Aether Global Innovations Provides Clarifying Disclosures Respecting Status of Arion Transaction

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - January 22, 2026 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AGI", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, today clarifies that it has not completed its previously announced acquisition of Arion Defense Inc. ("Arion") and that the proposed transaction remains at the letter of intent stage only.
As disclosed in the Company's news release dated December 10, 2025 , the Company entered into an arm's length letter of intent (the "LOI") with Arion , which contemplates a potential acquisition of Arion in consideration for an aggregate of 20,156,994 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.36 (the "Proposed Transaction"). Other than certain customary provisions, the LOI is non-binding and does not constitute a definitive agreement. Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of the parties and receipt of all required corporate, regulatory, and Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") approvals. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms contemplated in the LOI or at all. The Company wishes to clarify that, as of the date hereof, it does not have any active business operations or operating assets and the statements in the "About Aether Global Innovations Corp." section of the Company's news releases should not be interpreted as indicating that the Company is currently engaged in ongoing business activities, other than activities related to identifying and pursuing potential operating company acquisitions or lines of business. Furthermore, should the parties proceed to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction, such transaction would constitute a "Fundamental Change" under Policy 8 of the Canadian Securities Exchange and would therefore be subject to additional requirements, including, but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange and the approval of the Company's shareholders. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate in accordance with applicable securities laws and Exchange policies.
Arion is a security-focused company pursuing opportunities related to counter-drone technologies and a footwear scanning platform. Any disclosure regarding Arion's participation interests, anticipated trials, potential contracts, or commercialization timelines is based on information provided by Arion and involves third-party relationships and actions outside the control of the Company. Such matters remain prospective in nature and subject to material risks and uncertainties. Arion has also disclosed that it holds an exclusive patent license from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) relating to a footwear screening platform. The Company cautions that no assurance can be given that such technology will be successfully commercialized, achieve regulatory acceptance, or generate revenues.
The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on information related to the Proposed Transaction, as it remains subject to further negotiation and conditions. The Company does not intend to provide further updates unless a definitive agreement is entered into, the LOI is terminated, or disclosure is otherwise required in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations (AETH) is an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone and counter-drone solutions and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com
ON BEHALF OF AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Unrau, CEO
Aether Global Innovations Corp.
(403) 466-4414
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the consummation of the Proposed Transaction; the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction, the definitive agreement and Arion's business, plans and projections. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "proposes", "potential", "scheduled", "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "might", "project", "estimate", "continue", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "future", and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: that the Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Transaction, including the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the LOI or definitive agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Proposed Transaction on the Company's or Arion's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that the proposed Proposed Transaction disrupts current plans and operations of the Company or Arion; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; costs related to the Proposed Transaction; the ability of the Company or Arion to execute their respecting business plans; general economic conditions; industry trends; and regulatory and exchange approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
