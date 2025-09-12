Allegiant Gold Ltd. to Commence Trading Under New Name of A2 Gold corp. Effective as of September 16, 2025

Tonopah, Nevada September 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of September 8, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") has accepted the name change to " A2 Gold Corp." The common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name effective at the opening of trading on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.  The new ISIN is CA0500591049 and the new CUSIP is 050059104.

The Company will keep its existing ticker symbols, namely, " AUAU " on the TSX-V and " AUXXF " on the OTCQX.  No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the name change.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

Allegiant owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Allegiant's flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Less than 20% of the property has been explored with potential to significantly increase the existing inferred resource. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis
CEO

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
ir@allegiantgold.com
+1 786 252 4948

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements".

Allegiant Gold Ltd is a gold exploration company. Its project profile consists of Bolo and Eastside in Nevada; Browns Canyon, West Goldfield, Overland Pass, White Horse Flats, and White Horse North. The business has one segment, being mineral exploration and evaluation.

