Air Products to Host Investor Teleconference on December 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. USET

Company to Discuss Today's Joint Announcement with Yara International ASA Regarding Advanced Negotiations to Partner on Low-emission Ammonia Projects
Air Products (NYSE: APD) will host an investor teleconference today, Monday, December 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. USET to discuss its joint announcement with Yara International ASA (OSE:YAR) issued earlier this morning. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.
Air Products live teleconference: 786-297-8744
Passcode: 4083438
Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.
Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.
About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.
Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-to-host-investor-teleconference-on-december-8-2025-at-900-am-uset-302635123.html
SOURCE Air Products