Aether Global Innovations Appoints New Director and Chief Executive Officer

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. August 26, 2025 TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF)) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH), a leader in drone management and automation, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Richard Unrau to the Company's Board of Directors and as its new Chief Executive Officer in place of Philip Lancaster.
Mr. Unrau is a high-performance C-level executive who combines strategic vision with an operational management and finance background. With a thirty+ year senior management track record in high-growth telecommunications, technology, and financial services sectors, Rick is a broad thinker adept at enterprise-level planning and decision making. Recognized as an innovative problem solver with the ability to develop and implement processes, systems and controls to meet corporate objectives. Identified as a strong leader and mentor, a good listener, and a proponent of empowerment and accountability with a strong work ethic, humour, and irreproachable integrity. Rick brings extensive executive experience to Aether and has most recently been part of the leadership team of Indrocorp, a privately held technology company with active presence, expertise and track record in both the drone and counter drone sectors.
Philip Lancaster says "The Board of Directors is confident that Mr. Unrau's leadership will strengthen Aether's strategic direction and operational excellence. We welcome him to the organization and look forward to the continued advancement of Aether under his guidance."
The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Lancaster for his outstanding service as Chief Executive Officer and is pleased that he will continue to serve the Company in a Director capacity.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company that focuses on three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities: (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring; (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new innovative sensor payloads and stand-alone power sources; and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and takeoff.
For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca , and the Company's website, www.aethergic.com .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Philip Lancaster, Director and President
Aether Global Innovations Corp.
info@aethergic.com
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward – looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.