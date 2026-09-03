Albany Engineered Composites Secures Contract Extension on Boeing 787 Components

Albany Engineered Composites, a segment of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN), announced today it reached an agreement with Boeing (NYSE: BA) to continue composite fuselage frame manufacturing for the 787 Dreamliner.
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Photo courtesy Boeing. A Boeing 787 in flight, enabled by advanced composite components from Albany Engineered Composites.
Under the agreement, Albany continues to manufacture about 300 unique composite fuselage frames for the 787 Dreamliner, including forward sections 41 and 43 and aft section 47. Albany has produced composite fuselage frames for Sections 41 and 43 since Boeing's original award in 2014.
"We are excited to continue this partnership, built over more than a decade of successful collaboration," said Chris Stone, president of Albany Engineered Composites. "Albany is fully committed to supporting the ramp of the 787 program with the consistency, quality and reliability our customers have come to expect from Albany. We remain focused on delivering high-performance components at scale while continuing to advance our manufacturing efficiency and operational excellence across the business."
The Boeing 787 work is performed at Albany's facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.
About Albany Engineered Composites
Albany Engineered Composites, Inc., a segment of Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN), designs and manufactures advanced engineered composite components for engine and airframe applications in commercial and military aircraft, missiles and unmanned vehicles. AEC's specialty composite solutions enable current and next-generation aircraft to perform better while being more fuel efficient, cost effective and environmentally friendly. News and information can be found on the Internet at Albany Engineered Composites , on Facebook or on LinkedIn .
About Albany International Corp.
Albany is a leading materials science developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses:
- Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed consumable belts, essential for the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue, and towel, as well as pulp, non-wovens, and a variety of other industrial applications.
- Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms.
Albany International is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, operates 25 facilities in 12 countries, employs approximately 5,700 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com .
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Media:
Bryan Warren
Senior Marketing & Communications Manager
817-682-6786
bryan.warren@albaec.us
Investor Relations:
Karen Blomquist
Director, Investor Relations
603-330-2461
karen.blomquist@albint.com