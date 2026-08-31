Aether Global Innovations and Arion Defence Inc. Terminate Amalgamation Agreement

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC August 31, 2026 - TheNewswire Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company") announces that the definitive agreement dated April 1, 2026 (the "Agreement") among the Company, 1401068 B.C. Ltd. and Arion Defence Inc. ("Arion"), as amended, contemplating the Company's proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Arion (the "Transaction"), has been terminated, effective August 31, 2026.
Further details regarding the Agreement and the Transaction were previously described in the Company's news releases dated April 2, 2026 and August 4, 2026.
The Company will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and assets with a view to completing a transaction and will provide further updates as appropriate.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, with the intention of acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Unrau
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 466-4414
Susan Xu
Investor Relations
Forward‑Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's intention to pursue and evaluate other businesses and assets; the Company's ability to identify and complete a transaction; the Company's business strategy and objectives; the Company's ability to execute its platform model; and the Company's ability to deliver its solutions to customers.
Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "designed", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "goal", "guidance", "intend", "may", "might", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "positioned", "potential", "project", "propose", "scheduled", "seek", "should", "target", "will", "would", and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the Company will be able to identify and evaluate suitable acquisition targets; the Company will have access to capital and other resources necessary to pursue opportunities; general economic conditions will remain stable; and the Company will be able to execute its business strategy as planned.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to: the Company may not be able to identify or complete a suitable transaction; the Company may not have access to capital or other resources necessary to pursue acquisition opportunities; potential acquisition targets may not meet the Company's criteria or expectations; the Company may be unable to successfully integrate any acquired businesses; changes in general economic conditions and capital markets; industry trends; competitive factors; changes in applicable laws and regulations; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
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