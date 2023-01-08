Strong Lithium Mineralisation Recorded From First Adina Drill Hole Assays

Aims to enhance OT exposure detection capability by identifying misconfigured connected devices Seeks to improve overall security of customers and partners in the OT environment

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and BitSight, the leader in detecting and managing cyber risk, today announced a strategic partnership to develop a first-of-its-kind global Operational Technology (OT) Risk Identification and Threat Intelligence capability.

In recent years, both opportunistic and advanced cyber threat actors have shown increased willingness to target industrial and operational sites. Schneider Electric and BitSight each see their partnership as an important step in furthering their commitment to improve the security and resilience of their communities​ -​ by detecting OT protocols exposed over the internet and contextualizing them with improved attribution.

Through a joint effort, Schneider Electric will fuse its deep knowledge of OT protocols and systems with BitSight's market-leading exposure detection and management capabilities in order to generate the critical insights necessary for proactive security monitoring of externally observable risks to the OT community. The goal of this collaboration is to strengthen industrial security and provide more visibility into Industrial infrastructure and Industrial Control System (ICS) devices that may be at risk from a cyber breach.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Schneider Electric on this critically important initiative to better manage the cyber risk of Internet-connected OT systems. Both BitSight and Schneider Electric share the mission of creating trust in the digital economy by improving cybersecurity protection across all interconnected business types and industries," said Stephen Boyer, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at BitSight. "Operational Technology systems are often exposed and vulnerable to attackers who can exploit them through connected devices and converging networks. By partnering with Schneider Electric, we are proactively addressing this downstream risk by expanding our capabilities to better detect customers' industrial infrastructure and control systems at risk and to help them improve business resilience."

"With the enriched data and insight collected by BitSight, Schneider Electric is developing an OT threat intelligence capability to notify and work with customers who have exposed assets or insecure Internet facing deployments," stated Christophe Blassiau, SVP, Cybersecurity & Global CISO at Schneider Electric.

The capabilities derived through this partnership will ​provide the data necessary to identify important areas of risk concentration and drive further remediation initiatives,​ benefit​ting​ both customers and the community at large.  ​     ​

Th​e​​ ​new capability focused on risk identification and reduction across the entirety of the OT domain ​is not an exclusive arrangement between BitSight and Schneider Electric. Participation is open to all OT vendors willing to share information about their products to improve risk detection and attribution capabilities.

Strength in Ceremony

Suncor Energy

Not that long ago, Veronica Big Plume (Sweetgrass Woman), donned a cap and gown and walked across a stage during a graduation ceremony at Mount Royal University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the school but has also been an initiated member of both the Medicine Pipe Society and Beaver Pipe Society through the Siksika (see-seega) community since 2014. She and her brother have twice sponsored the Tobacco Dance, which is the traditional event for planting and harvesting tobacco that spans the course of several months and follows the moon's cycles and includes ceremonies that can last for many hours, on the reserve that is just east of Calgary, Alta. But when asked if she's an Elder, Veronica hesitates to answer.

VIDEO — Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2023

After spending several months above the US$100 per barrel mark earlier in the year, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices look set to end 2022 near US$80. But where will the new year take them?

Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, remains positive on the sector.

"I think ultimately we're heading materially over US$100 … (and) I think we should see that at some point next year," he told the Investing News Network, although he said that likely won't happen immediately.

How Entrepreneurial Ideas Can Provide Value for Suncor

Suncor Energy

Chris Fitzgerald has always loved to solve problems. Ever since he started with Petro‑Canada over 15 years ago, he has worked all over Suncor with one common theme-taking complex problems and finding solutions that work for employees, leaders and the business.

Suncor Energy Provides Update on Commerce City Refinery

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today provided an update related to its Commerce City refinery.

Due to the extreme and record-setting weather impacting much of the United States, including Denver, Colorado, Suncor's Commerce City refinery experienced equipment damage in the days leading up to December 24th, 2022. Consistent with our operational excellence and safe operating practice, on December 24th it was determined that the entire facility would be shut down and put into safe mode to allow for the inspection of all units and repair of the damaged equipment. The inspection and repair of the damaged equipment is ongoing. Based on our current assessment we anticipate a progressive restart of the facility with a return to full operations expected to be completed by late Q1 2023.

Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023

2022 was a banner year for the oil and gas sector as prices rallied to decade highs.

A resurgence in demand following pandemic lockdowns converged with supply disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia, driving West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude to US$120 per barrel during the first half of the year.

Values began to trend lower in H2, leaving both crude types on course to end the year in the same price territory as they started.

Suncor Energy Provides Update on Acquisition of Teck's Interest in Fort Hills

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) ("Suncor") announces that it has been made aware of an application that has been filed today by TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. ("Total") in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta related to the validity of the right of first refusal notice ("ROFR Notice") delivered to it by Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") in connection with the sale of Teck's 21.3% interest in Fort Hills to Suncor.

Suncor supports Teck's view on the validity of the ROFR Notice and believes the filing by Total to be without merit. As previously indicated, the acquisition is currently anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2023.

