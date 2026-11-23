Evercore announced today that Alex Tracy has joined the firm as a senior managing director in its liability management & restructuring group. He will be based in New York.
"We are pleased to welcome Alex to Evercore," said Daniel Mendelow, co-head of U.S. investment banking. "As companies navigate increasingly complex capital structures, the demand for sophisticated, independent advice continues to grow. Alex's extensive experience and longstanding client relationships make him a valuable addition to our team and further strengthen our liability management and restructuring capabilities."
Mr. Tracy said, "I am excited to join Evercore's highly regarded liability management and restructuring group. The firm's breadth of expertise across advisory disciplines and its commitment to developing creative solutions for clients make it a compelling platform. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and contributing to the continued growth and success of the business."
Mr. Tracy joins Evercore with more than 25 years of investment banking experience. Most recently, he served as a partner at Perella Weinberg Partners in its restructuring practice. Previously, he spent more than a decade at Miller Buckfire & Co., where he served as a managing director. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Chanin Capital Partners and Prudential Securities.
Mr. Tracy holds a bachelor's degree from Amherst College.
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
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