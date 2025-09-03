Allergan Aesthetics Launches Campaign to Educate Consumers about Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers

Allergan Aesthetics Launches Campaign to Educate Consumers about Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers

  • First-of-its-kind report is available at www.naturallyyouwithHA.com
  • Deep dive into category education and data on HA injectable fillers and the natural-looking results they can achieve

- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, has launched the " Naturally You with Injectable Hyaluronic Acid Fillers" campaign aimed to providing clear, factual education about HA injectable fillers. This initiative focuses on correcting misinformation to elevate understanding and celebrate the safe, natural-looking outcomes possible with hyaluronic acid injectable fillers.

"Our goal with Naturally You with Injectable Hyaluronic Acid Fillers campaign is to set the record straight on hyaluronic acid injectable fillers for our healthcare providers, our patients and the category," said Glen Curran , Senior Vice President, U.S. Aesthetics, Allergan Aesthetics. "By providing facts, real-world satisfaction data and expert insights, we hope to truly show how HA fillers are a safe and effective way to address aesthetic concerns."

The new report, The Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report, is at the center of the campaign and sheds light on the current use, opinions and personal experiences around of HA injectable fillers.

Key stats include:

  • Nearly 90% of consumers indicate they are satisfied with the outcome, noting natural-looking results as their top satisfaction point. 1
  • 78% of consumers strongly agree that today, people want a more natural look.
  • Over two-thirds of consumers use social media and online videos to learn about HA fillers.
  • Over 75% of consumers believe that more people will use injectable HA fillers in the future. 2

The report draws from extensive research, including analysis of consumer and business media, cultural conversations, social trends, and proprietary U.S. data from Allergan Aesthetics, the market-leader in HA injectable fillers. Insights were further validated through interviews with four leading aesthetics experts from key U.S. markets: Brittony Croasdell , NP, Chicago, IL ; Lisa Espinoza , MD, PA; Emily Hu , MD, Portland, OR ; and Terrence Keaney , MD, Washington, DC —and a foreword by award-winning beauty journalist, Jamie Rosen , reflecting on how far the aesthetics category has come and what's ahead.

The Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report is the first in the Aesthetics Evolution Report Series, which will continue to provide insights into the aesthetics industry.

As part of the Naturally You with Injectable Hyaluronic Acid Fille rs campaign, Allergan Aesthetics will partner with healthcare providers and consumer influencers, to support education on the category and promotion of healthy, natural-looking outcomes consumer desire today.

Join Allergan Aesthetics in reshaping the narrative around HA injectable fillers. Explore the report and be part of a more informed future in aesthetics.

Visit www.naturallyyouwithHA.com to learn more and download your copy of The Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report .

About Allergan Aesthetics
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

U.S. Media:
Kate McShane
Corporate Communications
Kate.mcshane@allergan.com

References:

  1. Allergan Aesthetics U.S. HA Filler Category Data and Innovation Scan
  2. Allergan Aesthetics 2025 Global HA Filler Future Study

Data in the report is collected on a continuous basis via multiple ongoing surveys, with variable sample sizes per measure (total HCP n = ~100; consumer n = ~241 – 1,180).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-aesthetics-launches-campaign-to-educate-consumers-about-hyaluronic-acid-ha-injectable-fillers-302544294.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVNYSE:ABBVPharmaceutical Investing
ABBV
The Conversation (0)
Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

- Approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control, meeting the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1
- RINVOQ is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to treat patients across the spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis) in Canada 1, 2, 3

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib, 15 mg), the first oral, once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation who have had an inadequate response to a biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) or when use of those therapies is inadvisable.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS ® ) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years

- Twenty-nine abstracts showcase AbbVie's vast portfolio and continued commitment to changing the way patients living with gastrointestinal disorders manage their condition

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Invion Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew.

Invion CEO Maps Path to Peer-level Valuation as Momentum for Cancer Treatment Trials Builds

Invion (ASX:IVX) Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew says the company sees a path to a rerate toward clinical-stage oncology peers — typically valued from AU$30 million to AU$40 million up to several hundred million — if it executes on a trio of near-term priorities: simplifying licencing, cleaning up shareholder financing structures and dialling up investor awareness.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Chew stressed that Invion’s fundamentals are already in place: a platform therapy being tested across multiple cancers with an active clinical program, and a US Food and Drug Administration orphan drug designation potentially fast tracking approvals.

“The challenge is making sure people invest the time to understand where we're at. So if we solve all those three, even without doing any more development work, then we believe that we can get around the comparable levels of valuation, and that creates some interesting opportunities for us,” Chew said.

Keep reading...Show less
Large pharmaceutical pill with gold dollar sign in the middle. Stock tickers and charts in the background.

Top 5 Small-cap Pharma Stocks of 2025

Today's pharmaceutical stocks are facing the challenges of government-imposed drug price caps, waning demand for COVID-19 vaccines and global stock market upheaval. However, the industry's major underlying drivers — higher rates of cancer and chronic disease — are still at play and not expected to dissipate.

The US reigns supreme in the pharma market, both in terms of drug demand and development. In 2024, 50 novel medicines were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), compared to 55 such approvals in 2023. Last year's FDA approvals include Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) Alzheimer's disease treatment Kisunla.

Big pharma largely steals the show, but some small- and mid-cap NASDAQ pharma stocks have also made gains.

Keep reading...Show less
Blank pill bottle spilling a variety of pharmaceutical pills and capsules.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2025

The global pharmaceutical market reached a total value of US$1.38 trillion in 2024, according to Research and Markets, up significantly from the US$888 billion seen just over a decade earlier in 2010.

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the pharmaceutical industry instead of focusing solely on individual pharmaceutical stocks.

The main advantage of a pharmaceutical ETF is the fact that it can provide exposure to an overarching sector, but still trades like a stock. Pharma ETFs also offer less market volatility and lower fees and expenses.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Topline Results from the Phase II ARCHER Trial of CardiolRx(TM) in Acute Myocarditis

Keep reading...Show less
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

5 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks of 2025

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical landscape is diverse and dynamic.

Canadian drug companies are working to discover and develop major innovations amidst an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial intelligence are playing a role in the landscape as well.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top Canadian pharma stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE by year-on-year gains. All data was compiled on July 18, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener, and companies with market caps above C$10 million at that time were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
Various blister packs with pills and capsules in different colors and shapes.

Trump Signs Sweeping Order to Slash Drug Prices, Pressure Pharma Giants

US President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order aimed at dramatically reducing prices for prescription drugs, vowing to end “foreign free-riding” on American pharmaceutical innovation.

The order directs federal agencies to pressure both drug manufacturers and wealthy foreign countries to bring their prices in line with those paid in the US, or face aggressive trade and regulatory actions.

“In case after case, our citizens pay massively higher prices than other nations pay for the same exact pill, from the same factory, effectively subsidizing socialism abroad with skyrocketing prices at home,” Trump states in the order.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile

Questcorp Mining Receives Permit Exemption for IP Survey at North Island Copper

Related News

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

gold investing

Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Receives Permit Exemption for IP Survey at North Island Copper

Battery Metals Investing

Corporate Funding Update

Base Metals Investing

Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

Precious Metals Investing

EPBC Approval Granted for Sorby Hills

×