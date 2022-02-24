The Board of Directors of ALBemarle Corporation announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.58 is payable April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 18, 2022 . This year marks ALBemarle's 28th consecutive year raising its dividend. About Albemarle Corporation ALBemarle Corporation is a global specialty ...

