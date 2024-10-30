- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 30 September 2024
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Activities Report for the quarter ending on 30 September 2024 (“the Quarter”).
Highlights
- Avenira secured a A$4.5 million in Strategic Investment from its largest shareholder, Hebang Biotechnology (Hong Kong) Investment Limited (“Hebang”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited, to support the development of its world- class Wonarah Project. Hebang has also deployed an experienced team to support the project's development.
- As part of the Strategic Investment, Avenira has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a new Executive Chairperson and two new Board members.
Events Subsequent to the Quarter
- Wonarah Project – Revised MMP
- An updated MMP for the proposed expansion at Wonarah is expected to be submitted in November 2024. The revised plan aims to address updated drilling plans, with a focus on increasing mining capacity for 1.3Mt of higher-grade phosphate ores(>30% P2O5) and strategies for additional lower-grade stockpiled phosphate ores.
- Wonarah Phosphate Project – Terrestrial Ecology Assessment
- To support potential developments, including a beneficiation plant and Yellow Phosphorus plant, preparations are underway for a Dry Season Survey at Wonarah, expected in November 2024. This survey forms part of Avenira's environmental commitments, with a Wet Season Survey planned for Q2 2025.
- Wonarah Phosphate Beneficiation Project – EPA Assessment
- Environmental assessments for the proposed Phosphate Ores Beneficiation plant are underway, in line with regulatory requirements. These assessments will review alignment with previous approvals to support streamlined regulatory processes, pending confirmation.
- Jundee South Project – Aeromagnetic Survey
- The aeromagnetic survey at Jundee South has been approved. Geological interpretation of the data is anticipated in Q1 2025 to refine and identify exploration targets.
Hebang and Avenira have been working with external consultants on several studies and assessments in respect to environmental compliance for the proposed yellow phosphorus plant at Wonarah and the global export of yellow phosphorus. These efforts leverage Hebang’s extensive experience in design and operations of phosphorous plants, ensuring that the project adheres to stringent environmental standards and minimises potential regulatory delays, while positioning it for smooth progression once approvals are in place.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report - September 2024
- Jindalee raises $6.1M via Placement, Convertible Notes and Entitlement Issue
- Funding enables completion of optimised McDermitt PFS and advances permitting and engagement with US Government agencies, local community and strategic partners
- US Department of Energy to fund Cooperative Research and Development Agreement focussed on reducing costs at McDermitt and minimising environmental impact
- McDermitt PFS progressing well and on schedule for delivery Q4 2024
US LITHIUM
McDermitt Lithium Project (Jindalee 100%)
In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (McDermitt or the Project) (Table 1)1.
The 2023 MRE for McDermitt contains a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Inventory of 3.0 Billion tonnes at 1,340 ppm lithium (Li) for a total of 21.5 Million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the United States (US) by contained lithium in Mineral Resource, and a globally significant resource, with the deposit remaining open to the west and south.
Table 1 – Summary of 2023 McDermitt MRE1 at the reporting cut-off of 1,000 ppm. Note: totals may vary due to rounding
Metallurgical Test Work
The McDermitt flowsheet contemplates beneficiation of mined ore (to upgrade the leach head grade and remove acid consuming gangue minerals) followed by acid leaching and subsequent purification steps to produce battery grade lithium carbonate. The test work has been undertaken at Hazen Research Inc, laboratories in Colorado, US and managed by global engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance company Fluor Corporation (Fluor).
Click here for the Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2024
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)
Those interested in the lithium sector and investing in lithium stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the battery metal, but they may not stop to consider the top lithium reserves by country.
Major lithium-producing countries are, of course, home to a large number of lithium companies. Many of the world’s top lithium producers also hold significant reserves, and their reserves can give an idea of how much room those countries have to grow. At the same time, nations with high reserves may become more significant lithium players in the future.
Looking forward, lithium demand is expected to continue increasing. That’s because, together with metals such as cobalt, lithium is a key raw material in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles, and it is also essential for the energy storage sector.
On that note, here’s an overview of lithium reserves by country, with a focus on the four countries that host the world's largest lithium deposits. Data is based on the most recent information from the US Geological Survey.
1. Chile
Lithium reserves: 9.3 million metric tons
Chile holds the highest lithium reserves in the world at 9.3 million metric tons. The country reportedly holds most of the world’s “economically extractable” lithium reserves, and its Salar de Atacama hosts approximately 33 percent of the world’s lithium reserve base.
Chile was the second biggest producer of lithium in 2023 at 44,000 metric tons (MT). SQM (NYSE:SQM) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) are the key lithium producers in Chile, with operations in the Salar de Atacama.
In late April 2023, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced plans to partially nationalize the country's lithium industry in a bid to bolster the economy and protect the environment. “This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy,” he said at the time.
Chile's state-owned mining company Codelco has negotiated for much larger stakes in both SQM and Albemarle's lithium assets in the country, and will have controlling interests in all operations in that salar going forward.
According to the Baker Institute, Chile's strict legal framework surrounding mining concessions has hamstrung the lithium powerhouse from gaining a bigger share of the global lithium market comparable with this mineral largess.
2. Australia
Lithium reserves: 4.8 million metric tons
Australia's lithium reserves stand at 4.8 million metric tons, the majority of which are found in Western Australia. Unlike those found in Chile and Argentina, Australia's lithium reserves are in the form of hard-rock spodumene deposits.
Although it is second to Chile in reserves, Australia was the largest lithium-producing country in the world in 2023, with many operational lithium mines in the country. The country is home to the Greenbushes lithium mine, which is operated by Talison Lithium, a joint venture owned composed of lithium producers Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466), Australian miner IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPGDF) and Albemarle. Greenbushes has been producing lithium since 1985.
A sharp decline in lithium prices has led some of the country's lithium companies, including Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) to curtail or outright halt their lithium operations and development projects until market conditions improve.
3. Argentina
Lithium reserves: 3.6 million metric tons
Argentina ranks third in terms of global lithium reserves at 3.6 million metric tons. It’s worth noting that Argentina, Chile and Bolivia comprise the “Lithium Triangle,” which hosts more than half of the world’s lithium reserves. The country is also the fourth largest lithium producer in the world, and last year it put out 9,600 MT of the metal.
In May 2022, the Argentine government committed to investing up to US$4.2 billion in its lithium industry over the next three years with the goal of increasing lithium output. More recently, in April 2024, the government greenlit Argosy Minerals' (ASX:AGY,OTC Pink:ARYMF) expansion of its Salta site to raise annual lithium production from 2,000 MT to 12,000 MT.
Argentina hosts around 50 advanced lithium mining projects, reports Fastmarkets. “Argentina’s lithium production remains cost-competitive even in a low-price environment,” said Ignacio Celorrio, executive VP of legal and government affairs at Lithium Argentina.
4. China
Lithium reserves: 3 million metric tons
China holds lithium reserves of 3 million metric tons. The country has a mix of deposit types; lithium brines make up the majority of its reserves, but it has spodumene and lepidolite hard-rock reserves as well.
Last year it produced 33,000 MT of the mineral, a 7,400 MT increase from the previous year. While it does have significant production and is working to increase it, the Asian nation currently still imports most of the lithium it needs for its battery cells from Australia.
China’s lithium usage is high due to its electronics manufacturing and electric vehicle industries. It also produces the majority of the world’s lithium-ion batteries and hosts most of the world’s lithium-processing facilities.
In October 2024, the US State Department accused China of flooding the market with lithium to create a low price environment to kill off ex-China competition. “They engage in predatory pricing… (they) lower the price until competition disappears. That is what is happening,” stated Jose W. Fernandez, the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment.
Other lithium reserves by country
Total worldwide lithium reserves stand at 28,000,000 MT. While Chile, Australia, Argentina and China are home to the world’s highest lithium reserves, other countries also hold significant amounts of the metal.
Here’s a quick look at these other nations:
- United States — 1,100,000 MT
- Canada — 930,000 MT
- Brazil — 390,000 MT
- Zimbabwe — 310,000 MT
- Portugal — 60,000 MT
As the lithium industry continues to grow, production has followed, and many of these countries with high reserves are becoming significant producers as well.
FAQs for lithium reserves
Where in the world are the best lithium reserves?
Chile has the largest lithium reserves, and the three countries that make up the Lithium Triangle — Argentina, Bolivia and Chile — together account for more than 63 percent of the world’s lithium reserves.
How should India use its newly found lithium reserves?
In 2021, India’s first lithium deposit was found in the Mandya district of Karnataka. More recently, a much larger amount of lithium has been uncovered in India. In early 2023, the Geological Survey of India reported the discovery of 5.9 million MT of the material in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian government hopes to develop its newly found lithium reserves in order to reduce its lithium imports and build out its domestic zero-emissions technology industry. The first step involve changes to mining laws that will allow private firms to mine lithium in India. "To leverage the deposits, the government has eased the mining process by allowing the auction of lithium mines," reported the East Asia Forum.
What are the biggest lithium reserves in Europe?
Portugal has the biggest lithium reserves in Europe, coming in at 60,000 MT. The Southern European country produced 380 MT of lithium in 2023, the same as the previous year.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
1. High Grade Lithium Results The latest drill results at the Rio Grande Sur Project demonstrated lithium concentrations exceeding 500mg/L, enhancing project value and supporting an anticipated resource upgrade. These results reenforce the project’s significant potential
2. Pilot Plant Milestone On Track
The 250 tpa Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant is set for initial production by late 2024, a key milestone that moves the project closer to generating revenue and showcases Pursuit’s commitment to advancing value-creating phases.
3. Focused Resource and Feasibility Expansion With recent drill data, Pursuit is targeting a resource upgrade and continues its feasibility study scheduled for delivery in H1, 2025. These developments pave the way for potential commercial scaling, aligning with value driven growth.
4. Offtake Discussions Ongoing
Advanced negotiations for offtake agreements for lithium carbonate from the Pilot Plant focus on securing product demand and building revenue streams, all whilst minimising cash burn and supporting continuous production targets.
5. Strategic Review of Commando Gold Project The Commando Gold Project, with high grade intersections and renewed market interest, is being evaluated for review for potential exploration or partnerships, aligning with Pursuit’s low-cost strategy to create shareholder value from underutilised assets.
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
During the September 2024 quarter, Pursuit Minerals Ltd (“Pursuit” or “Company”) has continued to advance through numerous engineering and geological workstreams, permitting approval processes and stakeholder engagement activities at our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in the Salta province of Argentina.
Rio Grande Sur (RGS) Lithium Project Argentina
The Rio Grande Sur Project comprises of 5 tenements prospective for lithium on the Rio Grande Salar in the Salta province of Argentina, in addition to a Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant located in the city of Salta. The five tenements cover approximately 9,233 hectares (Table 1).
Table 1 – Rio Grande Sur Tenement Schedule
Rio Grande Sur Stage 1 Drilling Campaign.
During the quarter, Pursuit announced the preliminary results of Drill Hole 2 / DDH-2 at the Sal Rio 02 tenement (announcement dated 29 August 2024) with full results announced following the end of the period (See announcement dated 30 October 2024.)
DDH-2 achieved a depth of 500m, with Pursuit’s on-site geologists and drilling team having been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
- Heli supported maiden field sampling and reconnaissance programme that focused on priority areas close to existing and established infrastructure at Rae and Great Bear projects delivers extraordinary rock chip assay results across both.
- The Company appointed Mr. John Hancock as Strategic Advisor of the Company during the quarter. Post the end of the quarter, the Company successfully raised $5m (before costs) cornerstoned by Mr Hancock Cash completed at a premium ($0.025) of 8.5% to the preceding 15-day VWAP.
- The Company is now fully funded for its maiden drilling program at the Rae Copper Project in 2025.
Rae Project
- Rock samples from extensive outcropping massive chalcocite veins returned exceptional copper-silver ± gold and confirm what is believed to be the first major discovery at Rae.
- At Don project area, several parallel outcropping massive chalcocite veins running roughly NE/SW have been identified over an area of more than 2km2 and returned results of:
- 64.02% Cu and 152g/t Ag (4.88oz/t) (F005965)
- 62.02% Cu and 162g/t Ag (5.20oz/t) (F005966)
- 50.48% Cu and 102g/t Ag (3.28oz/t) (F005959)
- At Pat, ±4.4km along strike from DON & around 600m of visual outcrop, returned assays of:
- 55.01% Cu and 37g/t Ag
(F005977)
- 46.07% Cu and 46g/t Ag
(F005984)
- 44.43% Cu and 32g/t Ag (F005979)
- 55.01% Cu and 37g/t Ag (F005977)
- At Rocket, host to the historic Cu-TAR occurrence, 3 parallel chalcocite dominant vein systems were sampled along a strike length exceeding 380m within an area of ±400m x 200m, returning:
- 54.12% Cu
and 14g/t
Ag
(F005950)
- 53.82% Cu
and 27g/t
Ag
(F005949)
- 53.47% Cu and 26g/t Ag (F005935)
- 54.12% Cu and 14g/t Ag (F005950)
- At the Thor System, host to the historic HALO occurrence a total strike length of over >800m of copper mineralisation was identified and sampled, Results included:
- 54.02% Cu and 34g/t Ag
(F005921)
- 25.7% Cu and 22g/t Ag
(F005922)
- 24.4% Cu and 12g/t Ag (F005927)
- 54.02% Cu and 34g/t Ag (F005921)
Post period, the Company announced geophysical results at its primary sedimentary hosted copper target – the Hulk district identifying significant conductive anomalies.
- the Hulk exploration district has expanded to cover 152km2 within a larger, broader sub-basin that has interpreted dimensions that exceed 20km by 10km as a result of a further land acquisition at Rae
- Analysis and interpretation of the survey completed in conjunction with Expert Geophysics has identified three, distinct, conductive anomalies at the Hulk sedimentary target
- These target areas are fault controlled, sub basins covering > 20km of strike across the Rae Group sediments within the Hulk target area. The three targets are:
Great Bear Project
- Widespread, high-grade, Copper, Gold and Silver IOCG mineralised structures confirmed within the Great Bear Lake Project. A 1.1km intensely mineralised E/W structure at Phoenix returned impressive Copper, Gold, Silver and Cobalt results include:
- 42.60% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 159g/t Ag, 0.36% Co (F005437)
- 39.50% Cu, 3.54g/t Au, 181g/t Ag, 0.23% Co (F005436)
- 39.50% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 131g/t Ag, 0.20% Co (F005435)
- 3.08% Cu, 7.96g/t Au, 310g/t Ag, 0.16% Co (F005434)
- At Coyote, just 5km east of the Phoenix district (Glacier, Cleaver & Rust), an outcropping zone of intense epithermal alteration and veining (440 x 195m) has been discovered on the northeastern rim of the Sparkplug collapsed caldera ring feature, results include:
- 17.4g/t Au, 1.47% Cu, 29.6g/t Ag (F005673)
- 16.95g/t Au, 10.55% Cu, 45.3g/t Ag (F005669)
- 15.1g/t Au, 0.18% Cu, 4.2g/t Ag (F005684)
- 14.35g/t Au, 1.75% Cu, 32.5g/t Ag (F005683)
- At Payback, 13km south of Phoenix, assays from massive sulphide rock chip samples returned:
- 42.20% Cu, 716g/t Ag (F005604)
- 30.20% Cu, 153g/t Ag (F005602)
- Results from Slider include bonanza silver concentrations shown below as percentage of silver, grammes of silver and ounces of silver:
- 7.54% Ag (75,439g/t Ag or 2,425 Oz/t Ag) (F005907)
- 5.35% Ag (53,506g/t Ag or 1,720 Oz/t Ag) (F005909)
- 0.91% Ag (9,070g/t Ag or 291 Oz/t Ag) (F005908)
- Cash equivalents of $2.21 million as of the end of September 2024.
OPERATIONS
RAE COPPER SILVER PROJECT
The Rae Copper-Gold-Silver Project (“Rae” or “the Project”) area includes multiple historic high grade copper projects in the Coppermine River area. The licence area is host to numerous extraordinarily high-grade copper lodes located along the same structural trend, primarily consisting of chalcocite, bornite, chalcopyrite and native copper (ASX announcement 8 November 2023).
Rae contains numerous historical non JORC or NI 43-101 and ‘blue sky’ mineral estimates that will be a priority for drill and conversion into JORC classifications.
The Project represents a district scale opportunity at the pre-discovery stage underpinned by the presence of both high-grade, volcanic hosted copper-silver lodes and the prospect of large tonnage sedimentary hosted copper deposits.
Rae hosts all required first order controls for formation of sedimentary hosted copper deposits, with proof-of- concept results from historic drilling - less than 2km east of the Company’s mineral claims, on adjacent ground - a 2015 drillhole returned 28.97m of 0.57% Cu from the basal Rae Group sediments.
The 2024 maiden field program focused on locating and sampling these occurrences identified through a detailed desktop study of historical records. Sampling efforts confirmed mineralisation and extended known strike lengths (refer to announcements dated 4 October and 14 October 2024).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by LU7 of an announcement regarding the finalisation of a capital raising.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
LU7 to Raise $2.14M in Placement and Launch of Entitlement Offer of $1.02M for Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS
Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7”) is pleased to announce the following:
Placement
The Company has received binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to a placement to raise $2.14 million by the issue of 171,320,000 fully paid shares (“Shares”) at an issue price of $0.0125 per Share (“Placement”). The Placement is to be undertaken in two tranches:
- Tranche 1: issuing 155,320,000 Shares raising $1,941,500; and
- Tranche 2: issuing 16,000,000 Shares and raising $200,000, to be approved at a shareholders meeting, expected to be 9 December 2024 (“Shareholders Meeting”).
The issue date of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares is to take place on 8 November 2024.
Highlights
- Binding commitments received to raise $2.14 million
- Launch of pro-rata Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise $1.02 million
- Issue price of the Placement and Entitlement Offer is $0.0125 per share
- A total of $3.16 million in capital raising
- Participants in Placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options
- On the basis of 1 option for every 1 share issued with exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026
- Tranche 2 Shares and all Options to be issued under the Placement are subject to shareholder approval
- Funds will mainly be used to complete the Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS
- Maintains momentum, closer to establishing a lithium refinery in Bécancour
Participants in the Placement will also receive, subject to shareholder approval (to be undertaken at the Shareholders Meeting), free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every one (1) share issued, with each option having an exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026 (“Options”). The Company intends to list the Options as soon as possible. The issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be made out of the Company’s existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.
Included in the Tranche 2 Placement is an amount of $90,000 from Iggy Tan, Patrick Scallan and Gernot Abl. The share issues will also be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming shareholders meeting.
The Placement was jointly managed by SP Corporate Advisory (Joint Lead Manager), Ignite Equity (Joint Lead Manager), and GBA Capital (Co-Manager). The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised.
Executive Chairman, Mr Iggy Tan stated“We are pleased with the outcome of the Placement in a challenging market, which reaffirms support for the Company’s strategy to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Bécancour Lithium Refinery. On September 30, 2024, the Company reached a significant milestone, having released the positive and robust Preliminary Feasibility Study, displaying strong fundamentals despite the current low lithium pricing environment.
The Company is highly committed to our shareholders, and I am pleased we can offer them the same investment terms extended to sophisticated and professional investors. The Board and Management Team remains dedicated to engaging with our existing shareholders and delivering against our strategy. If fully subscribed, proceeds from the Placement and Entitlement Offer will strengthen our balance sheet, bringing us closer to establishing an operational lithium conversion plant in Bécancour, Québec.”
Entitlement Offer
Overview
The Company also intends to undertake a non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of 1 Share for every 10 Shares held by Eligible Shareholders (defined below) at the same issue price as the Placement of $0.0125, to raise up to approximately $1.024 million (“Entitlement Offer”). Participants in the entitlement offer will also receive free attaching Options (on a 1 for 1 basis), which also will be listed. Full details of the Entitlement Offer (including the record date and eligibility requirements) will be set out in the Prospectus expected to be lodged with the ASIC on or about 30 October 2024.
Other key details for the Entitlement Offer are:
Eligible Shareholders and Applying for Shares under the Entitlement Offer
The Entitlement Offer will be open to all eligible shareholders who have a registered address within Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Singapore and who hold shares on the record date (Eligible Shareholders), and is proposed to close on Friday 22 November 2024 (unless otherwise extended by the Board). All Shares issued will rank equally with existing Shares on issue and the Company will apply for quotation of the new Shares and Options issued pursuant to the Entitlement Offer.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
