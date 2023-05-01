Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Cleantech Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (“PWWR” or the “Company”), is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").

The Company reports that the audit is progressing and will provide a further update on the timing of its Annual Filings on or about May 15, 2023. The Company is also progressing on completion of its interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the first quarter ended March 30, 2023, and will provide a further update on or about May 15, 2023. Further updates on timing will be provided by the Company as necessary.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Office and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.

“Frank Carnevale”

Frank Carnevale, CEO
+1 (647) 531-8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

PWWR is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People’ today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

PWWR is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People’ in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com, and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol “PWWR”, the OTC Venture Exchange “OTCQB” under the symbol “ALKFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol “77R” and “WKN A3CTYF”.

Forward-LookingInformation

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “achieve”. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the MCTO and statements with respect to the Company’s technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Source

Click here to connect with Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) to receive an Investor Presentation,

alkaline fuelneo:pwwrCleantech Investing
PWWR:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Logo

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power


Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed J. Michael Sullivan as a consultant of the Company (the " Consultant ").

"I am very pleased to add Mike Sullivan as a Strategic Consultant to the Company. I expect his experience in structured financial vehicles, including flow through offerings for cleantech and hydrogen-based opportunities will be a tremendous asset to PWWR," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO of PWWR.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a name change to CLEANTECH POWER CORP. (the " Name Change ") effective Thursday, May 4, 2023, subject to final acceptance of the NEO Exchange Inc. (the " NEO ").

Reflecting growth of the Company since 2021, the Company believes that the Name Change more clearly communicates to the marketplace its intentions and strategic priorities as announced on March 6, 2023, on a go forward basis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Festival Hydro to Pilot Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell with Supporting Cleantech

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Festival Hydro to Pilot Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell with Supporting Cleantech

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Festival Hydro Inc. (" Festival Hydro "). The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Festival Hydro to enter into a Joint Venture (" JV ") to demonstrate PWWR's Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype and supporting ammonia cracking and AI (artificial intelligence) electrical panel cleantech (the " Pilot ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQX: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements, Management Cease Trade Order and Update on Fuel Cell Power NV

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements, Management Cease Trade Order and Update on Fuel Cell Power NV

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") announces today that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by March 31, 2023, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The reason for the anticipated delay is due to staffing limitations and turnover with the Company's foreign subsidiaries which has resulted in delays to certain audit procedures and added complexities of auditing certain transactions during the financial year. The Company requires additional time to complete and submit the required filings. The Company is working with its auditor (Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP) to complete the audit in a timely manner.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting Regarding Hestia Capital's Claims

Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting Regarding Hestia Capital's Claims

Hestia Capital's Materials Demonstrate Lack of Understanding of Pitney Bowes' Business and Industry

Corrects the Claims Outlined in Hestia's Six "Value Creation Pillars"

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cummins Removed Tons of Waste, Including E-waste From Jamestown, New York Community in 2022

Cummins Removed Tons of Waste, Including E-waste From Jamestown, New York Community in 2022

Cummins Inc

Cummins

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linde Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Linde (NYSE:LIN) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 06:00 EDTmidday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode

Live conference callUS Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 000 0105
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970
Access code: 6877110
Live webcast (listen-only)
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Web replay
Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on
Thursday, April 27, 2023, at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations .

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting

Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting

Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR Pitney Bowes' Nominees and Katie May on the GOLD Proxy Card

Pitney Bowes (the "Company") (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that it has filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on May 9, 2023. The full presentation can be found here .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iola hughes, blue battery

Iola Hughes: Battery Energy Stationary Storage Market to Double in 2023

Energy stationary storage is growing at a faster pace than any other segment in the battery market today, with significant demand expected to continue in the coming years.

Speaking with the Investing News Network on the sidelines of this year’s Battery Gigafactories Europe event, hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Iola Hughes of Rho Motion said the scale of the new projects coming online continues to grow.

“Last year, we saw around 75 gigawatt hours installed across the grid and behind the meter markets, and that's across all the different chemistries,” she said. “In 2023, we are expecting the market to double.”

Keep reading...Show less

Linde and Heidelberg Materials Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture Project

Linde (NYSE:LIN) today announced it has signed an agreement with Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest building materials companies, to jointly build, own and operate a large-scale carbon capture and liquefaction facility

Carbon dioxide (CO₂) is a by-product of cement production and is estimated to be responsible for around 7% of global carbon emissions1. Through the use of carbon capture, Linde and Heidelberg Materials will aim to reduce carbon emissions at Heidelberg's Lengfurt plant in Germany. The new plant will capture, liquefy and purify around 70,000 tons of CO₂ per year, with the majority of the resulting liquid CO₂ to be marketed by Linde as feedstock for the chemicals and food & beverage end markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Mining: Pure-play Silver Portfolio in Tier-1 Jurisdictions

Alberta's Oldest Plesiosaur Fossil Found at Suncor Operated Mine Site

Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Mining: Pure-play Silver Portfolio in Tier-1 Jurisdictions

Oil and Gas Investing

Alberta's Oldest Plesiosaur Fossil Found at Suncor Operated Mine Site

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Announces up to $600,000 Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

×