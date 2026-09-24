ADP Nominates David W. Kenny and Nancy McKinstry to Board of Directors

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, announced today that David W. Kenny and Nancy McKinstry have been nominated to the Board of Directors in connection with ADP's Annual Meeting of Stockholders, set for November 11, 2026.
David W. Kenny has extensive experience in technology, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and consumer insights, as well as decades of executive leadership experience. He served as executive chairman of Nielsen Holdings plc, a private global measurement and data analytics company, from 2023 to 2025, and as chief executive officer from 2018 to 2023.
Nancy McKinstry brings deep global leadership experience and expertise in strategy, product innovation and technology, having served as chief executive officer and chair of the executive board of Wolters Kluwer N.V., a global information, software, and services provider, from September 2003 until February 2026.
"We believe David and Nancy will be outstanding additions to the ADP Board," said Thomas J. Lynch, independent non-executive chair of the Board for ADP. "Their extensive leadership experience, combined with deep expertise in strategy, technology and business transformation, will be tremendous assets to ADP as we continue to invest in our strategic growth initiatives, advance our product innovation and drive operational excellence."
"Today's clients need more than technology. They need a trusted partner that can help them navigate one of the most significant workforce transitions of our time with confidence," said Maria Black, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "David and Nancy are exceptional business leaders whose experience leading transformation, innovation, and growth will bring valuable perspectives to our Board as ADP continues to help businesses and their people thrive just as we have for generations."
Prior to Nielsen, Mr. Kenny held leadership roles at IBM as Senior Vice President of IBM Watson and IBM Cloud. He previously served as chief executive officer of The Weather Company and Digitas Inc. Mr. Kenny is a director of Flutter Entertainment plc and the chair of the board of directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. Mr. Kenny holds a Bachelor of Science from Kettering University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.
Prior to serving as chief executive officer, Ms. McKinstry held a number of senior leadership roles at Wolters Kluwer, including chief executive officer of operations in North America, president of CT Corporation, and chief executive officer of CCH Legal Information Services. Ms. McKinstry began her career with Booz & Company (formerly Booz Allen Hamilton), an international management consulting firm, where she focused on assignments in the media and technology industries. Ms. McKinstry currently serves on the boards of Abbott Laboratories, Accenture plc and Mondelēz International, Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.
Safe Harbor Statement
This document and other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical in nature and which may be identified by the use of words like "outlook," "expects," "assumes," "projects," "anticipates," "estimates," "we believe," "could," "is designed to" and other words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements or that could contribute to such difference include: ADP's success in obtaining and retaining clients, and selling additional services to clients; the pricing of products and services; the success of our new solutions; our ability to respond successfully to changes in technology, including artificial intelligence; compliance with existing or new legislation or regulations; changes in, or interpretations of, existing legislation or regulations; overall market, political and economic conditions, including interest rate and foreign currency trends and inflation; competitive conditions; our ability to maintain our current credit ratings and the impact on our funding costs and profitability; security or cyber breaches, fraudulent acts, and system interruptions and failures, including as a result of artificial intelligence; employment and wage levels; availability of skilled associates; the impact of new acquisitions and divestitures; the impact of any uncertainties related to major natural disasters or catastrophic events; and supply-chain disruptions. The factors identified above are not exhaustive. ADP disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These risks and uncertainties, along with the risk factors discussed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP, should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements contained herein.
About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.
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