Aldebaran Resources and Centauri Minerals Announce Shareholder Approval and Receipt of Final Order for Spin-Out of Centauri Minerals

Aldebaran Resources and Centauri Minerals Announce Shareholder Approval and Receipt of Final Order for Spin-Out of Centauri Minerals

Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) and its majority-owned subsidiary Centauri Minerals Inc. ("Centauri" and together with Aldebaran, the "Companies") are pleased to announce that Aldebaran's shareholders (the "Aldebaran Shareholders") have approved the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement involving the spin-out of Centauri by Aldebaran (the "Arrangement") by way of special resolution at the annual and special meeting of Aldebaran Shareholders held on August 7, 2026.

Final Order

The Companies are also pleased to announce that the Court of King's Bench of Alberta has granted the final order in respect of the Arrangement.

The Arrangement

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Aldebaran will spin out approximately 18,535,783 common shares of Centauri held by Aldebaran to Aldebaran Shareholders on a one-for-ten basis. It is expected that the Arrangement will unlock additional value for Aldebaran Shareholders through their interests in a new standalone company that will actively advance a promising portfolio of exploration projects that have been on hold for the past several years while Aldebaran was advancing its flagship Altar copper-gold project. The Centauri Shares will be distributed to Aldebaran Shareholders of record as of the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the date on which the Arrangement is completed, or such other date as determined by Aldebaran's board of directors (the "Share Distribution Record Date"). Aldebaran will issue a press release confirming the Share Distribution Record Date once that has been finalized.

Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the Arrangement Agreement and the management information circular of Aldebaran dated June 26, 2026, each of which are available on Aldebaran's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Closing

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing contained in the arrangement agreement between Aldebaran and Centauri dated June 1, 2026, as amended (the "Arrangement Agreement"), including the approval of the Centauri Shares for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Arrangement is expected to be completed before the end of August 2026.

For further information or to subscribe to the Centauri news list, please contact:

Sam Leung
CEO and Director, Centauri Minerals Inc.
Phone: +1 416 206 4187
Email: sam.leung@centauriminerals.com

Ben Cherrington
Manager, Investor Relations, Aldebaran Resources Inc.
Phone: +44 7538 244 208
Email: ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 Aldebaran announced an updated mineral resource estimate for the Altar project, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 – see news release dated November 25, 2024). In October 2025 Aldebaran announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Altar Project (independent technical report prepared by SRK Consulting Inc, Denver, Colorado, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Altar Project San Juan, Argentina", dated September 30, 2025 – see news release dated October 30, 2025).

About Centauri Minerals Inc.

Centauri Minerals Inc. is a new mineral exploration company focused on Northern Argentina, a mining region of increasing global significance. Centauri holds a 100%-interest in a portfolio of exploration projects spanning approximately 40,000 hectares in the provinces of Salta, Jujuy, and Catamarca, which was spun-out from Aldebaran Resources Inc. The most advanced is the Rio Grande gold-copper project located in Salta, which has an independent National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant mineral resource estimate that highlights significant gold and copper quantities. Centauri has offices and facilities in Salta, Argentina and Vancouver, Canada. It is currently a private company majority owned by Aldebaran Resources Inc. with plans to become a public company in 2026.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran and/or Centauri, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aldebaran or Centauri. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran and/or Centauri expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to: the completion of the Arrangement and the timing thereof; the expectation that the Arrangement will unlock additional value for Aldebaran Shareholders; the expectation that upon completion of the Arrangement, Aldebaran will focus on the Altar copper gold project and Centauri will advance the Rio Grande copper gold project; the number of Centauri Shares to be distributed to Aldebaran Shareholders; the expectation that the Centauri Shares will be listed on the TSXV and similar statements may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control, which include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the outcome of the Arrangement, the risk that other conditions to closing of the Arrangement may not be satisfied, or to the extent permitted, waived; the risk that actions by third parties, including any governmental or regulatory authority, could delay or otherwise adversely affect completion of the Arrangement; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement may not be realized and that the results of Aldebaran and/or Centauri could differ from what is currently anticipated; risks related to Aldebaran's and Centauri's respective businesses. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran and Centauri believe that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran and Centauri do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.


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