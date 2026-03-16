Albemarle Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Offer Cap of Previously Announced Cash Debt Tender Offers

Albemarle Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Offer Cap of Previously Announced Cash Debt Tender Offers

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) (the "Company"), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced the early results of its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an "Offer" and collectively, the "Offers") for its validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) notes set forth below (collectively, the "Notes"). The Offers are being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated March 2, 2026 (as amended and supplemented hereby, the "Offer to Purchase"), which sets forth a description of the terms of the Offers.

In making the announcement, the Company has exercised its previously disclosed right to amend the Offers to increase the Offer Cap (as defined below) from $500 million aggregate purchase price to an amount sufficient to accept for purchase, not including accrued and unpaid interest, up to $650 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. Except as specifically amended hereby, all other terms of the Offers as previously set forth in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged. See the Offer to Purchase for the complete terms and conditions of the Offers.

The following table summarizes certain information regarding the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offers as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 13, 2026 (the "Early Tender Time"). Withdrawal rights for the Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 13, 2026 (the "Withdrawal Deadline") and, accordingly, any Notes that were validly tendered in the Offers may no longer be withdrawn, except where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

Acceptance
Priority
Level(1)

Title of Security

CUSIP
Number

Outstanding
Principal
Amount

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Tendered

1

5.650% Senior Notes due 2052

012653AF8

$450,000,000

$254,320,000

2

5.450% Senior Notes due 2044

012725AD9

$350,000,000

$149,034,000

3

3.450% Senior Notes due 2029*

01273PAB8
01273PAA0
Q0171YAA8

$171,612,000

$62,372,000

4

5.050% Senior Notes due 2032

012653AE1

$600,000,000

$266,227,000

(1) The Company is offering to accept the maximum principal amount of validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) Notes in the Offers for which the aggregate purchase price, not including accrued and unpaid interest, is in an amount sufficient to accept for purchase up to $650 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes (as increased from a previously announced amount of $500 million, the "Offer Cap") using a "waterfall" methodology under which the Company will accept the Notes in order of their respective acceptance priority levels noted in the table above (the "Acceptance Priority Levels").

* Denotes a series of Notes issued by Albemarle Wodgina Pty Ltd, an Australian company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company.

The consideration to be paid for the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will be determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on March 16, 2026 (the "Price Determination Time") in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to a fixed spread for each of the Notes over the applicable yield to maturity of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security (the "Reference Treasury Security") specified in the table above and on the cover page of the Offer to Purchase in the column entitled "Reference U.S. Treasury Security." Each holder who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw its Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time and whose Notes are accepted for purchase will be entitled to receive the applicable "Total Consideration," which includes an early tender premium of $50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes so tendered and accepted for purchase (the "Early Tender Premium"). The Early Tender Premium will be included in the Total Consideration for each series of Notes, and will not constitute an additional or increased payment. In addition, in each case, holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive accrued and unpaid interest on their Notes up to, but excluding, March 18, 2026 (the "Early Settlement Date"), payable on the Early Settlement Date. None of the Offers is conditioned on any of the other Offers or upon any minimum principal amount of Notes of any series being tendered.

The Company expects to issue a press release on March 16, 2026, announcing the Total Consideration payable in connection with the Offers.

The Company expressly reserves the right, in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law, to: (i) terminate any or all of the Offers and not accept for purchase any of the Notes not theretofore accepted for purchase in the terminated Offer or Offers; (ii) waive any and all of the conditions to the Offers on or prior to the time the Notes are accepted for purchase in any or all of the Offers; (iii) accept for purchase and pay for all Notes validly tendered at or before the Early Tender Time and not validly withdrawn at or before the Withdrawal Deadline in any or all of the Offers; (iv) to keep any or all of the Offers open or extend the Early Tender Time, Withdrawal Deadline or time in which the Offers are scheduled to expire to a later date and time; (v) increase or decrease the Offer Cap or change the Acceptance Priority Levels; or (vi) otherwise amend the terms and conditions of the Offers.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Offers are being made solely pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are serving as Dealer Managers for the Offers (each, a "Dealer Manager" and together, the "Dealer Managers"). Questions regarding the Offers may be directed to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-3554 (collect), Mizuho Securities USA LLC at (866) 271-7403 (toll-free) or (212) 205-7741 (collect), Truist Securities, Inc. at (833) 594-7730 (toll-free) or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. at (800) 479-3441 (toll-free) or (917) 558-2756 (collect). Requests for the Offer to Purchase or the documents incorporated by reference therein may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, which is acting as the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Offers at the following telephone numbers: banks and brokers at (212) 430-3774; all others toll-free at (855) 654-2015.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a world leader in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com.

Albemarle regularly posts information to Albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain information that are not statements of historical fact or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "should," "would," "will," "outlook," and "scenario." These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying estimates, assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected is contained in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website (investors.Albemarle.com) and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 308-6194, invest@albemarle.com 
Media Contact: Ryan Dean, +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-early-tender-results-and-upsizing-of-offer-cap-of-previously-announced-cash-debt-tender-offers-302714094.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle alb nyse:alb battery metals investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Albemarle

Albemarle

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center

Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center

Site visit by 40-year porphyry specialist validates 2.0 x 1.4 km Cu-Au-Mo system with complete alteration zonation and geological setting analogous to Peru's major copper depositsQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Dr.... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Update - Fall 2024 Drilling Results on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Update - Fall 2024 Drilling Results on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 21, 2025 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce the results of its fall 2024 reverse circulation drilling program on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Drilling Update on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: W47 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is well under way on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley,... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - September 12, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is commencing on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley,... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire) Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology,... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that researchers at the University of California, Davis ("UC Davis"), in collaboration with Homerun, have successfully produced fused silica glass from raw silica sand using a one-step... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

--Radar Project has confirmed mineralization in 31 of 31 drill holes with consistent grades and thicknesses and assays reporting up to 64.55% Fe2O3,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results from a comprehensive, multi-element geochemical resampling program of four (4) historical holes drilled at the Griffon Gold Mine... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ) ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $4,000,000 to... Keep Reading...
LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/ Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) ("Lithium Africa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company and ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report assay results from the first two (2) drill holes completed in 2026 as part of its ongoing maiden... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Streamex Corp. Appoints Christine Plummer, Former Global Controller at Coinbase and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, as Chief Financial Officer

CHARBONE confirme la livraison de nouvelles commandes d'hydrogene UHP dans l'Etat de New York, un des principaux poles technologiques americains

CHARBONE Confirms the Delivery of New UHP Hydrogen Orders in New York State, One of the Main American Technology Hubs

CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA and Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions Commission Inserma Rare Earth Magnet Pre-Processing System in South Carolina

Related News

cleantech investing

CHARBONE confirme la livraison de nouvelles commandes d'hydrogene UHP dans l'Etat de New York, un des principaux poles technologiques americains

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Confirms the Delivery of New UHP Hydrogen Orders in New York State, One of the Main American Technology Hubs

base metals investing

CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA and Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions Commission Inserma Rare Earth Magnet Pre-Processing System in South Carolina

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties to Combine with Star Royalties to Create a Scaled, High-Growth Royalty Platform

gold investing

Armory Mining To Conduct Airborne Geophysics Surveys At The Ammo Gold-Antimony Project

uranium investing

Generation Uranium: High-grade Uranium Potential in the Underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: First Atlas Gains 105 Percent