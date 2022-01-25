Trilogy Metals Inc. is pleased to announce the third set of drilling results from the 2021 summer field season at the Arctic Project, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects located in northwestern Alaska managed by Ambler Metals LLC the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited . The 2021 Arctic drill program included 4,131 meters of diamond drilling, ...

TMQ:CA,TMQ