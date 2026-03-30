Allergan Aesthetics Releases Findings on the Safety and Efficacy of Repeat TrenibotE Treatments and Data on Medical Weight Loss Aesthetics Patient Behaviors at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Meeting

Allergan Aesthetics Releases Findings on the Safety and Efficacy of Repeat TrenibotE Treatments and Data on Medical Weight Loss Aesthetics Patient Behaviors at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Meeting

- Poster presentation highlights investigational neurotoxin trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE), demonstrating rapid onset and a consistently favorable safety profile across studied patient populations

- Poster presentation explores mindset and characteristics of GLP-1 agonist-treated patients in aesthetic clinics

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, presented four posters at the American Academy of Dermatology Meeting (AAD), highlighting the safety and efficacy of new and emerging products in our aesthetics portfolio and insights on the aesthetic mindset of an emerging patient population.

"At Allergan Aesthetics, we are dedicated to scientific research that reinforces customer and patient trust and confidence in our broad product portfolio," said John Maltman, Ph.D., vice president, global aesthetics medical affairs, Allergan Aesthetics. "Our data presented at AAD advance knowledge of our market-leading and emerging portfolio to deliver safe and effective treatments that address patients' aesthetic concerns."

Data from Safety and Efficacy of TrenibotulinumtoxinE Following Repeat Treatments for Glabellar Lines: Findings From an Open-Label Phase 3 Study report findings from an 18-week, open-label, Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of repeat TrenibotE (up to 3 open-label treatments) for glabellar lines showed a consistent safety profile.

TrenibotE is an investigational first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E characterized by rapid results, as early as 8 hours after administration (earliest assessment time), and shorter duration of effect of 2-3 weeks. If approved, TrenibotE will be the first neurotoxin of its kind available to patients.

Key findings include:

  • TrenibotE was well-tolerated over 3 sequential open-label treatments, showing a consistent safety profile, no new safety concerns, and no neutralizing antibody development
  • TrenibotE rapidly reduced glabellar line severity, with consistent efficacy over 3 sequential open-label treatments based on investigator and participant assessments

Data in Population Trends in Facial Aesthetic Concerns Among Patients Receiving GLP-1 Agonists for Weight Loss was obtained from an electronic survey of health care professionals in the United States who had experience treating patients with aesthetic concerns associated with GLP-1 agonists.

The population of GLP-1 patients seeking aesthetic treatment is growing rapidly across all aesthetic specialties, with an estimated 52% of GLP-1-treated patients expressing concern about their facial appearance as they move through GLP-1 treatment.

Key findings include:

  • Aesthetics health care professionals reported 32% of GLP-1-treated patients are new to their practice
  • Top two barriers preventing these patients from receiving aesthetic treatments include cost (82%) and fear of unnatural results (58%)
  • Patients receiving GLP-1 treatment were reported to be predominantly white (64%), female (70%), and 30-49 years of age (56%)

A complete list of e-posters presented at AAD are below.

E-Poster Title

Authors

Population Trends in Facial Aesthetic Concerns
Among Patients Receiving GLP-1 Agonists for Weight
Loss

Cheryl Burgess, Mona
Sadeghpour, Deirdre Hooper,
Nazanin Ashourian

Efficacy and Tolerability of a Topical Cosmetic
Hydrating Serum Following Hyaluronic Acid
Microdroplet Injection

Shannon Humphrey, Priscilla
Huang, Tsing Cheng, Olivia
Supan, Elizabeth T. Makino

Safety and Efficacy of TrenibotulinumtoxinE Following
Repeat Treatments for Glabellar Lines: Findings From
an Open-Label Phase 3 Study

Joely Kaufman-Jannette, William
Coleman, Michael Gold, James
Pehoushek, David Wirta, Chung-
Yi C. Chiang, Mitalee Tamhane,
Amy S. Weitzenfeld, Grace West,
Joan-En Chang-Lin

Patient Reported Satisfaction and Improvement of
Neck Appearance with VYC-12L: Results From a
Multicenter, Evaluator-Blinded, Randomized,
Controlled Study

Sue Ellen Cox, Melanie Palm,
Cheryl Burgess, Rebecca Kazin,
Tam Nguyen, Julia K. Garcia,
Smita Chawla

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

U.S. Media:

Adelle Infante

adelle.infante@allergan.com

Investors:

Liz Shea

liz.shea@AbbVie.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-aesthetics-releases-findings-on-the-safety-and-efficacy-of-repeat-trenibote-treatments-and-data-on-medical-weight-loss-aesthetics-patient-behaviors-at-the-2026-american-academy-of-dermatology-meeting-aad-302727609.html

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