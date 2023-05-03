Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Albemarle Reports Net Sales Increase of 129% for First Quarter 2023

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

First-Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights
(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons)

  • Net sales of $2.6 billion , an increase of 129%
  • Net income of $1.2 billion , or $10.51 per diluted share, an increase of 389%
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $10.32 , an increase of 334%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion , an increase of 269%
  • Selected U.S. lithium processing facility location in Richburg , South Carolina
  • Signed definitive agreements with Mineral Resources Limited ("MinRes") to restructure the MARBL Lithium Joint Venture in Australia and separately for MinRes to invest in Albemarle's conversion assets in China
  • Reached final investment decision to build Kemerton trains III & IV
  • Adjusting 2023 guidance to reflect current lithium market pricing; Net sales are now expected to increase approximately 35% to 55% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA now expected to range from (5%) to 15% year-over-year

"Compared to last year, first quarter net sales more than doubled, adjusted diluted earnings per share more than quadrupled providing a robust start to the year," commented Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "We see strong sales volume growth for the rest of the year but have modified our guidance to reflect softening lithium market pricing. We remain confident in the underlying market strength of our world-class asset base and our long-term growth strategy."

2023 Corporate Outlook
The company is revising full-year 2023 outlook to reflect current lithium market pricing. Net sales are expected to increase 35% to 55% over prior year, primarily driven by a continued global shift to electric vehicles. The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of (5%) to 15% as higher net sales are partially offset by timing impacts of higher priced inventories. The company expects to maintain positive free cash flow. The company's capital expenditures are expected to be between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion for 2023.


FY 2023 Guidance

as of Feb.15, 2023


FY 2023 Guidance

as of May 3, 2023

Net sales

$11.3 - $12.9 billion


$9.8 - $11.5 billion

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$4.2 - $5.1 billion


$3.3 - $4.0 billion

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a)

37% - 40%


34% - 35%

Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

$26.00 - $33.00


$20.75 - $25.75

Net Cash from Operations

$2.1 - $2.4 billion


$1.7 - $2.3 billion

Capital Expenditures

$1.7 - $1.9 billion


$1.7 - $1.9 billion

(a)

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort.  See "Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for more information.

First Quarter 2023 Results

In millions, except per share amounts

Q1 2023


Q1 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net sales

$    2,580.3


$    1,127.7


$    1,452.5


128.8 %

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$    1,238.6


$       253.4


$       985.2


388.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$    1,595.7


$       431.9


$    1,163.8


269.4 %

Diluted earnings per share

$       10.51


$         2.15


$         8.36


388.8 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items (a)


(0.04)





Non-recurring and other unusual items (a)

(0.19)


0.26





Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a)(b)

$       10.32


$         2.38


$         7.94


333.6 %

(a)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.

(b)

Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.6 billion compared to $1.1 billion for the prior-year quarter. The 129% increase was driven by higher lithium prices and volumes. Net income attributable to Albemarle of $1.2 billion increased by $1.0 billion from the prior year's quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion increased by $1.2 billion from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher net sales.

The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 23.9% compared to 26.9% in the same period of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 23.6% and 18.9% for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, with the increase primarily due to changes in the geographic income mix.

Business Segment Results
Beginning January 1, 2023 , the company re-segmented its operating segments. The results from 2022 are restated to align with the new structure.

Energy Storage Results

In millions

Q1 2023


Q1 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$        1,943.7


$           463.7


$        1,480.0


319.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$        1,406.2


$           285.2


$        1,120.9


393.0 %

Energy Storage net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.9 billion , an increase of $1.5 billion (+319%) due to higher pricing net of FX (+301%) related to renegotiated contracts and increased market pricing. Volume was also higher (+18%) related to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile , production from our processing plant in Qinzhou, China , and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion increased $1.1 billion as higher pricing and volumes more than offset higher costs.

On February 22, 2023 , Albemarle signed a definitive agreement with MinRes to restructure its MARBL Lithium Joint Venture in Australia to enable each partner to deliver long-term value to its customers. Albemarle also obtained new investment by MinRes in Albemarle's conversion assets in China . MinRes will acquire a 50% interest in Albemarle's 100%-owned Qinzhou and Meishan plants in China .

2023 Energy Storage Outlook
Energy Storage net sales are estimated to range between $6.9 to $8.4 billion . Energy Storage volumes are projected to be up 30% to 40% in 2023 compared to 2022. Full year realized pricing is expected to be up 20% to 30% vs. the prior year, assuming flat lithium market pricing as of mid-April 2023 . Adjusted EBITDA anticipated to range between $2.7 and $3.4 billion as higher priced spodumene inventories more than offset higher pricing.

Albemarle continues to expand its global portfolio of conversion capacity and utilization of its world-class resource portfolio:

Chile

–  The Salar Yield Improvement Project is on schedule for mechanical completion by the middle of 2023

Australia

–  Kemerton I is operating and producing product subject to customer qualification
–  Kemerton II is progressing through commissioning
–  Reached final investment decision to build Kemerton trains III & IV

China

–  Meishan construction progressing on budget and on schedule with mechanical completion expected in 2024

United States

Richburg site in South Carolina selected for U.S. lithium processing facility
Kings Mountain mine studies continue to progress
–  Silver Peak new wells and expansion projects continue to progress

Specialties Results

In millions

Q1 2023


Q1 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           418.8


$           446.1


$           (27.4)


(6.1) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$           162.2


$           152.6


$               9.6


6.3 %

Specialties net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $418.8 million , a decrease of $27.4 million (-6%) primarily due to lower volumes (-15%), partially offset by increased pricing net of FX (+9%) primarily in our lithium specialties division. Volumes were impacted by weaker demand across the product portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA of $162.2 million increased $9.6 million as higher pricing and lower freight costs were partially offset by lower volumes.

2023 Specialties Outlook
Albemarle is reaffirming its 2023 outlook for Specialties net sales to range between $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion , with adjusted EBITDA estimated from $555 million to $585 million . Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be approximately flat year-over-year.

Ketjen Results

In millions

Q1 2023


Q1 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           217.8


$           217.9


$             (0.1)


— %

Adjusted EBITDA

$             14.5


$             16.9


$             (2.4)


(14.0) %

Ketjen net sales of $217.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 were flat compared to the previous year due to higher pricing net of FX (+12%) offset by lower volumes (-12%). Adjusted EBITDA of $14.5 million declined $2.4 million due to higher raw material costs, combined with freeze related downtime and timing of some shipments that were pushed into the second quarter of 2023.

2023 Ketjen Outlook
Albemarle expects Ketjen net sales in 2023 to range between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion , with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $100 million to $140 million . Adjusted EBITDA guidance is up from prior guidance as the segment is benefiting from a recovery in refining pricing and managing processing costs.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2023, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.3 billion , including $1.6 billion of cash and equivalents, the full $1.5 billion under its revolver and $180.5 million available on other credit lines. Total debt was $3.2 billion , representing our debt covenant net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 0.4 times.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment
Cash from operations of $721.0 million increased $514.8 million versus the prior year period. This was driven by increased adjusted EBITDA and dividends received from equity investments, partially offset by working capital changes, that were primarily due to the increase in receivables and inventories from higher lithium pricing. Capital expenditures of $415.6 million increased by $183.9 million versus the prior year period as the company invested in lithium and bromine capacity to support growth.

Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and investment grade credit rating, and fund its dividends.

Earnings Call

Date:

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM Eastern time

Dial-in (U.S.):

1.833.470.1428

Dial-in (International):

1.404.662.2808

Passcode:

741195

The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.  Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "should," "would," and "will". Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding expected: financial and operating results, production capacity, volumes, and pricing, demand for Albemarle's products, capital projects, acquisition and divestiture transactions, market and economic trends, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: changes in economic and business conditions; financial and operating performance of customers; timing and magnitude of customer orders; fluctuations in lithium market pricing; production volume shortfalls; increased competition; changes in the product demand; availability and cost of raw materials and energy; technological change and development; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation; regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; political unrest; changes in inflation or interest rates; volatility in the debt and equity markets; acquisition and divestiture transactions; timing and success of projects; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website (investors.albemarle.com) and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

Net sales

$ 2,580,252


$ 1,127,728

Cost of goods sold

1,303,712


678,698

Gross profit

1,276,540


449,030

Selling, general and administrative expenses

154,306


112,568

Research and development expenses

20,471


16,083

Loss on sale of interest in properties


8,400

Operating profit

1,101,763


311,979

Interest and financing expenses

(26,777)


(27,834)

Other income, net

82,492


15,496

Income before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments

1,157,478


299,641

Income tax expense

276,963


80,530

Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated investments

880,515


219,111

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

396,188


62,436

Net income

1,276,703


281,547

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(38,123)


(28,164)

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$ 1,238,580


$   253,383

Basic earnings per share

$       10.57


$         2.16

Diluted earnings per share

$       10.51


$         2.15





Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic

117,232


117,066

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,841


117,653

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)


March 31,


December 31,


2023


2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$        1,586,734


$        1,499,142

Trade accounts receivable

1,351,915


1,190,970

Other accounts receivable

312,560


185,819

Inventories

3,180,825


2,076,031

Other current assets

225,541


234,955

Total current assets

6,657,575


5,186,917

Property, plant and equipment

9,830,257


9,354,330

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,476,768


2,391,333

Net property, plant and equipment

7,353,489


6,962,997

Investments

1,391,229


1,150,553

Other assets

243,405


250,558

Goodwill

1,634,152


1,617,627

Other intangibles, net of amortization

284,508


287,870

Total assets

$      17,564,358


$      15,456,522

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable to third parties

$        1,758,254


$        1,533,624

Accounts payable to related parties

1,012,822


518,377

Accrued expenses

403,336


505,894

Current portion of long-term debt

2,167


2,128

Dividends payable

46,753


46,116

Income taxes payable

282,037


134,876

Total current liabilities

3,505,369


2,741,015

Long-term debt

3,233,393


3,214,972

Postretirement benefits

33,062


32,751

Pension benefits

160,343


159,571

Other noncurrent liabilities

686,655


636,596

Deferred income taxes

486,466


480,770

Commitments and contingencies




Equity:




Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:




Common stock

1,173


1,172

Additional paid-in capital

2,931,961


2,940,840

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(513,337)


(560,662)

Retained earnings

6,792,938


5,601,277

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity

9,212,735


7,982,627

Noncontrolling interests

246,335


208,220

Total equity

9,459,070


8,190,847

Total liabilities and equity

$      17,564,358


$      15,456,522

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,


2023


2022

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$   1,499,142


$      439,272

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

1,276,703


281,547

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

87,271


66,574

Loss on sale of interest in properties


8,400

Stock-based compensation and other

10,540


4,245

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

(396,188)


(62,436)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable
securities

547,552


39,168

Pension and postretirement benefit

1,954


(4,250)

Pension and postretirement contributions

(2,825)


(3,890)

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments in marketable securities

(45,732)


1,469

Deferred income taxes

14,098


27,747

Working capital changes

(764,071)


(219,397)

Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant
to MRL

7,665


65,100

Other, net

(15,987)


1,899

Net cash provided by operating activities

720,980


206,176

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(415,608)


(231,698)

(Purchases) sales of marketable securities, net

(122,267)


3,751

Investments in equity and other corporate investments

(1,133)


(146)

Net cash used in investing activities

(539,008)


(228,093)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from borrowings of credit agreements


280,000

Other debt repayments, net

(713)


(166,615)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(46,282)


(45,637)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(53,145)


Proceeds from exercise of stock options

81


419

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions

(18,617)


(10,422)

Other


(126)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(118,676)


57,619

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

24,296


(11,649)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

87,592


24,053

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$   1,586,734


$      463,325

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Summary of Segment Results

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

Net sales:




Energy Storage

$ 1,943,682


$   463,704

Specialties

418,778


446,147

Ketjen

217,792


217,877

Total net sales

$ 2,580,252


$ 1,127,728





Adjusted EBITDA:




Energy Storage

$ 1,406,181


$   285,247

Specialties

162,158


152,602

Ketjen

14,543


16,910

Total segment adjusted EBITDA

1,582,882


454,759

Corporate

12,837


(22,829)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,595,719


$   431,930

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures
It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit ("OPEB") items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States , or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com . The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), which are non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis is also provided. Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation is defined as net income before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.


Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts

$


% of
net
sales


$


% of
net
sales

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   1,238,580




$      253,383



Add back:








Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax)

374




(4,139)



Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax)

(22,774)




30,903



Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   1,216,180




$      280,147











Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$          10.32




$            2.38











Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,841




117,653











Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   1,238,580


48.0 %


$      253,383


22.5 %

Add back:








Interest and financing expenses

26,777


1.0 %


27,834


2.5 %

Income tax expense

276,963


10.7 %


80,530


7.1 %

Depreciation and amortization

87,271


3.4 %


66,574


5.9 %

EBITDA

1,629,591


63.2 %


428,321


38.0 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items

601


— %


(5,280)


(0.5) %

Non-recurring and other unusual items

(34,473)


(1.3) %


8,889


0.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$   1,595,719


61.8 %


$      431,930


38.3 %









Net sales

$   2,580,252




$   1,127,728



Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income (expenses), net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

Interest cost

$       9,010


$       5,932

Expected return on assets

(8,409)


(11,212)

Total

$          601


$     (5,280)

In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):


Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

Acquisition and integration related costs (1)

$         0.03


$         0.01

Loss on sale of interest in properties (2)


0.07

Mark-to-market gain on public equity securities (3)

(0.29)


Other (4)

0.04


(0.01)

Tax related items (5)

0.03


0.19

Total non-recurring and other unusual items

$       (0.19)


$         0.26



(1)

Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were
$5.1 million and $1.7 million ($4.0 million and $1.3 million after income taxes, or $0.03 and $0.01 per
share), respectively.



(2)

Included in Loss on sale of interest in properties for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is an
expense of $8.4 million ($0.07 per share after no income tax impact) related to a post-measurement
period Wodgina acquisition purchase price adjustment for a revised estimate of the obligation to construct
the lithium hydroxide conversion assets in Kemerton due to cost overruns from supply chain, labor and
COVID-19 pandemic related issues.



(3)

Gain of $45.8 million ($34.4 million after income taxes, or $0.29 per share) recorded in Other income, net
for the three months ended March 31, 2023, resulting from the increase in fair value of investments in
public equity securities.



(4)

Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2023 included amounts recorded in:


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - 1.9 million of charges primarily for environmental
    reserves at sites not part of our operations and $0.7 million of facility closure expenses related to
    offices in Germany.
  • Other income, net - $3.6 million of asset retirement obligation charges primarily for a site not part
    of our operations



After income taxes, these net gains totaled $4.8 million, or $0.04 per share.




Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included amounts recorded in:


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - $4.3 million of gains from the sale of legacy
    properties not part of our operations, partially offset by $2.8 million of charges for environmental
    reserves at sites not part of our operations and $0.7 million of facility closure expenses related to
    offices in Germany.
  • Other income, net - $0.6 million gain related to a settlement received from a legal matter in a prior
    period.



After income taxes, these charges totaled $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share.



(5)

Included in Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are discrete net tax
expenses of $2.9 million, or $0.03 per share primarily related to foreign return to provisions offset by
excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.




Included in Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are discrete net tax
expenses of $20.4 million, or $0.18 per share related to global intangible low-taxed income associated
with a payment made in 2022 for the settlement of a legacy legal matter. In addition, Income tax expense
included discrete net tax expenses of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share. The discrete net expense was
primarily related to foreign return to provisions, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized
from stock-based compensation arrangements..

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).


Income before
income taxes and
equity in net income
of unconsolidated
investments


Income tax expense


Effective income tax
rate

Three months ended March 31, 2023






As reported

$                 1,157,478


$                    276,963


23.9 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB
items

(33,872)


(11,472)



As adjusted

$                 1,123,606


$                    265,491


23.6 %







Three months ended March 31, 2022






As reported

$                    299,641


$                      80,530


26.9 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB
items

3,609


(23,155)



As adjusted

$                    303,250


$                      57,375


18.9 %

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-reports-net-sales-increase-of-129-for-first-quarter-2023-301815010.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Resources Limited

Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Critical Resources Limited (‘CRR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CRR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 5 May 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

- The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable July 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 16, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.  Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact: Brook Wootton , +1 (980)-766-1922, Brook.Wootton@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-dividend-301813748.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

- The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable July 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 16, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.  Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact: Brook Wootton , +1 (980)-766-1922, Brook.Wootton@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-dividend-301813748.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Livent Releases First Quarter 2023 Results

-

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

-- Reports Record Financial Performance in the First Quarter --

-- Nemaska Lithium Achieves Significant Milestones --

-- Raises 2023 Full Year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance --

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter revenue was $253.5 million , up 16% and up 77% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and the prior year's quarter, respectively.  Reported GAAP net income was $114.8 million , compared to $82.7 million and $53.2 million in the previous quarter and the prior year's quarter, respectively, or 55 cents per diluted share.  Adjusted EBITDA was $157.4 million , 46% above the previous quarter and roughly three times the prior year's quarter, and adjusted earnings per diluted share (1) were 60 cents .  Continued strength in customer demand supported higher average realized prices across all products in the first quarter.

"Livent achieved record revenue and profitability in the first quarter driven by higher realized lithium pricing and strong demand from our customers," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent.  "We continue to expect strong financial performance in 2023 supported by pricing visibility from existing customer contracts.  The Company remains on schedule to deliver its announced capacity expansions, which will result in an incremental 4,000 metric tons of volume available for sale in 2023, and an incremental 10,000 metrics tons available in 2024 year-over-year.  We continue to work closely with our customers who remain focused on securing larger and longer-term volume commitments from us."

Nemaska Development Update

The development of Nemaska Lithium, an integrated lithium hydroxide project located in Québec, Canada in which Livent is a 50% shareholder, continues to advance as expected.  The Board of Nemaska Lithium approved commencement of construction of the 34,000 metric ton hydroxide facility at Bécancour, and the acceleration of mining operations at Whabouchi.  Commercial sales of spodumene concentrate are expected to begin in 2025 and continue until the hydroxide facility comes into full production.  First production of lithium hydroxide is expected in late 2026.  Nemaska Lithium continues to be a highly attractive project that is strategically located and has access to low-cost, green hydro-electric energy.  Further details pertaining to the project, along with supporting cost information, will be provided by Nemaska Lithium in a feasibility study expected to be released in the second quarter.

Commercial Update

In the first quarter, Livent and BMW Group agreed to an amendment and extension of their existing supply agreement.  As part of this, total lithium hydroxide volumes delivered per year will increase, and the contract will now run through the end of 2028.  The two companies continue to work together in multiple areas, including sustainability and technology initiatives and mutual support for expansion projects, and Livent believes this will become a growing model for our industry.

Livent has also been appointed by Nemaska Lithium on an exclusive basis to engage in sales and marketing efforts on its behalf.  Livent expects that Nemaska Lithium will enter into its first customer agreements in 2023.

Guidance and Outlook (2)

Livent has increased its guidance for 2023 financial performance and continues to expect significant growth following record 2022 results.  For the full year, Livent now projects revenue to be in the range of $1,025 million to $1,125 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $530 million to $600 million . This represents growth of 32% and 54%, respectively, at the midpoints versus the prior year. This guidance remains based on a projected 20% higher total volumes sold on an LCE (3) basis versus 2022.  Additionally, the company expects to achieve higher average realized pricing across its portfolio of lithium products, partially offset by higher anticipated costs.

($ million)

Revised FY 2023
Guidance

Prior FY 2023
Guidance

Actual

FY 2022

Revised

YoY Growth

Revenue

1,025 – 1,125

1,000 – 1,100

813

Up 26% – 38%

Adjusted EBITDA

530 – 600

510 – 580

367

Up 45% – 64%

The table below provides additional estimates for select financial items:


Full Year 2023

•  Adjusted tax rate

16 – 19

percent

•  Full-year weighted average diluted shares outstanding (4)

~210

million

•  Depreciation & amortization

$46 - $52

million

•  Adjusted cash from operations

$360 - $440

million

•  Capital expenditures and other investing activities

$325 - $375

million

Supplemental Information

In this press release, Livent uses the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share, Adjusted tax rate, and Adjusted cash from operations.  These terms are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  Definitions of these terms, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are provided on our website: ir.livent.com.  Such reconciliations are also set forth in the financial tables that accompany this press release.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Livent, may include projections of Livent's future financial performance, Livent's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's business, including without limitation, our capital expansion plans and development of the Nemaska project. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2023 . Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

  1. Corresponds to Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share in the accompanying financial tables.
  2. Although we provide a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted tax rate and Adjusted cash from Operations we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast such GAAP measure or to reconcile corresponding non-GAAP financial measure to such GAAP measure without unreasonableefforts.  For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.  Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring, transactionrelated charges, and related cash activity.  As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided for these metrics.
  3. Lithium Carbonate Equivalents.
  4. Inclusive of 28.1 million dilutive share equivalents attributable to potential conversion of 2025 Notes.

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2023


2022

Revenue

$                       253.5


$                       143.5

Costs of sales

87.5


83.6

Gross margin

166.0


59.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16.3


11.8

Research and development expenses

1.0


0.9

Restructuring and other charges

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs


0.1

Total costs and expenses

106.7


97.4

Income from operations before equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates and other gain

146.8


46.1

Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates

8.1


2.2

Interest expense, net


Other gain


(14.0)

Income from operations before income taxes

138.7


57.9

Income tax expense

23.9


4.7

Net income

$                       114.8


$                          53.2

Net income per weighted average share - basic

$                         0.64


$                          0.33

Net income per weighted average share - diluted

$                         0.55


$                          0.28

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

179.6


161.7

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

209.2


191.4

LIVENT CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Net income

$                       114.8


$                        53.2

Add back:




Income tax expense

23.9


4.7

Depreciation and amortization

6.8


6.4

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

145.5


64.3

Add back:




Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.1


1.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.8

Other loss (e)

5.9


1.6

Subtract:




Blue Chip Swap gain (f)


(14.0)

Argentina interest income (g)


(1.5)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       157.4


$                        53.3

__________________

1.

We evaluate operating performance using certain Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA, which we define as net income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as EBITDA adjusted for restructuring and other charges, separation-related costs, COVID-19 related costs and other losses/(gains). Management believes the use of these Non-GAAP measures allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. The Non-GAAP information provided may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This measure should not be considered as a substitute for net income or other measures of performance or liquidity reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The above table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net income.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. Includes severance and exit costs for restructuring and management changes at certain operating and administrative facilities and miscellaneous transaction-related costs.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align Nemaska Lithium Inc.'s ("NLI's") reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in the NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO
ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

(in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023


2022

Net income

$                       114.8


$                          53.2

Special charges:




Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.1


1.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.8

Other loss (e)

5.9


1.6

Blue Chip Swap gain (f)


(14.0)

Argentina interest income (g)


(1.5)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments (h)

(0.7)


(2.2)

Adjusted after-tax earnings (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       126.0


$                          40.0





Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$                          0.55


$                          0.28

Special charges per diluted share, before tax:




Argentina remeasurement losses, per diluted share

0.02


0.01

Restructuring and other charges, per diluted share

0.01


0.01

Other loss, per diluted share

0.02


0.01

Blue Chip Swap gain, per diluted share


(0.08)

Argentina interest income, per diluted share


(0.01)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments, per diluted share


(0.01)

Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          0.60


$                          0.21

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (Non-GAAP) used in
diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share computations

209.2


191.4

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted after-tax earnings" and "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share" provide useful information about the Company's operating results to management, investors and securities analysts. Adjusted after-tax earnings excludes the effects of nonrecurring charges/(income) and tax-related adjustments. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from operating results allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. Includes severance and exit costs for restructuring and management changes at certain operating and administrative facilities and miscellaneous transaction-related costs.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align NLI's reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

h.

The company excludes the GAAP tax provision, including discrete items, from the Non-GAAP measure "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share", and instead includes a Non-GAAP tax provision based upon the annual Non-GAAP effective tax rate. The GAAP tax provision includes certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to operating results in the current year; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency remeasurement of certain foreign operations; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related accounting impacts; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to operating results thereby providing investors with useful supplemental information about the company's operational performance. The income tax expense/(benefit) on special charges/(income) is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the special charge or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense/(benefit) based on the nature of the Non-GAAP performance measure.


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Non-GAAP tax adjustments:




Income tax expense on restructuring, separation-related and other corporate costs

$                           (0.5)


$                             0.1

Foreign currency remeasurement and other discrete items (1)

1.2


(3.9)

Blue Chip Swap gain


1.4

Other discrete items

(1.4)


0.2

Total Non-GAAP tax adjustments

$                           (0.7)


$                           (2.2)

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) TO
ADJUSTED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$                  102.9


$                    10.8

Restructuring and other charges

1.3


0.2

Separation-related costs


0.4

COVID-19 related costs (a)


0.8

Argentina interest income (b)


(1.5)

Adjusted cash provided by operations (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                  104.2


$                    10.7

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted cash provided by operations" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows to investors and securities analysts. Adjusted cash provided by operations excludes the effects of transaction-related cash flows. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from cash provided by operating activities allows management and investors to compare more easily the cash flows from period to period.

a.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

b.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted cash provided by operations because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP) AND CURRENT PORTION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP)
AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (GAAP) TO

NET DEBT (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

(in Millions)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Long-term debt (GAAP) (a)

$                       242.3


$                    241.9

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP)

(194.1)


(189.0)

Net debt (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          48.2


$                       52.9

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Net debt" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows and liquidity to investors and securities analysts.

a.

Presented net of unamortized transaction costs of $3.5 million and $3.9 million as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had no debt maturing within one year.

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(in Millions)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                      194.1


$                      189.0

Trade receivables, net of allowance of approximately $0.3 in 2023 and 2022

112.9


141.6

Inventories

184.1


152.3

Other current assets

67.5


61.1

Total current assets

558.6


544.0

Investments

453.3


440.3

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $261.0 in 2023 and $253.1 in 2022

1,040.0


968.3

Right of use assets - operating leases, net

5.5


4.8

Deferred income taxes

0.7


0.4

Other assets

122.2


116.4

Total assets

$                  2,180.3


$                  2,074.2





Accounts payable, trade and other

$                        64.7


$                        81.7

Contract liabilities - short term

2.5


15.5

Other current liabilities

64.9


51.5

Total current liabilities

132.1


148.7

Long-term debt

242.3


241.9

Contract liability - long-term

198.0


198.0

Other long-term liabilities

46.9


42.6

Equity

1,561.0


1,443.0

Total liabilities and equity

$                  2,180.3


$                  2,074.2

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$                  102.9


$                    10.8

Cash used in investing activities

(98.1)


(55.4)

Cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(0.1)


0.1

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

0.4


Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5.1


(44.5)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

189.0


113.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                  194.1


$                    68.5

Media Contact:

Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725


Juan.Carlos.Cruz@livent.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208


Daniel.Rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-releases-first-quarter-2023-results-301813787.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Livent Releases First Quarter 2023 Results

-

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

-- Reports Record Financial Performance in the First Quarter --

-- Nemaska Lithium Achieves Significant Milestones --

-- Raises 2023 Full Year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance --

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter revenue was $253.5 million , up 16% and up 77% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and the prior year's quarter, respectively.  Reported GAAP net income was $114.8 million , compared to $82.7 million and $53.2 million in the previous quarter and the prior year's quarter, respectively, or 55 cents per diluted share.  Adjusted EBITDA was $157.4 million , 46% above the previous quarter and roughly three times the prior year's quarter, and adjusted earnings per diluted share (1) were 60 cents .  Continued strength in customer demand supported higher average realized prices across all products in the first quarter.

"Livent achieved record revenue and profitability in the first quarter driven by higher realized lithium pricing and strong demand from our customers," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent.  "We continue to expect strong financial performance in 2023 supported by pricing visibility from existing customer contracts.  The Company remains on schedule to deliver its announced capacity expansions, which will result in an incremental 4,000 metric tons of volume available for sale in 2023, and an incremental 10,000 metrics tons available in 2024 year-over-year.  We continue to work closely with our customers who remain focused on securing larger and longer-term volume commitments from us."

Nemaska Development Update

The development of Nemaska Lithium, an integrated lithium hydroxide project located in Québec, Canada in which Livent is a 50% shareholder, continues to advance as expected.  The Board of Nemaska Lithium approved commencement of construction of the 34,000 metric ton hydroxide facility at Bécancour, and the acceleration of mining operations at Whabouchi.  Commercial sales of spodumene concentrate are expected to begin in 2025 and continue until the hydroxide facility comes into full production.  First production of lithium hydroxide is expected in late 2026.  Nemaska Lithium continues to be a highly attractive project that is strategically located and has access to low-cost, green hydro-electric energy.  Further details pertaining to the project, along with supporting cost information, will be provided by Nemaska Lithium in a feasibility study expected to be released in the second quarter.

Commercial Update

In the first quarter, Livent and BMW Group agreed to an amendment and extension of their existing supply agreement.  As part of this, total lithium hydroxide volumes delivered per year will increase, and the contract will now run through the end of 2028.  The two companies continue to work together in multiple areas, including sustainability and technology initiatives and mutual support for expansion projects, and Livent believes this will become a growing model for our industry.

Livent has also been appointed by Nemaska Lithium on an exclusive basis to engage in sales and marketing efforts on its behalf.  Livent expects that Nemaska Lithium will enter into its first customer agreements in 2023.

Guidance and Outlook (2)

Livent has increased its guidance for 2023 financial performance and continues to expect significant growth following record 2022 results.  For the full year, Livent now projects revenue to be in the range of $1,025 million to $1,125 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $530 million to $600 million . This represents growth of 32% and 54%, respectively, at the midpoints versus the prior year. This guidance remains based on a projected 20% higher total volumes sold on an LCE (3) basis versus 2022.  Additionally, the company expects to achieve higher average realized pricing across its portfolio of lithium products, partially offset by higher anticipated costs.

($ million)

Revised FY 2023
Guidance

Prior FY 2023
Guidance

Actual

FY 2022

Revised

YoY Growth

Revenue

1,025 – 1,125

1,000 – 1,100

813

Up 26% – 38%

Adjusted EBITDA

530 – 600

510 – 580

367

Up 45% – 64%

The table below provides additional estimates for select financial items:


Full Year 2023

•  Adjusted tax rate

16 – 19

percent

•  Full-year weighted average diluted shares outstanding (4)

~210

million

•  Depreciation & amortization

$46 - $52

million

•  Adjusted cash from operations

$360 - $440

million

•  Capital expenditures and other investing activities

$325 - $375

million

Supplemental Information

In this press release, Livent uses the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share, Adjusted tax rate, and Adjusted cash from operations.  These terms are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  Definitions of these terms, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are provided on our website: ir.livent.com.  Such reconciliations are also set forth in the financial tables that accompany this press release.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Livent, may include projections of Livent's future financial performance, Livent's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's business, including without limitation, our capital expansion plans and development of the Nemaska project. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2023 . Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

  1. Corresponds to Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share in the accompanying financial tables.
  2. Although we provide a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted tax rate and Adjusted cash from Operations we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast such GAAP measure or to reconcile corresponding non-GAAP financial measure to such GAAP measure without unreasonableefforts.  For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.  Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring, transactionrelated charges, and related cash activity.  As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided for these metrics.
  3. Lithium Carbonate Equivalents.
  4. Inclusive of 28.1 million dilutive share equivalents attributable to potential conversion of 2025 Notes.

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2023


2022

Revenue

$                       253.5


$                       143.5

Costs of sales

87.5


83.6

Gross margin

166.0


59.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16.3


11.8

Research and development expenses

1.0


0.9

Restructuring and other charges

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs


0.1

Total costs and expenses

106.7


97.4

Income from operations before equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates and other gain

146.8


46.1

Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates

8.1


2.2

Interest expense, net


Other gain


(14.0)

Income from operations before income taxes

138.7


57.9

Income tax expense

23.9


4.7

Net income

$                       114.8


$                          53.2

Net income per weighted average share - basic

$                         0.64


$                          0.33

Net income per weighted average share - diluted

$                         0.55


$                          0.28

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

179.6


161.7

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

209.2


191.4

LIVENT CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Net income

$                       114.8


$                        53.2

Add back:




Income tax expense

23.9


4.7

Depreciation and amortization

6.8


6.4

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

145.5


64.3

Add back:




Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.1


1.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.8

Other loss (e)

5.9


1.6

Subtract:




Blue Chip Swap gain (f)


(14.0)

Argentina interest income (g)


(1.5)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       157.4


$                        53.3

__________________

1.

We evaluate operating performance using certain Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA, which we define as net income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as EBITDA adjusted for restructuring and other charges, separation-related costs, COVID-19 related costs and other losses/(gains). Management believes the use of these Non-GAAP measures allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. The Non-GAAP information provided may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This measure should not be considered as a substitute for net income or other measures of performance or liquidity reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The above table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net income.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. Includes severance and exit costs for restructuring and management changes at certain operating and administrative facilities and miscellaneous transaction-related costs.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align Nemaska Lithium Inc.'s ("NLI's") reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in the NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO
ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

(in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023


2022

Net income

$                       114.8


$                          53.2

Special charges:




Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.1


1.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.8

Other loss (e)

5.9


1.6

Blue Chip Swap gain (f)


(14.0)

Argentina interest income (g)


(1.5)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments (h)

(0.7)


(2.2)

Adjusted after-tax earnings (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       126.0


$                          40.0





Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$                          0.55


$                          0.28

Special charges per diluted share, before tax:




Argentina remeasurement losses, per diluted share

0.02


0.01

Restructuring and other charges, per diluted share

0.01


0.01

Other loss, per diluted share

0.02


0.01

Blue Chip Swap gain, per diluted share


(0.08)

Argentina interest income, per diluted share


(0.01)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments, per diluted share


(0.01)

Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          0.60


$                          0.21

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (Non-GAAP) used in
diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share computations

209.2


191.4

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted after-tax earnings" and "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share" provide useful information about the Company's operating results to management, investors and securities analysts. Adjusted after-tax earnings excludes the effects of nonrecurring charges/(income) and tax-related adjustments. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from operating results allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. Includes severance and exit costs for restructuring and management changes at certain operating and administrative facilities and miscellaneous transaction-related costs.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align NLI's reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

h.

The company excludes the GAAP tax provision, including discrete items, from the Non-GAAP measure "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share", and instead includes a Non-GAAP tax provision based upon the annual Non-GAAP effective tax rate. The GAAP tax provision includes certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to operating results in the current year; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency remeasurement of certain foreign operations; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related accounting impacts; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to operating results thereby providing investors with useful supplemental information about the company's operational performance. The income tax expense/(benefit) on special charges/(income) is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the special charge or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense/(benefit) based on the nature of the Non-GAAP performance measure.


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Non-GAAP tax adjustments:




Income tax expense on restructuring, separation-related and other corporate costs

$                           (0.5)


$                             0.1

Foreign currency remeasurement and other discrete items (1)

1.2


(3.9)

Blue Chip Swap gain


1.4

Other discrete items

(1.4)


0.2

Total Non-GAAP tax adjustments

$                           (0.7)


$                           (2.2)

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) TO
ADJUSTED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$                  102.9


$                    10.8

Restructuring and other charges

1.3


0.2

Separation-related costs


0.4

COVID-19 related costs (a)


0.8

Argentina interest income (b)


(1.5)

Adjusted cash provided by operations (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                  104.2


$                    10.7

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted cash provided by operations" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows to investors and securities analysts. Adjusted cash provided by operations excludes the effects of transaction-related cash flows. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from cash provided by operating activities allows management and investors to compare more easily the cash flows from period to period.

a.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

b.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted cash provided by operations because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP) AND CURRENT PORTION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP)
AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (GAAP) TO

NET DEBT (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

(in Millions)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Long-term debt (GAAP) (a)

$                       242.3


$                    241.9

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP)

(194.1)


(189.0)

Net debt (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          48.2


$                       52.9

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Net debt" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows and liquidity to investors and securities analysts.

a.

Presented net of unamortized transaction costs of $3.5 million and $3.9 million as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had no debt maturing within one year.

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(in Millions)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                      194.1


$                      189.0

Trade receivables, net of allowance of approximately $0.3 in 2023 and 2022

112.9


141.6

Inventories

184.1


152.3

Other current assets

67.5


61.1

Total current assets

558.6


544.0

Investments

453.3


440.3

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $261.0 in 2023 and $253.1 in 2022

1,040.0


968.3

Right of use assets - operating leases, net

5.5


4.8

Deferred income taxes

0.7


0.4

Other assets

122.2


116.4

Total assets

$                  2,180.3


$                  2,074.2





Accounts payable, trade and other

$                        64.7


$                        81.7

Contract liabilities - short term

2.5


15.5

Other current liabilities

64.9


51.5

Total current liabilities

132.1


148.7

Long-term debt

242.3


241.9

Contract liability - long-term

198.0


198.0

Other long-term liabilities

46.9


42.6

Equity

1,561.0


1,443.0

Total liabilities and equity

$                  2,180.3


$                  2,074.2

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$                  102.9


$                    10.8

Cash used in investing activities

(98.1)


(55.4)

Cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(0.1)


0.1

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

0.4


Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5.1


(44.5)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

189.0


113.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                  194.1


$                    68.5

Media Contact:

Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725


Juan.Carlos.Cruz@livent.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208


Daniel.Rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-releases-first-quarter-2023-results-301813787.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Venus Metals Corporation

IGO Limited Farm-In And JV Agreement Henderson Nickel - Lithium Project

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (“VMC”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary ("Venus Subsidiary") has entered a binding transaction with a subsidiary (“IGO Subsidiary”) of IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) regarding exploration and, if warranted, development and mineral extraction at the Henderson Nickel-Lithium Project ("Project").

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Green Thumb Industries Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Related News

Gold Investing

The Fed Hiked Rates — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Base Metals Investing

TOURMALINE DELIVERS RECORD PRODUCTION, ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE TO QUARTERLY BASE DIVIDEND AND DECLARES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Critical Metals Investing

ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

Precious Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

×