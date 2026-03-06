Aether Global Innovations Receives DHS and DoD Approvals for License Transfer of Advanced Footwear Screening Technology

(TheNewswire)
DHS and DoD approvals clear the way for Aether to assume exclusive license to nextgeneration footwear screening technology
VANCOUVER, BC March 6, 2026 TheNewswire Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, today announced that it has received all necessary approvals from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS") and the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") related to the transfer of the underlying technology license for a modern Footwear Screening Platform (the "FSP") from Arion Defense Inc. ("Arion") to Aether, effective upon completion of Aether's proposed acquisition of Arion (the "Proposed Transaction"). These approvals represent a key regulatory milestone for the Proposed Transaction and are expected to enable Aether to assume the exclusive license to the FSP technology once the acquisition closes.
Through its pending acquisition of Arion, Aether plans to obtain rights to the exclusive FSP, a modern footwear scanning system licensed from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The FSP uses millimeter-wave imaging combined with AI-enhanced analysis to detect concealed weapons, explosives, and contraband in footwear without requiring passengers to remove their shoes, enabling both high‑throughput operations and consistent inspection of shoes that might otherwise bypass detailed screening.
The FSP is designed for deployment in high-throughput security environments such as airports, transportation hubs and other critical infrastructure locations where both security effectiveness and operational efficiency are priorities. Within Aether's broader platform, the FSP will complement counter-UAS systems, ISR-enabled unmanned technologies and advanced screening solutions, supporting an integrated approach to protecting air travel, borders, and other high‑value public and private sites.
"As we continue to work toward the Arion transaction, obtaining DHS and DoD approvals for the transfer of this license is a critical step in making the deal executable and in positioning Aether to bring this technology to market," said Rick Unrau, Chief Executive Officer of Aether. "Recent discussion around aviation screening highlights the growing need for technologies that can strengthen security while maintaining passenger experience and throughput, and Arion's footwear screening technology is designed to address that challenge while delivering the detailed threat detection that agencies and airport operators still require."
As disclosed in Aether's prior news releases dated December 10, 2025 and January 22, 2026, Aether has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") with Arion, contemplating the Proposed Transaction. The LOI is non-binding and does not constitute a definitive agreement. Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of the parties and receipt of all required corporate, regulatory, and Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") approvals. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms contemplated in the LOI or at all.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
