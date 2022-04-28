Stock Symbol: AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022. First quarter of 2022 highlights: Solid quarterly production and costs despite COVID-19 challenges – Payable gold production 1 in the first quarter of 2022 was 660,604 ounces at production costs per ounce of $1,002 total cash costs per ounce 2 of $811 and all-in sustaining costs per ...

AEM:CA