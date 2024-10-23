Agreements to Establish Indonesian-Based Seaweed Business and Capital Raising

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

True North Copper

TNC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
BPH Global Ltd

Agreements to Establish Indonesian-Based Seaweed Business and Capital Raising

Further to previous announcements made by the Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) regarding the Company’s strategic review of its seaweed operations and the expansion of its R&D operations to include the extraction of minerals and gases for use in the battery and energy industries, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Indonesian-based seaweed assets and for the joint development of an Indonesian- based seaweed business.

Highlights

  • Establishment of Indonesian-based, seaweed focused business
  • BP8 to incorporate 100% owned subsidiary in Indonesia
  • Joint venture partners to contribute assets to the venture
  • Focus on commercialisation opportunities based on sales of raw seaweed and seaweed-based and infused products
  • Particular focus on development of seaweed-based bio stimulant products for sale into the Indian market
  • AUD100,000 placement by a venture partner to support development of the business

Term Sheet

On 22 September 2024, the Company entered into a legally binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Singapore and Indonesian-based joint venture partners Messrs Rajiv Ramnarayan and Deepak Jha and PT Mitra Agro Global an Indonesian company (together the JV Partners) for the acquisition by the Company of Indonesian-based assets owned by the JV Partners (Assets) and the incorporation by the Company of a wholly owned Indonesian subsidiary (BP8 Indonesia). The JV Partners have undertaken preliminary activities in developing seaweed sourcing in Indonesia and identifying potential sales channels for the seaweed supply and are undertaking preliminary R&D into a seaweed bio-stimulant project.

The bio-stimulant project is targeting development of an agricultural-based product which is an additive to crops used in the production of food products. The bio-stimulant seeks to increase nutrient availability and uptake in those food sources so as to optimise Traditional Chinese Medicine outcomes. The JV Partners have developed a relationship with an Indian-based holder of intellectual property relating to bio-stimulant technology (Bio-stimulant IP} and will assist the Company in its endeavours to obtain a licence to use that intellectual property.

BP8 considers that it can combine its own seaweed sector intellectual property and resources with the JV Partners’ activities and the Assets to develop a joint venture project in Indonesia focused on:

  • seaweed cultivation, sourcing and sales, and
  • R&D into a seaweed bio-stimulant project and its commercialisation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Global, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:bp8biotech stocksbiotech investingBiotech Investing
BP8:AU
BPH Global
Sign up to get your FREE

BPH Global Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
BPH Global

BPH Global

Stemcell United Ltd is a marine and agricultural biotechnology industry. Its only operating segment being sourcing, producing, marketing, and selling traditional medicines. The company's geographical segment includes Australia; Singapore; Malaysia and Greater China. The company's product includes Cannabis sativa; Dendrobium Officinale and Daemonorops Draco Blume.
Cardiol Therapeutics to Advance CardiolRx into a Late-Stage Trial in Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics to Advance CardiolRx into a Late-Stage Trial in Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

MAVERIC-2 trial will evaluate the impact of CardiolRx(TM) following cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy (rilonacept or anakinra) and is expected to run concurrently with the Company's planned Phase III program.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today announced plans to expand the MAVERIC clinical development program and advance CardiolRx™ into a late-stage clinical trial ("MAVERIC-2") to evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following cessation of interleukin-1 ("IL-1") blocker therapy. MAVERIC-2 is expected to be initiated during Q4 at major pericardial disease centres in the United States and Europe and to report results ahead of the Company's planned pivotal Phase III study in recurrent pericarditis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Global Ltd (‘BP8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BP8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 24 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
3D rendering of Ribosomal protein S6 kinase, 90kDa, polypeptide 3, an enzyme implicated in controlling cell growth and differentiation.

How to Invest in AlphaFold Stock

In a remarkable convergence of biology and artificial intelligence (AI), AlphaFold has emerged as a game-changer in the quest to understand the building blocks of life.

Developed by DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), this AI system can accurately predict the intricate 3D structures of proteins, a feat that has challenged scientists for decades and earned its developers Demis Hassabis and John Jumper the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on October 9, 2024.

Here, the Investing News Network takes a deep dive into what AlphaFold is, how AlphaFold works, the history of DeepMind and the exciting investment opportunities emerging from this cutting-edge technology.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PRESENTS POSITIVE PHASE 3 DATA FOR UPLIZNA® IN GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS AT AANEM 2024

MINT Study Results Show Clinically Meaningful and Statistically Significant Efficacy in AChR+ and MuSK+ Patients

First and Only Phase 3 Placebo-Controlled gMG Trial for a Biologic That Tapered Corticosteroid Use

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Double helix DNA with word "ETFs" and biotech stock tickers.

5 Small-cap Biotech ETFs to Watch (Updated 2024)

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. When it comes to biotech ETFs, they give sector participants exposure to many biotech companies via one vehicle.

ETFs are a popular choice as they allow investors to enter the market more safely compared to investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small-cap biotech ETFs. The funds were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of October 9, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that, further to its successfully completed public offering of an aggregate of 8,437,500 Class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price to the public of US$1.60 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of US$13.5 million (the "Offering"), Canaccord Genuity has purchased an additional 1,265,625 Common Shares at the Offering Price pursuant to their exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $2,025,000 before deducting the underwriting commissions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

BPH Global
Sign up to get your FREE

BPH Global Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pursuit Secures Funding for $1 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR) – Trading Halt

More High-Grade Gold Discovered in New Areas at Dynasty Gold Project

Related News

Lithium Investing

Pursuit Secures Funding for $1 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Gold Investing

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

gold investing

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR) – Trading Halt

gold investing

More High-Grade Gold Discovered in New Areas at Dynasty Gold Project

Uranium Investing

Completion of Grand Codroy Uranium Acquisition

gold investing

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Burkina Faso Arbitration Claim

×