent lateral continuity. This updated MRE does not yet take into account any future breccia complexes or other geological anomalies that may be present at the Borralha Project.

Metallurgy

Existing metallurgical programs (bench-scale testing, mineralogical studies, and semi-industrial work by MinePro), together with ongoing metallurgical test work at Wardell Armstrong International (SLR), indicate:

  • Coarsely liberated wolframite, well suited to gravity concentration.
  • Heavy Liquid Separation (5 mm) delivering exceptional performance, rejecting >50% of the mass at high WO₃ recovery.
  • Spirals and shaking tables effective for fine clean-up stages.
  • Final sulfide flotation required to clean the gravity concentrate and remove sulfide minerals.
  • Cassiterite and chalcopyrite exhibit realistic beneficiation potential, with metallurgy to be provided by MinePro's independent QP for the NI 43-101 Technical Report.
  • Wardell Armstrong (UK) test work is underway, with results expected in Q1 2026 to support PEA flowsheet definition and recoveries.

By-products (Cu-Sn-Ag)

Although not included in cut-off or resource calculation:

  • Chalcopyrite follows sulfide flotation which leads to potential Cu concentrate;
  • Cassiterite follows gravity circuit which leads to potential Sn concentrate; and
  • Ag could report to sulfide concentrate.

These metals represent future upside to be defined within the PEA.

Cut-off grade rationale

Resources are reported above a 0.09% WO₃ cut-off grade, derived from:

  • APT price: US $500/MTU;
  • Underground long-hole stoping conceptual mining; and
  • An implicit 0.09% WO₃ grade shell was constructed using a numeric-model iso-value of 0.6. Minor isolated volumes <5,000 m³ were removed to satisfy CIM RPEEE (Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction) continuity criteria and to avoid isolated blocks lacking reasonable prospects for extraction.

NEXT STEPS

The updated MRE provides the foundation for Allied's maiden PEA planned for Q1 2026, evaluating a scalable underground operation leveraging gravity-dominant processing with by-product potential. The next steps include:

  • Completion of Wardell Armstrong (UK) detailed metallurgy (underway);
  • Engineering trade-off studies to support PEA;
  • Phase 2 RC & diamond drilling targeting western & down-dip expansion; and
  • Environmental and hydrogeological baseline program (ongoing).

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The updated MRE was prepared by Vítor Arezes, MIMMM, QMR #703197, Vice President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR), Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals Inc., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Arezes is not independent of the Company as he is an officer of Allied Critical Metals Inc.

The updated MRE was reviewed and validated by J. Douglas Blanchflower, P.Geo. of Minorex Consulting. The scientific and technical information contained in this release has also been reviewed and approved by Mr. J. Douglas Blanchflower, P.Geo. (License nr. 19086), Minorex Consulting, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Blanchflower is independent of the Company and its mineral properties.

In addition, the metallurgical information in this news release was reviewed by Mr. David Castro López, MIMMM, QMR #685484 of MinePro Lda. The scientific and technical information contained in this release has also been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Castro López, MIMMM, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Lopez is independent of the Company and its mineral properties.

NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT FILING

A Technical Report prepared supporting the updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of this news release, in accordance with Section 4.2 of NI 43-101.

Table 2 - 2025 Campaign Interval Highlights

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/275151_acmtable2_550.jpg

Table 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/275151_acmtable2.jpg

Notes: [1] Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, true widths are not estimated and only downhole lengths are reported. [2] True widths are unknown to be defined after further MRE update.

All of the above drill results were previously disclosed as first time disclosure by the Company in its past news releases, as follows: (i) on September 4, 2025 - Bo_RC_14/25; (ii) on September 11, 2025 - Bo_RC_15/25, Bo_RC_17/25, and Bo_RC_22/25; (iii) on September 29, 2025 - Bo_RC_21/25 and Bo_RC_26/25; (iv) on October 22, 2025 - Bo_RC_16/25, Bo_RC_18/25, and Bo_RC_19/25; (v) on November 5, 2025 - Bo_RC_27/25 and Bo_RC_28/25; and (vi) on November 12, 2025 - Bo_RC_20/25, Bo_RC_25/25, Bo_RC_29/25, and Bo_RC_30/25.

About the Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project is one of the largest and most historically significant past-producing tungsten operations in Western Europe. Located in northern Portugal, Borralha was once the second-largest tungsten mine in the country and supplied strategic materials to European and Allied industries during the 20th century, including both World Wars and the Cold War period.

Today, the project is undergoing a modern revitalization based on a combination of scale, grade, metallurgy, and jurisdictional strength. Mineralization is dominated by coarse-grained wolframite, which is highly desirable in global markets due to its favorable processing characteristics and higher recoveries compared to scheelite-bearing deposits.

Borralha benefits from existing infrastructure, shallow mineralization, and a simple processing route, making it one of the most advanced tungsten development projects in the European Union. These attributes are particularly important in the context of the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (2024/1252) and NATO strategic autonomy initiatives, both of which explicitly identify tungsten as a defense-critical raw material subject to severe supply risk.

With the EU currently dependent on over 80% of its tungsten imports from China, Borralha represents a rare and strategic opportunity to develop a secure, domestic, and NATO-aligned supply source. As Allied continues to advance drilling, resource expansion, and economic studies, Borralha is poised to play a central role in reshaping Europe's tungsten landscape—supporting both decarbonization technologies and defense-industrial resilience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

ABOUT Allied Critical Metals

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 87% of the total global supply and reserves. The Tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately U.S. $5 to $6 billion, and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

Please also visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc/
X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alliedcriticalmetalscorp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, all as filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275151

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Allied Critical MetalsACM:CCCSE:ACMCritical Metals Investing
ACM:CC
Allied Critical Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Allied Critical Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Allied Critical Metals (CSE:ACM)

Allied Critical Metals

Advancing two tungsten projects in Portugal with near-term production and exploration potential

Advancing two tungsten projects in Portugal with near-term production and exploration potential Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Confirms Ultra High-Grade Tungsten Zone at Borralha with 18.0 m @ 0.85 % WO3 including 4.0 m @ 3.72 % WO3

Allied Critical Metals Confirms Ultra High-Grade Tungsten Zone at Borralha with 18.0 m @ 0.85 % WO3 including 4.0 m @ 3.72 % WO3

Bo_RC_25 validates and expands the ultra high-grade zone first identified in Bo_RC_14 (Released Sept. 4), reinforcing Borralha's status as one of Europe's most significant tungsten discoveries amid increasing global prices.Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE:... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha

Substantial assays strengthen the shallow central-south shoots and demonstrate robust continuity along the northwestern dip of the Santa Helena Breccia, supporting a significantly expanded resource footprint and a strong economic outlook for the upcoming MRE and PEA.Allied Critical Metals Inc.... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Earns Strategic Recognition from idD Portugal Defence - Strengthening Europe's Tungsten Security

Allied Critical Metals Earns Strategic Recognition from idD Portugal Defence - Strengthening Europe's Tungsten Security

Highlights:idD Portugal Defence, the Portuguese public entity overseeing the nation's Defence Industry, has endorsed Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project as a strategic initiative of national importance.ibD Portugal Defence has direct impact on Portugal's and Europe's defence supply chains.Allied... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Drills 10.0 Metres of 1.11% Tungsten at Borralha

Allied Critical Metals Drills 10.0 Metres of 1.11% Tungsten at Borralha

Substantial Assays Strengthen Shallow Central-South Mineralization and Support Robust Outlook for Upcoming Preliminary Economic AssessmentAllied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Closes Upsized $16.25 Million LIFE Offering

Allied Critical Metals Closes Upsized $16.25 Million LIFE Offering

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate... Keep Reading...
Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cowboy State Mine area within its flagship Hallack Creek Rare Earths Project. The update incorporates the results from 18 additional channel... Keep Reading...
Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has formalized a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Columbia Partnership Accelerates US REE Processing Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Columbia Partnership Accelerates US REE Processing Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced it has formalised a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Appointment of Experienced Geologist Ian Stockton to Board

Locksley Resources Limited Appointment of Experienced Geologist Ian Stockton to Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Mr Ian Stockton as Non-Executive Technical Director with effect from immediately following the AGM on 28 November 2025. Mr Stockton is a highly credentialed... Keep Reading...
Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Fast-track execution positions Locksley among leaders in restoring America's antimony supply chain and processing capabilities. Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) provided an update on the company's progress and immediate plans as they aggressively move forward their... Keep Reading...
Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals

Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals

Critical Mineral Company Locksley Resources Limited Advances Towards U.S. Antimony ProductionInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including mining and defense stocks, reports on the rollercoaster ride for Antimony and related stocks as... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Allied Critical Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Allied Critical Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

LAURION Mineral Exploration:Advancing a Gold and Polymetallic Asset in Ontario’s Greenstone Belt

Cathode Restart Approved by Cyprium Board

Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

AUN: Court Approves Schemes

Related News

Gold Investing

LAURION Mineral Exploration:Advancing a Gold and Polymetallic Asset in Ontario’s Greenstone Belt

Base Metals Investing

Cathode Restart Approved by Cyprium Board

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

gold investing

How to Invest in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

Precious Metals Investing

AUN: Court Approves Schemes

Rare Earth Investing

Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Scandium Investing

Sunrise Raises AU$46 Million for Syerston Scandium Project Pre-Construction