Aether Global Innovations Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC April 15, 2026 TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").
As previously announced on April 1, 2026, the Company was unable to file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for the year ended November 30, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") by the required filing deadline of March 30, 2026. The Annual Financial Filings were not filed by the deadline due to financial difficulties and unforeseen internal delays in the completion of the Company's audit.
The applicable securities regulatory authorities granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") against Rick Unrau, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, precluding him from trading securities of the Company until the Annual Financial Filings are filed.
The Company reports that the audit is ongoing and the Company continues to work diligently with its auditors toward completing the Annual Financial Filings. The Company continues to expect to file the Annual Financial Filings on or before April 30, 2026.
The Company intends to continue satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as it remains in default of its filing obligations.
Other than as disclosed in this news release, the Company also confirms that, at the date hereof, there are no insolvency proceedings against it and no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Unrau
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 466-4414
Susan Xu
Investor Relations
aetherIR@allianceadvisors.com
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the completion of the Annual Financial Filings and the timing thereof. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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