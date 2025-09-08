Allegiant Gold Ltd. Announces Name Change and Rebranding to A2 Gold Corp.

(TheNewswire)
Company Embarks on Exciting New Growth Era Under the A2 Gold Banner
Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) announces a name change and rebranding of the Company to A2 Gold Corp. reflecting the Company's emergence as a leading gold explorer in the State of Nevada. The Company is embarking on a new and exciting chapter in the future development of its flagship Eastside project in the prolific Walker Lane trend following the raising of $14 million in equity capital over the past three months. The Company has delineated 1.4 million ounces of inferred gold resources and 8.8 million ounces of silver* so far and is targeting an increase in the near term through an aggressive, multi-phase drill program
Peter Gianulis, CEO, commented, "We are driving forward a new era of growth for the Company. Our new name, A2 Gold, reflects this exciting chapter unfolding. With the recent closing of our $10.5 million financing, including a lead investment by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross"), we are looking forward to commencing an 18,000 – 20,000 metre diamond core and RC drill program along with a large-scale geophysical and structural mapping initiative. Kinross is our cornerstone shareholder and strategic exploration partner, and the aim of the current campaign is to expand our existing resource and to target high grade extensions and new discovery zones."
The name change to A2 Gold Corp. is underway and it is expected to take effect very soon following TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") approval. The Company will keep its existing ticker symbols, namely, "AUAU" on the TSX-V and "AUXXF" on the OTCQX . No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the name change. The Company will publicly announce the definitive date for the name change once known.
* Source: "Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada" conducted by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au) of 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone (1,090,000 ounces gold and 8,700,000 ounces silver) and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area (314,000 ounces gold). A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ALLEGIANT RETAINS PEAK INVESTOR MARKETING CORP
The Company is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Peak Investor Marketing Corp. ("Peak") a full-service marketing and consulting services firm, focused on growth-stage mining companies. Peak brings over two decades of experience, focused exclusively on the resource sector.
Peak is an independent arms-length entity and will assist A2 Gold with marketing strategy and planning, corporate communications and content development, with the goal of increasing market awareness of the Company.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will compensate Peak $12,000 per month for a 12 month term. The Company will also issue Peak, subject to TSX-V approval, 400,000 stock options which are exercisable at $0.83 per share for a period of 24 months, subject to vesting provisions over 12 months.
Allegiant owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Allegiant's flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Less than 20% of the property has been explored with potential to significantly increase the existing inferred resource. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Peter Gianulis
CEO
For more information contact:
Investor Relations
ir@allegiantgold.com
+1 786 252 4948
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Allegiant Gold Ltd.'s ("Allegiant") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at Allegiant's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, Allegiant's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; Allegiant's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Allegiant's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR+ under Allegiant's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Allegiant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
