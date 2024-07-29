- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Alderan Receives Approval to Commence Drilling at New Years Copper-Gold Prospect Utah, USA
Alderan Resources Limited (ASX: AL8) (Alderan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that approval has been received from Utah’s Department of Oil, Gas and Mines (DOGM) to commence drilling at the New Years copper prospect in the Cactus district of the Frisco copper-gold project. The approval allows Alderan to drill three Stage 1 holes while archaeological investigations are carried out on Stage 2 drill sites which have not undergone prior archaeological review. Alderan will now liaise with the drilling company which is on standby for the programme on rig availability ahead of confirming a start date which is expected to be in August.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Approval has been received from Utah’s Dept of Oil, Gas and Mining to commence drilling at the New Years copper-gold prospect - Stage 1 drilling expected to start in August.
- Shallow historical drill intersections into New Years and the gap between the Cactus and New Years magnetic anomalies include:
- 13.7m @ 2.32% Cu within 19.8m @ 1.67% Cu from 22.9m downhole (NY-6)
- 10.7m @ 1.52% Cu within 27.4m @ 0.85% Cu from surface (NY-2)
- 10.7m @ 1.60% Cu and 4.6m @ 1.3% Cu within 42.7m @ 0.80% Cu from surface (NYM-1)
- New Years sits in the same magnetic low corridor 400m northwest of the historical Cactus and Comet copper-gold mines – all have coincident magnetic low anomalies.
- New Years pXRF soil assays highlight a 400m x 300m anomaly with grades up to 0.33% copper plus three additional anomalies.
- New Years has received no drilling since the early 1960s and has potential for both oxide and primary copper mineralisation.
- New Years is one of twelve new Cactus ‘look-a-like’ magnetic anomalies highlighted by Alderan’s 3-D magnetic inversion modelling.
- Alderan’s 3-D modelling of the Cactus and Comet deposits suggests that mineralisation remains open and that more remains than was historically mined.
Cactus is an historical copper-gold mining district in the Frisco project in southern Utah, USA. Reported historical production at the Cactus mine was 1.27Mt at a grade of 2.07% copper, 0.33g/t gold.1 The New Years prospect lies approximately 400m northwest of Cactus mine in the Cactus Canyon fault zone which also hosts the historical Comet gold-copper mine. Historical drilling in the 1960s at New Years intersected 13.7m @ 2.32% Cu within 19.8m @ 1.67% Cu from 22.9m downhole (NY-6) and 10.7m @ 1.52% Cu within 27.4m @ 0.85% Cu from surface (NY-2). Hole NYM-1 drilled midway between Cactus and New Years in 2002 intersected 10.7m @ 1.60% Cu and 4.6m @ 1.3% Cu within 42.7m @ 0.80% Cu from surface.2
Managing Director of Alderan, Scott Caithness, commented:
“Alderan is very excited to receive approval from Utah’s Dept of Oil, Gas and Mining to enable drilling to get underway at New Years. Our next step is to liaise with the drilling company on when it can get a rig to site to commence the programme however our expectation is that this will be in August.
“New Years is an outstanding copper target in the multi-target Cactus copper-gold district. It lies within the northwest structural corridor which hosts the historical high grade Cactus and Comet copper-gold deposits, it has a coincident magnetic low anomaly, a 400m x 300m copper soil anomaly with pXRF grades up to 0.33%, surface rock samples that grade up to 4.6% Cu and high-grade 1960s drill intersections of +10m grading +1.5% Cu. The soil sampling has identified three additional anomalies on the New Years grid and the magnetic inversion modelling has highlighted twelve Cactus ‘look-a-like’ magnetic anomalies.
“New Years has not been drilled since 1964 hence Stage 1 drill holes will include verifying the historical holes ahead of Stage 2 holes which will focus on stepping out and extending the mineralisation.”
New Years Prospect Proposed Drilling
Stage 1 drilling at New Years will be carried out from three permitted drill sites as outlined in Table 1.3 The holes are designed to confirm and potentially extend the mineralisation intersected in historical holes, some of which date back to 1964.
The Stage 2 drill holes are designed to extend the mineralisation expected in the initial round of drilling and also test anomalies identified from the geophysical modelling. Archaeological investigations will be carried out on some of these sites prior to approval from DOGM for the Stage 2 drilling. These investigations are standard procedure in Utah and primarily involve assessing the location and significance of historical mining relicts and whether the drill sites will impact any that are significant. The results of previous archaeological studies in the area has not impacted exploration.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alderan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
China International Gold Congress Presentation
Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 Quarterly Report
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Two successive transactions completed to acquire four highly prospective gold projects comprising 1,919km2 of land holdings in Côte d’Ivoire
- Ivorian acquisitions establish a pipeline of development opportunities for the Company, in a jurisdiction with a recent track record of gold discovery and production development
- Exploration activity initiated on both the Odienne and Baga projects within weeks following completion of each transaction
- Reporting of results from core drilling, auger sampling and surface geochemistry programmes anticipated in the coming weeks
Odienne Project, 758km2
- Results pending analyses for 1,069m of diamond core drilling and 7,741m of auger drilling sampling
- Recent drilling targets vast surface gold anomalism and follow-up drilling on 2023 success in air core drill results that returned;
- 12m @ 1.18g/t gold from 4m
- 12m @ 1.06g/t gold from 16m
- 8m @ 1.30g/t gold from 28m
- 4m @ 2.07g/t gold from 4m
- 16m @ 0.84g/t gold from 44m
- Drill targets located along trend from recent discovery drilling by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture Project on contiguous land holdings
- Ongoing exploration targeting the same high-strain corridor as Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan and Centamin’s 2.16Moz ABC Projects
Ferke Gold Project, 300km2
- Drilling with open mineralisation ready for follow-up, previously reported intercepts include;
- 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
- 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
- 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
- 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m
- 12.5km gold-in-soil anomaly remaining undrilled outside a 1km segment hosting intercepts listed above
Baga Gold Project, 644km2
- Binding agreement completed securing the right to acquire 100% ownership
- Subsequent to reporting period, first surface geochemistry campaign completed, results pending analysis
- Recently granted exploration permits cover an underexplored area of structural complexity in the highly prospective Birimian gold terrane
Corporate
- $5.6 Million cash at hand as at 30 June 2024
- Firm commitments received for an additional $2,186,000 to be raised subject to shareholder approval
Figure 1 | Project Locations
During the quarter, the Company completed two separate transactions for the acquisition of four highly prospective gold projects including advanced stage projects in Côte d’Ivoire. This establishes a vast land holding comprising 1,919km2 across six (6) exploration permits within the Birimian Gold Terrain of West Africa, among the fasting growing regions of gold production and discovery over the past decade.
- During the reporting period, Many Peaks announced completion of a share sale agreement with Turaco Gold Ltd (Turaco) to consolidate a 100% ownership in CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd (CDI Holdings). CDI Holdings is the holding company for a wholly-owned Ivorian subsidiary (PD-CI SARL) party to a joint venture with Gold Ivoire Minerals SARL (GIV Joint Venture) in Cote d’Ivoire in which PD-CI SARL has earned a 65% interest and the Company now retains an exclusive right to earn-in to an 85% interest by sole funding any project within four exploration permits in Cote d’Ivoire to feasibility study (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 8 May 2024).
- The Company also secured an exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in Atlantic Resources CI SARL holding two (2) granted permits referred to as the Baga Gold Project totaling 644Km2 in eastern Cote d’Ivoire. (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 27 June 2024.)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Board Approves Development of Boorara
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board has approved the Final Investment Decision for the development of the Boorara Gold Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Boorara Mining Services and Surface Ore Haulage contracts awarded to Hampton Transport Services Pty Ltd (“Hampton”) on competitive terms, with no mining contractor payments until first gold pour sold and funds received
- Horizon to provide management oversight and technical services support with the contractor undertaking the works
- All management, including the Site Senior Executive and Quarry Manager, and most technical roles have been filled
- Mobilisation commencing, with pre-production works undertaken in the first half of August, and mining commencing and ramping up thereafter
- Boorara is fully permitted with all statutory approvals in place for operations to commence
- Binding Ore Sale Agreement executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (“Paddington”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd, now unconditional, with all conditions precedent satisfied
- Independent Ore Reserve estimate of 1.24Mt at 1.24 g/t Au for 45.8 koz recovered at 92.5% metallurgical recovery
- Mining to occur over 14 months, with processing over 19 months with first gold pour expected in October 2024
- Boorara cashflow estimated to be A$30M at a A$3,600/oz gold price
Commenting on the development of Boorara, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:1
“Mining at Boorara is a significant milestone for the Company and will make Horizon the newest gold producer in Australia. We take great pleasure in welcoming our new members of Horizon including our business partners Hampton Transport Services and the Norton Gold Fields team who will be processing Boorara ore at Paddington.
We are focussed on making Boorara a safe and efficient mining operation to create value through generating cash and the first step in sustainable gold production for Horizon. We are seeking to unlock the significant latent potential within our extensive portfolio of development assets which hosts a 1.8 million ounce Mineral Resource.
Following the resumption of production at Boorara, we aim to develop other projects in parallel to establish Horizon as a long-term, sustainable gold producer in a favourable gold price environment.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Newmont Reports Strong Q2 Financials Despite Production Challenges
Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) has reported strong financial gains in its Q2 2024 results despite operational challenges affecting gold production.
The US-based mining company produced 1.6 million attributable gold ounces and 477,000 gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc. Its gold production was down 4 percent from the previous quarter due to operational suspensions at Cerro Negro and Telfer.
Despite these setbacks, the company saw positive gains across the board.
Financially, Newmont generated US$1.4 billion in consolidated net cash from operating activities, an 80 percent increase from the previous quarter, and reported free cash flow of US$594 million in free cash flow. The company also reported an adjusted net income of US$834 million, translating to US$0.72 per share.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at US$2 billion, while the firm’s balance sheet remains robust with US$2.6 billion in consolidated cash and US$6.8 billion in total liquidity.
Additionally, Newmont reported that since the release of its Q1 earnings report it has repurchased 5.7 million shares at an average price of US$43.34, totaling US$250 million, and reduced nominal debt by US$250 million.
Newmont anticipates a production increase in the latter half of the year, particularly in Q4, driven by higher grades and improved throughput at key sites.
“As we head into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our ability to continue executing on shareholder returns, meet our full year guidance and deliver on our commitments," Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer commented on the quarterly performance.
Looking ahead, Newmont is committed to advancing its key expansion projects at Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Cadia Block Caves and Cerro Negro, while also progressing with its exploration activities to discover and develop new resources to sustain long-term production.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Nova Minerals Completes NASDAQ IPO, Secures Growth Capital
Gold and critical minerals exploration company Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA,NASDAQ:NVA,NASDAQ:NVAWW) announced the closing of its underwritten NASDAQ initial public offering (IPO) of 475,000 units on July 26.
“A US listing has been our goal for a long time as the logical next step with our flagship Estelle Gold Project being a North American asset and an increasing US investor base,” Nova Minerals CEO Christopher Gerteisen said. “Now it’s a reality, and we believe this can be a catalyst to create further shareholder value through increased exposure and liquidity available in the US market.”
Each unit, priced at US$6.92, consists of one American Depositary Share (ADS) representing ordinary shares and one warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at US$7.266 per ADS for five years, and the ratio of ADS-to-ordinary-share is one to sixty (1:60).
The pricing was first announced on July 24, the same day that the ASDs and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols NVA and NVAWW respectively.
Gross proceeds are approximated at US$3.3 million (AU$4.9 million), which Nova said it intends to use for resource and exploration field programs, feasibility studies and general working capital.
"The company is preparing a targeted drill program to commence shortly and continues with the critical technical studies required for the completion of a robust PFS as we progress along the path to production," Gerteisen said.
Situated in the Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska, US, the Estelle gold project contains multiple deposits across a 35 kilometer long mineralized corridor with more than 20 identified gold prospects. Estelle also hosts silver, copper and lead, as well as critical metals antimony, bismuth and tungsten.
Assuming that all steps proceed according to the projected schedule, the prefeasibility study is targeted for 2025, with a definitive feasibility the following year.
Don’t forget to follow us@INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gold, Silver and Markets Up on Shrinking PCE Data
Data from the US Bureau of Economic Statistics show that inflation continues to cool in the release of June’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Friday (July 26).
The report shows that the June PCE increased by 0.1 percent month-over-month over May, up slightly from May’s 0.0 growth. On an annualized basis the PCE increased 2.5 percent, down from the 2.6 percent year-over-year increase reported in May, both coming in line with expectations.
When it comes to prices, the Bureau indicated a 0.2 percent decrease in goods compared to May, but this was offset by a 0.2 percent increase in the price of services. As for the more volatile segments, food saw a 0.1 percent increase while energy prices fell by 2.1 percent.
The economic analysis also showed a weakening in the growth of personal and disposable income, with both coming in up 0.2 percent month-over-month, down from May’s 0.4 percent monthly growth and below the 0.4 percent predicted by analysts.
How this will play into next week’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee is unknown. However, the PCE is the favored index for the Federal Reserve as it sets its key policy rates.
The broad consensus is the Fed is unlikely to make a change when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, but as inflation ticks closer to the 2 percent target set by the central bank, analysts suggest the chance of a cut in September has become stronger.
Gold and silver both rose by just over 0.5 percent as of 4 pm EDT, with gold moving to US$2,387 and silver rising to US$27.92. However, silver found resistance at the US$28 level, which it plunged below on Wednesday, July 24.
More broadly, equity markets all saw gains above 1 percent by the close of trading today, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) increasing to 5,459.09 points, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:.ENDX) climbing to 19,023.66 points and the Dow Jones Industrial Index (INDEXDJX:.DJI) rising to 40,589.34 points.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
