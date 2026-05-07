ADP to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following conferences:

  • The J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
  • The TD Cowen 54th Annual Technology Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Information regarding webcast and archived replay of the events will be available on ADP's website at investors.ADP.com.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2026 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
Matthew.Keating@adp.com 

Rebecca Koar
203.882.7313
Rebecca.Koar@adp.com 

ADP - Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583 
Allyce.Hackmann@adp.com

(PRNewsfoto/ADP)

 

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