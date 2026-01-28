Aether Global Innovations Enters Exclusive Canadian Agency Agreement with Bravo Zulu Drone Defense Inc.

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - January 28, 2026 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AGI", or the "Company") announces on January 26, 2026, it entered into an exclusive Canadian agency agreement (the "Agreement") with Bravo Zulu Drone Defense Inc. ("Bravo Zulu"), a Canadian defense‑technology company specializing in counter‑UAV ("C‑UAV") technologies. Under the Agreement, Aether has been appointed the sole and exclusive representative for the distribution, marketing, and promotion of Bravo Zulu's catalogue of drone‑defense products within Canada. The Agreement also grants Aether the ability to introduce Bravo Zulu's products to select international customers, subject to Bravo Zulu's prior review and approval.
The covered products include Bravo Zulu's fixed and mobile C‑UAV systems, radio frequency (RF) detection technologies, jamming and spoofing tools and related parts and components, including both current and future commercial deployments.
The Agreement is for an initial one‑year term and renewable for up to five additional one‑year periods. Aether is entitled to commissions on sales originated through Aether, as set out in more detail in the Agreement, and Aether also retains post‑termination commission rights for 24 months on customers it originally introduced.
Further to the Company's news release dated December 10, 2025, Aether confirms that, notwithstanding its entry into of the Agreement, it is still pursuing its acquisition of Arion Defense Inc. ("Arion"). Aether Management believes the Agreement is complementary to the proposed acquisition of Arion and that, once the Arion transaction has been completed, the two projects will together advance Aether's strategy to establish a diversified defense and security technology platform. The Agreement provides Aether with immediate access to proven counter-UAV systems and active market engagement with military, law enforcement and critical infrastructure customers, while the Arion business, once acquired, will contribute proprietary security technologies and further participation interests, including another one with Bravo Zulu, that will further broaden the Company's overall offering. Together, these initiatives will create meaningful commercial synergies, strengthen Aether's competitive positioning, and enhance its ability to deliver integrated, next-generation defense and security solutions across domestic and international markets.
Rick Unrau, CEO of Aether, stated: "The Aether Board and leadership team are uniquely positioned to leverage both Canadian and international strategic relationships with regards to prospective deployment of the Bravo Zulu C‑UAS solutions. We are excited to introduce and demonstrate the Bravo Zulu suite of products to the Canadian military, law enforcement and commercial markets."
