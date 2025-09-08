Adecoagro to Acquire Best in Class Urea Producer

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) ("Adecoagro" or the "Company"), a leading sustainable production company in South America announces it has signed an agreement to acquire Nutrien Ltd.'s 50% interest in Profertil S.A. ("Profertil"), the largest producer of granular urea in South America . The remaining 50% stake of Profertil is owned by YPF S.A. the largest oil and gas producer of Argentina .

Adecoagro will execute this acquisition through an 80%-20% partnership with Asociación de Cooperativas Argentinas ("ACA"). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed before the end of 2025. Under the Profertil shareholder agreement, the remaining 50% equity owner holds a 90-day right of first refusal to purchase Nutrien's equity on the same terms and conditions. The purchase price for Nutrien's shares in Profertil is expected to be approximately US$600 million .

Profertil is one of the most cost-efficient producers of urea and ammonia globally. With an annual capacity of approximately 1.3 million metric tons of urea and 790 thousand metric tons of ammonia, the company supplies approximately 60% of Argentina's urea consumption. Its state-of-the-art industrial complex in Bahía Blanca—Argentina's most important petrochemical hub—enjoys access to competitively priced natural gas and electricity. Profertil has a fully dollarized revenue business given the export nature of the product. The company generated an average annual EBITDA of approximately US$390 million over the 2020-2024 period.

"This transaction constitutes a strategic opportunity for Adecoagro" said Mariano Bosch , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adecoagro. He added "Profertil is one of the best companies in Argentina , strategically located with access to competitive gas supply, in a region that is a net importer of urea. At Adecoagro we have always focused on being the lowest-cost producer, and Profertil shares this same philosophy. We believe this acquisition is an excellent fit for our agro-industrial platform, enabling us to continue diversifying our operations and reduce volatility in our results."

Mr. Bosch remarked: "Profertil owns modern, efficient assets and is managed by a highly experienced team with more than 20 years of proven performance. We are convinced that Adecoagro/ACA is the right partner to help Profertil continue growing and strengthening its leadership, and we see strong complementarity with YPF in this new partnership." Bosch continued: "I am also happy to have partnered with ACA, a cooperative with whom we have a long and successful relationship. Doing this project together reinforces our commitment to build sustainable, competitive, and value-adding agribusinesses in Argentina and South America ."

Juan Sartori , Head of Business Initiatives of Tether and Chairman of Adecoagro's Board of Directors, commented: "We are very pleased to support Adecoagro in this important step. Profertil is a company with an outstanding track record, strong fundamentals, and a clear strategic role in Argentina and South America . We believe this transaction will create value for all stakeholders, and we are confident that Adecoagro, together with its partners, will take Profertil to the next stage of development."

Rabobank is acting as sole financial advisor to Adecoagro/ACA.

Adecoagro's management will host a conference call on September 9, 2025 at 10am EST , to discuss the transaction.

About Profertil:

Profertil is a company devoted to the production of the fertilizers needed to optimize crop yields in a sustainable manner. Equally owned by YPF and Nutrien Ltd., Profertil has its production plant located in the port of Ingeniero White, Province of Buenos Aires . There, it produces 1,320,000 tons of granulated urea annually, the main nitrogen fertilizer for the soil in the production of different oilseeds and grains. In addition, it sells other fertilizers and prepares tailor-made mixtures to provide each territory and crop with the nutrition required. It has administrative offices in Buenos Aires and logistic terminals in Bahía Blanca, Necochea, San Nicolás ( Buenos Aires ) and Puerto General San Martín ( Santa Fe ).

About Asociación de Cooperativas Argentinas (ACA):

With over a century of experience, the Argentine Cooperatives Association (ACA) stands as one of Argentina's leading operators in the commercialization of grains and oilseeds, as well as in the production and distribution of agricultural inputs. As a second-tier cooperative uniting 134 primary cooperatives, ACA's mission is to deliver comprehensive solutions while creating value in a competitive and sustainable manner. The organization is committed to ensuring transparency in the markets and preserving the distinctive principles and values of the cooperative movement.

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America . Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina , Brazil , and Uruguay , where it produces over 3.1 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts and often use words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "will likely result," "outlook," "project" and other words and expressions of similar meaning. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company may not succeed in addressing these and other risks. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein. No assurance can be given that the transactions described in this press release will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.

For questions, please contact:

Adecoagro

Victoria Cabello - IR Officer
Email: ir@adecoagro.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adecoagro-to-acquire-best-in-class-urea-producer-302548613.html

SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AdecoagroAGRONYSE:AGROAgriculture Investing
AGRO
The Conversation (0)
BPH Global Ltd

Agreements to Establish Indonesian-Based Seaweed Business and Capital Raising

Further to previous announcements made by the Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) regarding the Company’s strategic review of its seaweed operations and the expansion of its R&D operations to include the extraction of minerals and gases for use in the battery and energy industries, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Indonesian-based seaweed assets and for the joint development of an Indonesian- based seaweed business.

Keep reading...Show less
Red Light Holland's Majority Owned AEM Farm Collaborates with Agro-Projects for Multi-Million-Dollar Mushroom Farm Expansion in Peterborough, Ontario

Red Light Holland's Majority Owned AEM Farm Collaborates with Agro-Projects for Multi-Million-Dollar Mushroom Farm Expansion in Peterborough, Ontario

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce a significant step forward in its endeavor to revolutionize the mushroom industry. Its subsidiary, Acadian Exotic Mushrooms Ltd. ("AEM Farms"), has partnered with Agro-Projects Export Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. ("Agro-Projects"), a Polish firm renowned for its expertise in designing technologically advanced mushroom cultivation facilities. Together, they are embarking on a $5.5 million contract to construct an 85,000 square foot state-of-the-art vertical mushroom farm and composting facility in Peterborough, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X and Pomeroon, Participate in Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname

Klimat X and Pomeroon, Participate in Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname

 Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce its participation in a ground-breaking ceremony in Suriname alongside his Excellency, C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname. The occasion was marked by an inaugural tree planting ceremony, which included the presence of key District Commissioners, Government Ministers, and other representatives.

James Tansey , CEO of Klimat X commented, "We are honoured to be part of this ceremony that serves to demonstrate the mutual commitments we share with our jurisdictional partners in Suriname. Since 2017, Klimat X and Pomeroon have been active in this region. Many people are not aware that Suriname is a net negative carbon emitter nation and has huge potential to generate carbon credits from mangrove restoration and conservation. James continues, "this type of project can generate 500-1000 tons per hectare with tens of thousands of hectares of potential and we see many mutual and intertwined benefits from this enhanced partnership with the Government of Suriname:

  • Further enhancement of the country's reputation for world leading investment in sustainable farming and nature-based carbon credit generation with a commitment to community and local benefits stemming from large nature-based mangrove projects.
  • The introduction and application of cutting edge technology, Tree Counter™ , a pool of proprietary machine learning tools developed in partnership with the University of Copenhagen to count every individual tree on projects and measure every kilogram of carbon sequestered.
  • Supporting the execution, quality, and traceability of the Company's operations through."
Highlights
  • Klimat X continues to work on data gathering and analysis for mangrove protection and restoration activities in both Coronie and Commeweijne Districts covering 30,000+ hectares.
  • Following 6 months of fieldwork, the Company aims to submit two draft Project Design Documents for pipeline listing with Verra by Q4 2023.
  • All Company activities will be supported by Tree Counter using ground-breaking remote sensing and AI enhanced data processing from the University of Copenhagen to monitor every tree planted and protected in Suriname.
  • Through Klimat X subsidiary, Pomeroon Suriname N.V. the Company launches sustainable agriculture operations in Suriname and formally opens its farm.
  • The Company has commenced both coconut seedling nursery setup and tree planting on a 3,000-acre farm site in the Coronie District. ('Coronie')
Background

On 30 September 2022 , the Company entered a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') with the Government to pursue two country-wide initiatives:

  • The development of mixed agro-forestry and carbon offset projects to be planted with coconut and hardwood trees in an environmentally friendly manner. More recently, a 3,000-acre site for long term company utilisation has been confirmed.
  • The restoration and rehabilitation of mangroves along the coastline of Suriname with their key existing partner and global expert in blue carbon– Silvestrum Climate Associates – KlimatX has deployed several field teams to Suriname throughout 2023.

  • On 21 December 2022 the parties entered into two binding co-operation agreements further detailing the terms of the proposed activities and investment in each area
  • This enabled the Company to commence investment in early 2023 and over USD500K has already been invested including on soil and ground analysis and testing, mapping, data gathering and establishment of a local office and team.
  • On April 24, 2023 the company announced it had signed a binding agreement with the national government of Suriname to develop mangrove carbon credit and agroforestry projects. The Company has built a presence in Suriname and has been actively conducting fieldwork to establish project size and feasibility.
  • Beyond job generation and employment, the Company expects to invest in, and undertake projects and initiatives in areas including education, climate smart agriculture and female empowerment and has a proven track record in doing so.
About Pomeroon

The Pomeroon group of companies were formed in 2017 with an initial focus on sustainable agriculture and coconut farming in Guyana . Since inception they have been mission driven, for profit corporations focussed on climate smart agriculture and more recently on nature-based carbon projects. They are controlled subsidiaries of KlimatX.

About Carbon Done Right and Tree Counter™

The Carbon Done Right methodology and technology company Tree Counter can provide analysis-ready data and results maps and statistics. Metrics can be at plot level, stand level, ecosystem level or at a national or continental scale. For Governments or developers. They have a world leading AI dataset that provides unprecedented insights into forest change and carbon capture at the individual tree level, with advanced deep learning models. Tree Counter is a nature monitoring technology intended to revolutionize the monitoring, reporting, and verifying of nature with expertise. The company's cutting-edge analytics platform covers all nature-based solutions, including forestry, regenerative agriculture, rice methane, grassland management, and blue carbon. Providing small holder carbon project developers and natural capital investors, and governments with real-time verification of co-benefits and monitoring of potential leakage, double counting, permanence, and additionality of environmental interventions.

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Klimat X Developments Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c5190.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Water Ways Logo

Water Ways Signs Largest Smart Irrigation Projects in Company's History Totaling CAD$6,700,000 With Recurring Customer

Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("WWT" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producersis pleased to announce the signing, effective January 29, 2022, of two cotton drip irrigation projects in Uzbekistan with a total value of CAD$6,700,000.The projectsare repeat orders from a recurring customer who ordered a CAD$4,000,000 system in 2021, validating the quality of the Company’s products, service and customer relations.

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:PUMP

Pineapple Express Delivery Expands Services to Include Alcohol Delivery

World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the “Company” or “World-Class”) is pleased to report that its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. (“Pineapple Express Delivery”), a leading company offering legal cannabis delivery services for both the medical and recreational markets, is expanding its services and has entered into a delivery agreement (the “Delivery Agreement”) with The Saskatoon Co-operative Association Ltd. (“Saskatoon Co-op”) Liquor Division.

In addition to continuing to offer premium delivery services for recreational and medical cannabis products, Pineapple Express Delivery is expanding its services to include the delivery of liquor from Saskatoon Co-op’s Wine-Spirits-Beer retail stores. In accordance with the Alcohol Control Regulations, Saskatoon Co-op operates a retail liquor store within the terms and conditions established by the authority.

Keep reading...Show less
Preliminary Final Report

Preliminary Final Report

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Completion of Entitlement Offer

Completion of Entitlement Offer

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Completion of Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Corporate Update

Corporate Update

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Corporate Update

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

ACG Metals Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

Apple debuts iPhone 17

Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

Related News

Gold Investing

Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Storm

Copper Investing

ACG Metals Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

Gold Investing

Gold Outlook

Copper Investing

Anglo American and Teck to Merge, Forming US$53 Billion Global Copper Powerhouse

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Secures MSHA Property ID for Fremont Gold Mine; Advances Reactivation of Historic California Gold Operation

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Base Metals Investing

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia

×