Air Products to Host Investor Teleconference on December 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. USET

Company to Discuss Today's Joint Announcement with Yara International ASA Regarding Advanced Negotiations to Partner on Low-emission Ammonia Projects

Air Products (NYSE: APD) will host an investor teleconference today, Monday, December 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. USET to discuss its joint announcement with Yara International ASA (OSE:YAR) issued earlier this morning. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Air Products live teleconference: 786-297-8744

Passcode: 4083438

Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-to-host-investor-teleconference-on-december-8-2025-at-900-am-uset-302635123.html

SOURCE Air Products

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Air Products and ChemicalsAPD:USNYSE:APDCleantech Investing
APD:US
The Conversation (0)
RZOLV Technologies Announces Investor Relations and Market Making Agreements

RZOLV Technologies Announces Investor Relations and Market Making Agreements

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company" or "RZOLV") announces it has entered into agreements with the following investor relations and market-making service providers.Investor Relations AgreementsOutside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTB"): Effective October 22, 2025, RZOLV engaged OTB to... Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Inc. Announces Management Changes

RZOLV Technologies Inc. Announces Management Changes

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Orsmond as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective December 1, 2025.Mr. Orsmond is a seasoned Business and Finance executive with more than 25 years of proven success in leading,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 1 er décembre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, November 28, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 28 novembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Trading Halt

Related News

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Battery Metals Investing

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Rare Earth Investing

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Gold Investing

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie