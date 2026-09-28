ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results on October 28, 2026

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, is scheduled to release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2026 before the opening of the Nasdaq on October 28, 2026.

ADP will also be hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 28, 2026 to discuss these results. Maria Black, President & Chief Executive Officer, Peter Hadley, Chief Financial Officer and Matthew Keating, Vice President of Investor Relations, will be participating on the call.

Please note that ADP no longer publishes its financial results over a news wire service. Instead, the results will be posted on the Investor Relations section of adp.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire to indicate the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call and view the accompanying slide presentation via live webcast. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. The slide presentation will be available shortly before the webcast.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2026 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Investor Relations

Contact:
973.974.5858
Investor.Mail@ADP.com

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SOURCE ADP - IR

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