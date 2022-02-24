Lithium Investing News
The Board of Directors of ALBemarle Corporation announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.58 is payable April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 18, 2022 . This year marks ALBemarle's 28th consecutive year raising its dividend. About Albemarle Corporation ALBemarle Corporation is a global specialty ...

About Albemarle Corporation
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-dividend-301490241.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

Going forward Sienna has planned more surface sampling coupled with a planned UVA supported magnetic survey which will delineating important structural features to generate  high priority drill targets. Over the coming weeks the historic mine maps will be compiled to create 3D model of the known mineralization and drill planning will commence to test mineralized continuation down plunge and along strike from the existing mine workings.  SIE has not performed sufficient work to verify the published data reported above, but SIE believes this information is considered reliable and relevant.

TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

This flow through will be allocated primarily for Sienna's Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s (CSE: GENM) 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

CSE:CBII

CB2 Insights Selected by Vireo Health to Support Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

Highlights:

  • CB2 chosen to advance application with the US FDA for study on safety and efficacy of cannabis-based topical treatments by leading multistate operator, Vireo.
  • Project marks the start of the clinical trial process for Vireo’s topical creams, lotions and gels to be used by patients for pain management.
  • Company will develop full protocols and manage Investigational New Drug (IND) application on behalf of Vireo and will work with the FDA towards approvals.
  • Vireo will also be licensing the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection to ensure structured, clean data availability when required.

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced it has partnered with Licensed Producer, Vireo Health International Inc. (“Vireo”) (CNSX:VREO, OTCQX:VREOF), to advance the proof of safety and efficacy for cannabinoid therapy as it relates to metered-dosing for patients with ailments in which cannabis-based medicine is believed to support. CB2 will oversee the protocol development and Investigational New Drug (IND) Application directly with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The successful completion will position Vireo for industry leadership when it comes to cannabis-based topical medication used to treat pain. Vireo will also license the Company’s Sail technology platform for full data collection and management.

Acme Lithium Director President and CEO Stephen Hanson

ACME Lithium CEO Steve Hanson: Advancing Projects with the Right Market, Location and People

ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTCQB:ACLHF) just closed a US$3 million funding agreement, fueling the company’s advancement of its battery-grade lithium projects.

Yet aside from the financing, ACME Lithium CEO Steve Hanson believes that being in the right market, having the right people and being in the right place secures the company's place in the lithium supply chain.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC LAND POSITION AT CLAYTON VALLEY, NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC LAND POSITION AT CLAYTON VALLEY, NEVADA

TSXV: CYP  OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Cypress Holdings ( Nevada ) LTD, it has entered into a Definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia") (OTCQB: ENRT) pursuant to which Cypress will acquire Enertopia's Clayton Valley Lithium Claystone Project ("Enertopia's Project") located immediately adjacent to Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada .

American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange "Venture 50"

American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange "Venture 50"

American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V: LI, OTCQB: LIACF, Frankfurt: 5LA1) is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2022 TSX Venture 50, an annual ranking of top performing listed companies on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The 2022 TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. The selection is based on year-over-year performance across three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volumes for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Albemarle Corporation Appoints Ralf Cramer to Board of Directors

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Ralf H. Cramer to the Board, effective February 21, 2022. Cramer will serve as a member of the Board's Audit & Finance Committee and Health, Safety & Environment Committee.

Lithium Miner Livent Rises, Outlines Second Capacity Expansion

Argentina-focused Livent (NYSE:LTHM) posted earnings of US$69.5 million in 2021 and has set its guidance for 2022 in the US$160 million to US$200 million range on improved pricing.

Livent also said it is on track to deliver a previously announced capacity expansion and outlined another expansion program to be completed by 2025. Following this second expansion, Livent's Argentina operations will have a total annual lithium carbonate capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes (MT), as well as 9,000 MT of lithium chloride capacity.

Shares of the top lithium miner were up more than 7 percent last Friday (February 18) compared to the company's closing price on Thursday (February 17), which was before Livent’s results were released.

Arcadia Minerals

Outstanding Final Drill Results Received For Swanson Tantalum Project

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce that all the drilling results from the Swanson Tantalum Project have now been received.

