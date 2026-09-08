ADP Partners with AWS to Accelerate AI-Powered Innovation in Human Capital Management

Expanded strategic partnership combines ADP's 77 years of HR, payroll, and compliance expertise with AWS cloud and AI capabilities to help ADP clients navigate the growing complexity of workforce management in the AI era.
Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, and ADP, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced an expanded, strategic partnership. The partnership affirms AWS as ADP's strategic cloud provider, enabling its continued AI transformation and ongoing innovation of generative and agentic AI solutions for its more than 1.1 million clients across 140 countries and territories.
"ADP is setting the standard for how AI can transform human capital management at global scale," said Scott Liska, vice president at AWS. "By combining ADP's deep expertise in payroll and HR with AWS's comprehensive AI and cloud capabilities, this partnership gives companies a smarter and more efficient way to manage their people and orchestrate work across the employee lifecycle."
"AI is transforming how work gets done, but it also increases the complexity of managing a global workforce. Organizations need trusted partners that can combine advanced AI with deep domain expertise," said Sreeni Kutam, president of global product and innovation at ADP. "Through our partnership with AWS, we're delivering faster, more intelligent innovation that helps our clients make high-stakes workforce decisions with greater confidence. By combining AI innovation with human expertise, we are creating meaningful outcomes for employees, managers, HR professionals, and payroll practitioners."
The expanded partnership helps organizations navigate increasing HCM complexity with confidence. The partnership builds on years of collaboration between the two companies, including ADP's recent work with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, a global team of strategists and scientists that helps companies design, build, and launch generative and agentic AI solutions.
Key focus areas for collaboration across the two companies include:
- A cloud foundation for scalable AI innovation: ADP is executing a strategic platform transformation initiative on AWS. For example, by implementing agentic services like AWS Transform and AWS Kiro, ADP used AI to accelerate the manual effort of bringing thousands of key applications to the cloud, such as tax and payroll systems. With its workflows on AWS, ADP can now more rapidly deploy new AI capabilities and scale services to meet client demand, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance standards across geographies.
- ADP Assist agents: Built on AWS with Amazon Bedrock, ADP Assist is an intelligent assistant that helps HR professionals automate tedious processes, identify and correct payroll anomalies, find answers to complex questions, and generate instant reports. ADP Assist agents, built with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, serve as purpose-built agents for employees, managers, and HR and payroll practitioners that think, plan, and take action under human oversight.
- ADP Lyric HCM: AWS cloud and AI technology powers ADP's award-winning Lyric HCM platform. With ADP Assist integrated, Lyric unifies global HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, providing enterprise organizations with customizable workflows, real-time analytics for decision making, and personalized employee experiences. Through collaboration with AWS, ADP implemented a generative AI-driven client onboarding process that reduced certain critical steps by greater than 50%.
- Global Data Platform: ADP leverages AWS to optimize the industry's largest workforce dataset into an intelligence foundation that powers AI HCM capabilities, including ADP Assist and its AI agents that work across ADP's solutions. This global data platform on AWS represents an unmatched industry dataset informed by 77 years of data and expertise spanning 42 million wage earners worldwide, providing the architecture for more personalized experiences for clients at scale, with security, privacy, and compliance embedded from the ground up.
About AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.
About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises — and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.
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SOURCE ADP, Inc.