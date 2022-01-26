Lithium Investing News
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today it is one of 418 companies across 11 sectors to be included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

Albemarle earned inclusion in this year's index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg that reflects a high level of disclosure and achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies across the framework's five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, gender pay and equal pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"We are honored that Albemarle's commitment to transparency and leadership in gender equality has again been recognized by the Bloomberg GEI," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO. "We are committed to setting and measuring company-wide goals that support gender equality globally as a reflection of our values and to using the power of diversity and inclusion to strengthen Albemarle ."

"We are proud to recognize Albemarle and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer , Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

The GEI, an unranked index, tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Going forward Sienna has planned more surface sampling coupled with a planned UVA supported magnetic survey which will delineating important structural features to generate  high priority drill targets. Over the coming weeks the historic mine maps will be compiled to create 3D model of the known mineralization and drill planning will commence to test mineralized continuation down plunge and along strike from the existing mine workings.  SIE has not performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but SIE believes this information is considered reliable and relevant.

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

This flow through will be allocated primarily for Sienna's Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s (CSE: GENM) 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

CB2 Insights Selected by Vireo Health to Support Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

Highlights:

  • CB2 chosen to advance application with the US FDA for study on safety and efficacy of cannabis-based topical treatments by leading multistate operator, Vireo.
  • Project marks the start of the clinical trial process for Vireo’s topical creams, lotions and gels to be used by patients for pain management.
  • Company will develop full protocols and manage Investigational New Drug (IND) application on behalf of Vireo and will work with the FDA towards approvals.
  • Vireo will also be licensing the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection to ensure structured, clean data availability when required.

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced it has partnered with Licensed Producer, Vireo Health International Inc. (“Vireo”) (CNSX:VREO, OTCQX:VREOF), to advance the proof of safety and efficacy for cannabinoid therapy as it relates to metered-dosing for patients with ailments in which cannabis-based medicine is believed to support. CB2 will oversee the protocol development and Investigational New Drug (IND) Application directly with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The successful completion will position Vireo for industry leadership when it comes to cannabis-based topical medication used to treat pain. Vireo will also license the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection and management.

Iconic Announces 2022 Work Program at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Announces 2022 Work Program at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC PINK: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to provide an update on the 2022 mineral exploration and development plans for the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the 'Project' or 'Property'), located in Nye County, Nevada. The work plan is the culmination of discussions between the Company and its 50% partner in Bonnie Claire, Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH; FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium"). The approximately $5M USD work program has been fully funded by Nevada Lithium through its Property earn-in payments to Iconic, as part of the Option Agreement whereby Nevada Lithium obtained its 50% interest.

Iconic Minerals Ltd. CEO, Richard Kern, comments: "With funding in place and our Plan of Operation (PoO) filed with the BLM, the Company will complete a major expansion of its exploration and development program in 2022. The transition from resource to reserve and moving toward completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) is a major step forward in defining this major Lithium deposit."

Livent Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, February 17, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http:www.livent.com .

Lake Resources NL Chairmans Address - Annual General Meeting

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Stuart Crow, I am a fellow shareholder and Non-Executive Chairman of Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF). I'm excited to report to you on the recent activity of your company, it's been a great year for Lake Resources!

The year has been one of significant achievement and growth for Lake as the transition to electrification of transport gathers pace globally, but not without the challenges arising from continued disruption due to the impacts of the global pandemic. Your company has performed well.

As we start 2022 the final numbers on EV sales are still being gathered but it has been reported sales of EV's globally has surpassed estimates and looks to be in the order of 6.5million vehicles, more than double 2020 numbers, with many new models due for release this in the next 12 months. Volume growth and demand looks to be rising although challenged by battery raw material shortages. Deficits are forecast to last well into the next decade as demand growth goes exponential and the supply response is muted and linear at best, providing an exceptional opportunity for your company as we look to advance our Kachi project toward production in 2024 and bring our three other lithium brine projects rapidly into development.

Activity in 2021 has set a very strong foundation for us in 2022, a year that will surpass any in the company's history in terms of growth and achievement to date.

In this year we intend to deliver the following outcomes for shareholders:

1) On-site demonstration plant, production of samples for potential off-takers (March)
2) Off-take (ongoing)
3) DFS, ESIA and permitting (Mid 2022)
4) Completion of project financing (Mid 2022)
5) Construction activities (H2/22)
6) DFS expanded to 50,000tpa (complete)
7) Production of High Purity Lithium Carbonate at Kachi (H2/24)
8) Expanded exploration activity & test work across three other projects (2022)

We finished 2021 in a very strong financial position having secured expressions of interest from UKEF and EDC for the project debt whilst having significant cash reserves at bank, deep in the money options to be exercised in June 2022 and a commitment from our technology partner to fund their share of project finance as we commence construction at Kachi.

We continue to advance offtake discussions with a growing number of potential partners and customers. The rising prices of lithium across global markets is delivering an exceptional opportunity for your company. Lake is now one of only a few remaining companies with near term production ambitions that remain independent, and we intend to remain so as supply chain issues come to the fore. With increased efforts underway to build out new home-grown supply chains across Europe and North America we see a significant opportunity to be a part of that growth. Lake's high purity product is highly sought after as audited sustainable supply chains become required to access significant government assistance in Europe and no doubt other parts of the world in time.

The ever-expanding gap between demand and supply has motivated your board to expand our DFS to 50,000tpa in recent times as part of an aspirational corporate target to deliver 100,000tpa or more of high purity sustainably produced lithium product to market by 2030. Your board is increasingly confident in delivering this target as Lake has the benefit of using Direct Lithium Extraction to extract the lithium from the brines that delivers much higher recoveries than traditional methods and it's also an extremely scalable process delivering a sustainable high purity product that is keenly sought by the market.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders for their continued support of their company with our fundraising efforts, the high participation of shareholders in the bonus options programs has set the company up for a very exciting future and its pleasing to see shareholders prosper as the company continues to grow. This year we have also welcomed a growing number of large institutional investors onto our register for the first time as well as a number of ESG funds and impact investors from international markets, we are pleased to have their continued support and interest in our projects.

Our company could not have achieved the growth and success it has over the last 18 months without a great team on the ground both in Argentina and here in Australia and my thanks to all employees, partners, consultants and bankers globally and of course my fellow board members for their commitment through very trying and disruptive times, I am truly grateful for your continued support and for the great work you do, thank you.

The year ahead, whilst challenging, I suspect will be the company's best year yet as we move into construction phase of the Kachi project and continued development of other projects.

I look forward with great anticipation, excitement, and pride as a founding shareholder as your company strives to become one of the world's leading suppliers of high purity lithium products.

Thank you.
Stuart Crow
Chairman
Lake Resources NL

To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/0NW381B3



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

Overview

Lithium prices have surged in the new year as an earlier than expected supply shortage, combined with the well-established battery and electrification thematic, fuels robust global demand. With only one operating lithium mine in North America, the United States has recognised its looming domestic lithium supply problem. In response, the National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries was developed to supply the rapidly growing EV market, support long-term U.S. economic competitiveness and meet national security requirements.

Already home to Electrovaya’s 200MWh facility in Ontario, Canada is considered a cornerstone of the battery supply chain and an important partner to the US. In recognition of this, UK-based Britishvolt and locally based Stromvolt are planning new gigawatt-hour scale cell manufacturing facilities in Canada. Naturally, companies with lithium projects proximate to growing downstream infrastructure present an interesting opportunity for investors.

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) is a mineral exploration company that recently listed on the ASX and is focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of high-grade lithium projects in Ontario, Canada. The company’s current exploration program is targeting rapid and substantial expansion of what is already a significant resource base. Targeted future development of its lithium projects is focused on utilisation of regional low-carbon power sources, most particularly significant hydro power options. Green Technology Metals is led by a premier Board and senior management team with a track record of successfully delivering sustainable hard-rock lithium projects around the world.

Green Technology Metals

“We are perfectly located right in the beating heart of a growing North American battery ecosphere. You've got all of the downstream players nearby –– lithium converters and battery makers are popping up everywhere, said Green Technology Metals CEO Luke Cox.

Company Highlights

  • Portfolio of three highly prospective lithium projects located in Canada including an existing JORC Mineral Resource estimate at the Seymour Project of 4.8 Mt at 1.25% Li2O (2.1 Mt Indicated and 2.7 Mt Inferred).
  • Phase 1 11-hole 3,500m drilling program at Seymour underway and due for completion in March 2022. Assay results for the first completed step-out hole have returned a thick and continuous intercept of 40m @ 1.54% Li2O (from 244m downhole), confirming the company’s geological modelling and drill targeting.
  • A sustainability focused business with strong ESG credentials. Green Technology Metals is actively evaluating low-carbon energy solutions and is targeting access to the Hydro One hydro power interconnector, delivering responsibly sourced power to future development of its lithium assets.
  • The company is led by a proven hard-rock lithium team with a successful track record of project delivery, including John Young (founder of Pilbara Minerals Limited, ASX:PLS, Mkt Cap A$6.2bn), Cameron Henry (founder of Primero Group Limited, EPC and Operations contractor to Piedmont’s North American Lithium Hydroxide Plant) and Patrick Murphy (Managing Director AMCI Group, a specialist natural resources group).

Green Technology Metals Portfolio

The company’s portfolio consists of the Seymour, Root and Wisa Projects located in Ontario, Canada. The projects are ideally placed to supply spodumene concentrate to a range of future converters, both locally and within the United States. Existing resource and exploration targets are just the beginning of the lithium deposition potential across the company’s landholding. Management believes that limited historical exploration combined with high prospectivity represents very strong discovery and exploration upside potential.

Green technology metals

Seymour

The Seymour Project is located in Northwest Ontario, Canada. It is situated approximately 60 kilometers from the town of Armstrong and approximately 230 kilometers from the major town and port of Thunder Bay.

In the 1950s, regional exploration began on the property conducted by government geologists, which eventually delineated an Archean Greenstone Belt.

Seymour now holds a JORC Mineral Resource estimate of 4.8 Mt at 1.25% Li2O (2.1 Mt Indicated and 2.7 Mt Inferred). The resource is open both along strike and down dip.

The project also possesses a defined Exploration Target of 22 to 26 Mt at 0.8% to 1.5% Li2O, with 7 kilometers of strike identified. There are also numerous discrete pegmatite occurrences exposed at surface with rock chip samples returned lithium grades up to 4.54 Li2O.

Seymour

Through the second half of 2021 Green Technology Metals completed a significant initial work program including review of historical exploration, drilling and mining information to build a geological database and model of Seymour. In addition, new LIDAR, aerial photography, composite 3D mapping and geophysical surveying of the property was completed.

An 11-hole 3,500m drilling program at Seymour is now underway and due for completion in March 2022. Assay results from the first completed step-out drill hole have returned a thick and continuous intercept of 40m @ 1.54% Li2O (from 244m downhole), confirming the Company’s geological modelling and drill targeting. This result represents an excellent start to the program and delivers immediate potential for growth in the existing Seymour Mineral Resource estimate.

Green Technology Metals plans to provide an updated Mineral Resource estimate during Q2 2022, post completion of the current drilling program.

Seymour Project

Root

The Root Project is located in Northwest Ontario, Canada. It is situated near the town of Slate Falls and approximately 300 kilometers from Thunder Bay.

Green Technology Metals has the rights to patented claims and a mining lease over the McCombe area, which hosts a dense pegmatite swarm. The pegmatite swarm was identified with implicit modelling and features significant grades and widths of up to 20 meters thick

The Root Project has a defined 4.8 kilometer Exploration Target of 20 to 24 Mt at 0.8% to 1.5% Li2O. Historical drilling confirmed depths greater than 100 meters. It also hosts four prospects with outcropping pegmatites offering walk-up drill targets.

Root Project

Wisa

The Wisa Project is located in Northwest Ontario, Canada. It is situated 8 kilometers from the US border and approximately 100 kilometers from the town of Fort Francis in the US. The project spans 18.9 square kilometers and is accessible by an established all seasons road that is 40 kilometers from the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Wisa Project is historically underexplored and has a defined Exploration Target of 8 to 10 Mt at 0.8% to 1.5% Li2O, which is supported by exploration results. The project hosts a primary pegmatite with widths exceeding 20 meters and a 1.5 kilometer corridor of mapped surface exposed pegmatite occurrences.

Wisa Project

Board and Management Team

John Young - Chairman

John Young is a highly experienced geologist. Young was a co-founder and executive director of Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) which is a successful ASX200 lithium producer. Young played a critical role in growing Pilbara from a junior ASX-listed company to a globally significant $2 billion lithium producer in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Young currently serves as a non-executive director of ASX-listed Bardoc Gold Limited, Trek Metals Limited and RareX Limited.

Cameron Henry - Non-Executive Director

Cameron Henry is the founding managing director of Primero Group Limited, an engineering and construction contractor which holds globally recognised expertise in lithium processing and operations. At Primero Group, he led the company’s strategic and operational direction resulting in its successful listing on the ASX in 2018 and rapid growth globally.

He has been instrumental in positioning Primero Group to grow within the resources sector as a leader in sub-$300 million CAPEX EPC projects. His contribution includes ensuring Primero Group can differentiate its services offering across design, construction and operation. Primero Group now operates in several regions globally with annual revenues of approximately A$400 million.

Henry has over 20 years of industry experience in the development and delivery of minerals processing, energy and infrastructure projects across Australia, Indonesia and North and South America.

He has been a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors since 2013. He has also previously held non-executive roles with ASX-listed resource company Titan Minerals Limited.

Patrick Murphy - Non-Executive Director

Patrick Murphy is a managing director at AMCI which is a specialist natural resources group. AMCI is a highly successful and fully integrated global business with exploration, development, production, processing, logistics and marketing expertise, inclusive of substantial bulk materials interests.

Murphy is an experienced mining investment professional. He has spent 13 years at AMCI and the global investment group Macquarie. He has specialized in deploying capital in the raw materials and mining industries for his entire career and is head of AMCI's iron ore business.

Murphy has global experience and a proven pedigree in identifying and successfully executing value-enhancing initiatives in the industry. He holds board positions for several AMCI companies.

Robin Longley – Non-Executive Director

Robin Longley is a geologist with extensive experience in global resources across the gold, nickel, cobalt, lithium and iron ore sectors. His experience includes the role of Managing Director at Helios Gold Limited. Before that, Longley was the general manager of geology for Sundance Resources in Africa from 2007 to 2015.

Longley has an impressive track record of successfully managing and executing exploration programs in a range of different locations. Longley has also delivered progressive results and mineral resources to bring shareholder value and underpin the development of mineral projects.

Longley is well-respected in the industry for his professional integrity, resource growth achievements and commercial leadership.

Longley is the managing director and CEO of Ardiden Limited.

Luke Cox - Chief Executive Officer

Luke Cox is a Professional Geologist and mine manager who has worked in the mining industry for over 25 years. His experience has encompassed exploration, mining and mining finance. Cox’s experience ranges across an extensive range of commodities, including nickel, cobalt, lithium, gold, iron ore and diamonds.

Cox has been involved in developing a considerable number of mineral deposits, including Murrin Murrin, Mlibizi, Mali Green, Binduli, Davyhurst, Francis Creek, Edna May, Greenfinch, Carina, Wodgina and Sunrise. Cox has also been involved in all stages of development from exploration to project feasibility, financing, mine development and operations.

Cox has worked in Europe, Africa, North and South America, the United Kingdom and Australia. He has been an integral part of the owners’ teams of numerous LSE, ASX, TSX-listed exploration and mining companies. Cox has worked extensively with these companies at both the board and executive levels. He also has significant experience in technical and commercial diligence with off-take customers, mining companies and investment groups.

Matt Herbert - General Manager North America

Matt Herbert is a multi-commodity geologist with more than 20 years of experience in mining, processing and rail that spans Australia and PNG. This experience includes start-ups, expansions and end-of-life mining environments.

He has a proven track record in high-intensity and large-scale operations with companies such as Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals where he has undertaken management roles across the integrated supply chain.

Herbert is a well-respected member of the West Australian mining community.

Joel Ives - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Joel Ives is a finance and business advisory executive that specialises in CFO, accounting, and company secretarial services. Ives also specialises in mergers and acquisitions for private companies and ASX-listed and public small-cap companies across various industries.

Ives currently acts as the company secretary to Harvest Technology Ltd. (ASX:HTG), DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC), Kuniko Limited (ASX:KNI) and OliveX Holdings Limited (NSX:OLX).

John Winterbottom - General Manager Technical Services

John Winterbottom is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in mining and exploration. His experience spans a large range of hard rock commodities, including gold, base metals, laterite nickel/cobalt and iron ore in both open-pit and underground settings. He has managed mining and exploration teams from junior to mid-tier companies. Winterbottom has experience transitioning projects from greenfield concept targets through advanced exploration, PEA, PFS, DFS, project development and operation.

Winterbottom has experience in Africa, Canada and Australia in a wide range of geological settings and deposits, including Fosterville (Kirkland Lake Gold), Rosebery (MMG), Dikilushi (Mawson West), Mt Rawdon (Evolution), Cracow (Evolution), Edna May (Evolution), Frances Creek (Territory Resources), Murrin (Minara Resources), the Superpit (KCGM) and Golden Grove (Newmont).

Winterbottom has extensive experience in ASX and TSX-listed companies. He has worked closely with executive teams and boards to maximize shareholder returns.

Andrea Johnstone - ESG and FN Manager

Andrea Johnstone has more than 10 years of experience in environment and governance compliance across large-scale mining operations that span Australasia and the Americas.

She has a deep knowledge of regulatory protocols required for start-up, steady-state and closure mining requirements. She brings with her a diverse range of experience, including approvals, setting up governance frameworks and managing operational compliance. During her career, she has continued to nurture strong stakeholder relationships in local indigenous communities. Johnstone has also fostered harmonious outcomes for mining companies and First Nations groups.

EMP Metals

EMP Metals Expands Lithium Brine Project in Saskatchewan

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 92,894 acres (37,593 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions located in Saskatchewan.

The bulk of the acquired Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions compliment the existing acreage in the Tyvan Permit Area which is located approximately 50 miles south of Regina, Saskatchewan. The Tyvan Permit Area is approximately 20 miles north of the Mansur Permit Area where lithium successfully encountered, testing up to 96.3 mg/l in the Test Well.

Keep reading... Show less
Jourdan Announces the Next Phase of Diamond Drilling at Its Flagship Vallée Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposits

Jourdan Announces the Next Phase of Diamond Drilling at Its Flagship Vallée Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposits

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is embarking on the next phase of diamond drilling on its flagship Vallée project. It is envisaged to drill 3600m or 18 holes of approximately 200m depth each. The aim is to significantly enlarge the known deposits in a northerly and easterly direction.

View of Vallée lithium property with envisaged Phase II drilling
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c9b893e-e663-4ebd-a74d-89268b3fa70e

Keep reading... Show less

