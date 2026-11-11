ADP Increases Cash Dividend; Marks 52nd Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

The board of directors of ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) approved a $0.20 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $7.60 per share, Maria Black, ADP's President and Chief Executive Officer, announced today.  The increased cash dividend marks the 52nd consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend."Our dividend is a cornerstone of our long-standing commitment to our shareholders and this 12% increase signifies the Board's confidence in the financial strength of ADP," said Maria Black, President and CEO of ADP.  "It's an exciting time as we mark our 52nd consecutive year of dividend increases, and we remain focused on continuing to deliver strong results for our shareholders."

The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.90 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2027 to shareholders of record on December 11, 2026.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2026 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
Matthew.Keating@adp.com

ADP - Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
Allyce.Hackmann@adp.com

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