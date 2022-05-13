Lithium Investing News

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced that it intends to redeem all its outstanding 4.150% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP No. 012725 AC1, ISIN No. US012725AC13) (the "Notes") on June 12, 2022 (the "Redemption Date").

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes and (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date) from the Redemption Date through the Par Call Date, as defined in the Notes (assuming the Notes matured on the Par Call Date), in each case discounted to the date of redemption on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 30 basis points, plus in each case, accrued and unpaid interest on the redeemed Notes to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

The Notes will be repaid with a portion of the net proceeds from Albemarle's offering of $1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes completed on May 13, 2022 .

Holders of any Notes in certificated form will be paid the Redemption Price upon presentation and surrender of their Notes for redemption at the address of the Trustee and Paying Agent indicated below.   Notes in book-entry form must be surrendered through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company in the usual manner, and payment of the Redemption Price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company in the usual manner.  Notes called for redemption must be so surrendered to collect the Redemption Price.

Albemarle has instructed U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as the Trustee and Paying Agent for the Notes (the " Trustee "), to distribute a Notice of Redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on or about May 13, 2022.  Copies of such Notice of Redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for redemption of the Notes may be obtained from the Trustee by calling its Bondholder Communications team at 1-800-934-6802 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. Central Time to 6 p.m. Central Time or by visiting the Trustee and Paying Agent's website at www.usbank.com/corporatetrust and clicking on the "Bondholder Information" link for redemption instructions.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell, nor shall there be any sale of any of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which the circumstances of such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Albemarle Corporation

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to complete the redemption and reduce its outstanding indebtedness, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the view expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of its major customers and industries and markets served by it; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; market correction in lithium market pricing; changes with respect to contract renegotiations; potential production volume shortfalls; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for its products or the end-user markets in which its products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of its products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and its ability to pass through such increases to its customers; technological change and development, changes in its markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting its operations or its products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation (including with respect to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and foreign anti-corruption laws); the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters, the effect of climate change, including any regulatory changes to which it might be subject; hazards associated with chemicals manufacturing; the inability to maintain current levels of insurance, including product or premises liability insurance, or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects from terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from its global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as its ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of its earnings and changes in tax laws and rates or interpretation; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact its ability to raise capital or increase its cost of funds, impact the performance of its pension fund investments and increase its pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions it may make in the future; future acquisition and divestiture transactions, including the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures and incurring additional indebtedness; continuing uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-redemption-of-all-outstanding-4-150-senior-notes-due-2024--301547289.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Going forward Sienna has planned more surface sampling coupled with a planned UVA supported magnetic survey which will delineating important structural features to generate  high priority drill targets. Over the coming weeks the historic mine maps will be compiled to create 3D model of the known mineralization and drill planning will commence to test mineralized continuation down plunge and along strike from the existing mine workings.  SIE has not performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but SIE believes this information is considered reliable and relevant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

This flow through will be allocated primarily for Sienna's Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s (CSE: GENM) 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:CBII

CB2 Insights Selected by Vireo Health to Support Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

Highlights:

  • CB2 chosen to advance application with the US FDA for study on safety and efficacy of cannabis-based topical treatments by leading multistate operator, Vireo.
  • Project marks the start of the clinical trial process for Vireo’s topical creams, lotions and gels to be used by patients for pain management.
  • Company will develop full protocols and manage Investigational New Drug (IND) application on behalf of Vireo and will work with the FDA towards approvals.
  • Vireo will also be licensing the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection to ensure structured, clean data availability when required.

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced it has partnered with Licensed Producer, Vireo Health International Inc. (“Vireo”) (CNSX:VREO, OTCQX:VREOF), to advance the proof of safety and efficacy for cannabinoid therapy as it relates to metered-dosing for patients with ailments in which cannabis-based medicine is believed to support. CB2 will oversee the protocol development and Investigational New Drug (IND) Application directly with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The successful completion will position Vireo for industry leadership when it comes to cannabis-based topical medication used to treat pain. Vireo will also license the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection and management.

Keep reading...Show less
Approval of the Rehabilitation and Restoration Plan Concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project

Approval of the Rehabilitation and Restoration Plan Concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Company" or "Critical Elements") (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that the Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (the "Minister") has approved the rehabilitation and restoration plan concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project (the "Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project" or the "Project

The approval of the rehabilitation and restoration plan is a prerequisite to the granting of the mining lease that will be necessary to move forward with the Project. The rehabilitation and restoration plan contains, in particular the description of the rehabilitation and restoration work relating to the Project and a detailed estimate of the expected costs to be incurred for completing the work. Now that the rehabilitation and restoration plan is approved, the Corporation must furnish a guarantee covering the anticipated cost of completing the work required under the rehabilitation and restoration plan, in accordance with the schedule of payments established pursuant to applicable laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person holding lit light bulb over desk next to ascending stacks of coins

CRU: Battery Metals in Focus, What to Watch in Pricing and Supply Chains

After 2021's big price increases for raw materials, all eyes are on what may happen next in the electric vehicle (EV) market ― the main driver of demand for battery metals such as lithium and cobalt.

EV sales had a stellar year in 2020, even as the world suffered through the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021 brought strong sales numbers as well.

“EV sales doubled last year alone, and we're expecting them to surpass 10 million this year,” Harry Fisher of CRU Group told the audience at the RIU Resources Round-Up in Sydney last week.

Keep reading...Show less
Transport Sector Agreement Boosts Local Network

Transport Sector Agreement Boosts Local Network

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through its wholly owned Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, is pleased to announce the execution of a collaborative agreement with the Association of Transport Entrepreneurs of Extremadura (‘Asemtraex’). Extremadura New Energies and Asemtraex will work together to promote economic development opportunities within the freight sector in the community of Cáceres and Extremadura through support for the integrated lithium chemical conversion project.

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Completes Major Milestone: Infill Drill Program for Pre-Feasiblity Study Completion and Commencement of Plan of Operations

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce" that the Company has successfully completed the Phase VI infill drill program on the Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current NI 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000tonne LCE

All 12 of the Phase VI proposed holes were completed to, or beyond, their anticipated depths for a total of 5246 ft (1599 m) of drilling. Most of the holes were drilled with HQ-size core with a diameter of 2.5 inches (63.5 mm). However, 4 of the holes were drilled with PQ-size (3.35 inches, 85 mm diameter) to be used for the ongoing metallurgical test work. The samples from the core have been hand-delivered to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for processing. QA/QC samples have been inserted into the sample stream to confirm sample results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less