Adjust's Finance App Insights Report: 2026 Edition finds LATAM and buy now pay later (BNPL) apps leading growth, as paid installs now outnumber organic nearly two to one.
Leading measurement and analytics company Adjust released today its Finance App Insights Report: 2026 Edition , revealing that engagement is growing faster than adoption across finance apps. Global finance app sessions grew 18% year-over-year (YoY) in Q3 2026, more than three times the 5% growth in installs, while the global paid/organic ratio rose from 1.21 in 2025 to 1.83 in 2026 year-to-date. The report benchmarks engagement, retention, and acquisition costs across banking, payment, BNPL, credit & loans, crypto, insurance, and stock trading apps, with regional and country-level breakdowns.
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Greg Wang, VP Americas, Adjust
The Finance App Insights Report: 2026 Edition draws on Adjust's data from thousands of apps to help marketers benchmark performance and plan for 2027. It covers global, APAC, Europe, LATAM, MENA, and North America regions, spanning January 2024 through September 2026.
Highlights include that:
- LATAM grew finance app sessions faster than any other region, up 48% YoY in Q3 2026. Installs across the region rose 54%, driven mostly by BNPL and payment apps. BNPL sessions grew 52% YoY, the fastest of any subvertical.
- Banking apps contributed 23% of finance app installs but 54% of sessions. They also retained 20.3% of new users on day 1, the best of any subvertical, and cut cost per click by 30% in 2026.
- The global paid/organic ratio reached 1.83 in 2026, up from 1.21 in 2025. Credit & loans apps relied on paid installs most, at 3.92 paid installs for every organic one, while BNPL was the only subvertical to rely less on paid, falling to 0.47.
- Average finance app session length rose to 8.09 minutes from 7.26, the second year in a row of growth. South Korea saw the biggest increase of any market, from 10.97 to 12.38 minutes, driven by stock trading apps.
- MENA was the lowest-cost region for finance app impressions, at a CPM of $1.84. North America was the most expensive at $20.19, while installs per impression in Europe rose to 1.84 from 1.43, helping keep the region's cost per install stable.
For additional takeaways, trends, and regional data, download the full report at adjust.com .
About Adjust
Adjust , an AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) company, is a global leader in measurement, analytics, deep linking, and fraud prevention solutions for APP marketers. Trusted by brands worldwide, Adjust helps marketers measure, optimize, and scale performance across every channel, platform, environment, and customer touchpoint. With AI-powered analytics, automation, privacy-centric attribution, engagement solutions, and much more, Adjust delivers the insights and tools marketers need to maximize ROI, improve user experiences, and drive omnichannel growth with confidence.
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