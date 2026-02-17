ADP National Employment Report Preliminary Estimate for January 31, 2026

For the four weeks ending January 31, 2026, U.S. private employers added an average of 10,250 jobs per week, according to the NER Pulse, a weekly update of the monthly ADP National Employment Report (NER). 

It was the third straight week of strengthening job gains. These numbers are preliminary and could change as new data is added.

Week ending

Change
(Four-week moving
average, seasonally
adjusted)

1/31/2026

10,250

1/24/2026

7,750

1/17/2026

5,500

1/10/2026

4,250

1/3/2026

8,000

12/27/2025

4,250

12/20/2025

8,000

12/13/2025

9,500

12/6/2025

2,500

11/29/2025

17,000

11/22/2025

20,000

11/15/2025

18,250

The NER Pulse is an estimate of the week-over-week change in employment based on a four-week moving average. These estimates are based on ADP's finely tuned, high-frequency data. The data is seasonally adjusted and have a two-week lag to allow for more complete and accurate estimates of real-time employment trends.

The NER Pulse, including 12 weeks of historical data, publishes every Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. ET, except weeks when ADP Research publishes the monthly National Employment Report which is built on a reference week that includes the 12th day of the month. The press release is available Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. ET in the ADP Media Center. The NER Pulse is also available shortly after 8:15 a.m. ET on release days at ADP Research and in Main Street Macro.

The next NER Pulse will be released February 24, 2026. For upcoming release dates please refer to the calendar on the NER website.

The ADP National Employment Report and the NER Pulse are produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

