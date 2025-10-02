Air Products to Highlight High-Quality Gases and Technologies for the Battery Industry at the Battery Show North America

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase its high-quality gases, applications technologies, equipment and services to support the lithium-ion battery industry at the Battery Show North America at Huntington Place in Detroit, Mich. from Oct. 6-9 .

Conference attendees are invited to visit Air Products' booth 5731 to speak with an industry specialist about their own specific processes and challenges. Air Products supports the complete lithium-ion battery supply chain from battery materials production to recycling with a full line of high-purity and high-quality gases including nitrogen, helium, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. Air Products' extensive gas supply network provides 99.95 percent reliability delivering product on time and meeting flow, purity and pressure specifications.

As a world leader in industrial gases, Air Products offers a variety of gas supply options to meet the needs of every customer. From on-site gas generation, product delivery, and cryogenic storage tanks to delivery of smaller volumes in cylinders and dewars, Air Products has the expertise to help lithium-ion battery manufacturers improve costs, productivity, quality and safety.

The Battery Show North America provides a strategic platform for decision-makers to explore emerging technologies, evaluate suppliers, and forge partnerships. From battery cells and pack assembly to advanced materials and testing solutions, the expo delivers a hands-on look at the full battery and electric vehicle tech supply chain.

To learn more about Air Products' gases and applications to support battery producers visit our Lithium-ion Battery Production and Recycling webpage .

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD ) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion . For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook or Instagram .

SOURCE Air Products

