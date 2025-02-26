Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD)

Adavale Resources: Unlocking Gold, Copper in a Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction, and Uranium, Nickel Projects for the Future


A junior explorer with projects in tier-one jurisdictions, Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) focuses on gold and copper alongside valuable uranium and nickel licences. The transformative acquisition of assets in the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales puts the company on a growth trajectory, presenting a compelling investment opportunity for savvy investors.

The company's portfolio spans 354.15 sq km and comprises four tenements: EL7242, EL8830, EL8831 and EL9711. The acquisition of these assets represents a transformational opportunity, strategically positioning Adavale Resources in one of the world’s richest gold and copper belts.

Adavale Resources Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW project

Adavale Resources recently acquired a 72.5 percent interest in the Parkes project, located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. Adavale’s flagship project encompasses 354.15 sq km across four tenements in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a region that has produced over 80 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 13 million tonnes (Mt) of copper historically. The London-Victoria gold mine (EL7242) is a cornerstone of this portfolio, with historical production of 200,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 2 grams per ton (g/t). London-Victoria (EL7242) also recently received a successful renewal until November 2030.

Company Highlights

  • A junior explorer, with projects in tier-one jurisdictions; focused on gold and copper, Adavale also holds valuable uranium and nickel licences .
  • The January 2025 acquisition of the Parkes project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, spanning 354.15 sq km, strategically positions Adavale to expand on the historic orogenic gold resource (124 koz gold) and make a major epithermal and/or porphyry gold and copper discovery in this tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The Lachlan Fold Belt assets are strategically located near world-class mining operations, including Cadia, Northparkes and Cowal.
  • The company’s extensive uranium tenements span 4,959 sq km across the Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula, regions known for hosting tier-one uranium deposits.
  • Adavale’s nickel projects in Tanzania’s East African Nickel Belt are strategically located adjacent to the Kabanga nickel project — the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade nickel sulphide deposit.
  • Drilling and resource-definition programs in 2025 will target key gold, copper and uranium assets, building on the company’s diversified growth strategy.

This Adavale Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) to receive an Investor Presentation

ADD:AU
Adavale Resources
Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources


High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes

High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes

Download the PDF here.

Olympio Metals Limited

Olympio to Acquire Advanced Bousquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY) (Olympio or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent with Bullion Gold Resources Corporation (TSX-V:BGD) to enter into an option to acquire up to 80% of the Bousquet Gold Project (Bousquet Option), an advanced high- grade gold project on the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone, known as the ‘Cadillac Break’ in Quebec, Canada. This terrane bounding structure is associated with world class orogenic gold and copper mineralisation1. The Bousquet Project is located 30km east of the Rouyn-Noranda Au-Cu mining centre (Horne and Granada mines) and 15km west of the Bousquet Mining Camp, which includes the>15Moz Au La Ronde2 and 2.4 Moz Au Westwood3 working mines (Figure 1).
A broken globe with the words "tariffs" and "sanctions" on it.

Experts: Battery and Precious Metals Emerging as New Geopolitical Battleground

The rapidly changing metals landscape and where to invest were key themes addressed during the Commodities and Financial Markets session at this year's AME Roundup in Vancouver, BC.

Rowena Alavi-Gunn, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, started her presentation “Battery Powerplay — Are Battery Metals Still Investable?” by recounting the challenges battery metals faced in 2024.

“I've picked this topic because battery metals have had a fairly rough 2024," she said.

A gavel in front of law books.

First Nation Sues McEwen Mining Over Alleged Breach of Impact Benefit Agreement

The Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (AAN) has filed a lawsuit against McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), alleging the company has breached an impact benefit agreement (IBA) by failing to deliver nearly US$1 million in shares.

The dispute stems from an IBA signed in 2011 between AAN and Brigus Gold, the former owner of the Black Fox mining complex, which is located in Northern Ontario.

IBAs are legally binding agreements that outline financial compensation and other benefits for Indigenous communities affected by resource development projects. Under the agreement, AAN was to receive 25,000 shares of Brigus annually.

Octava Minerals Limited

Metallurgical Drilling Confirms Historic Grades at the Byro REE / Li Project

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE’s, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that laboratory assays have now been received from the two metallurgical core drillholes at the Byro REE’s / Li Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

Trigg Minerals Limited

Unlocking a New High-Grade Antimony-Tungsten Structure Adds Potential to Wild Cattle Creek

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG| OTCQB: TMGLF) ("Trigg" or the "Company") has announced Unlocking a New High-Grade Antimony-Tungsten Structure Adds Potential to Wild Cattle Creek.

Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: What's Really Going on With Gold? Tariffs, Shortages, Fort Knox and More

Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com weighs in on key questions in the gold market, including:

  • Why gold is flowing from London to New York.
  • What US gold monetization could look like.
  • What an audit of Fort Knox might uncover.
Latest News

Adavale Resources
Latest Press Releases

Western Uranium & Vanadium Advances Mustang Mineral Processing Site to Bolster Regional Production

1911 Gold Intersects up to 21.80 g/t Gold over 0.50 m within 6.46 g/t Au over 2.20 m in Drilling at True North

Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Japan Patent Allowance for RECCE® Anti-Infectives

×