Aether Announces Completion of Initial Investment in Xentera

Vancouver, British Columbia, October 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF)  (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether " or the " Company "), a leader in drone management and automation, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 13, 2025, that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1401068 B.C. Ltd. (" 140 "), it has completed its first investment in Xentera Technologies Inc. (" Xentera "), an early-stage drone technology company, through the acquisition of 10,101 common shares of Xentera (each, a " Xentera Share ") (representing approximately 1% of the 1,000,000 currently outstanding Xentera Shares) at a deemed price of USD$2.376 per Xentera Share, for an aggregate purchase price of USD$24,000.

Rick Unrau, CEO of Aether, states: "Our first investment in Xentera reflects our commitment to supporting frontier innovation in drone technology. The long-range VTOL drone and cargo platform being developed by Xentera has the potential to redefine border security and autonomous defence, and we are proud to be part of that journey."

Pursuant to the investment agreement between 140 and Xentera, dated May 17, 2025, as amended, 140 has the right, but not the obligation, to increase its ownership stake in Xentera through the following:

(i) 140 may invest a further USD$75,000 in Xentera on or before November 20, 2025 and receive a further 32,924 Xentera Shares;

(ii) 140 may invest a further USD$75,000 in Xentera on or before January 4, 2026 and receive a further 35,142 Xentera Shares; and

(iii) a further USD$126,000 in Xentera on or before February 3, 2026 and receive a further 64,690 Xentera Shares.

About Aether

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is an innovative UAV drone management and operations services company that focuses on three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities: (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring; (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads and stand-alone power sources; and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take-off.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca , and the Company's website, www.aethergic.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard Unrau, CEO

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

(604) 428-7050

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including statements respecting (i) the Company's commitment to supporting frontier innovation in drone technology and (ii) the potential of the Xentera drone currently under developement. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

