Adavale Resources: Unlocking Gold, Copper in a Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction, and Uranium, Nickel Projects for the Future
A junior explorer with projects in tier-one jurisdictions, Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) focuses on gold and copper alongside valuable uranium and nickel licences. The transformative acquisition of assets in the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales puts the company on a growth trajectory, presenting a compelling investment opportunity for savvy investors.
The company's portfolio spans 354.15 sq km and comprises four tenements: EL7242, EL8830, EL8831 and EL9711. The acquisition of these assets represents a transformational opportunity, strategically positioning Adavale Resources in one of the world’s richest gold and copper belts.
Adavale Resources recently acquired a 72.5 percent interest in the Parkes project, located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. Adavale’s flagship project encompasses 354.15 sq km across four tenements in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a region that has produced over 80 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 13 million tonnes (Mt) of copper historically. The London-Victoria gold mine (EL7242) is a cornerstone of this portfolio, with historical production of 200,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 2 grams per ton (g/t). London-Victoria (EL7242) also recently received a successful renewal until November 2030.
Company Highlights
- A junior explorer, with projects in tier-one jurisdictions; focused on gold and copper, Adavale also holds valuable uranium and nickel licences .
- The January 2025 acquisition of the Parkes project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, spanning 354.15 sq km, strategically positions Adavale to expand on the historic orogenic gold resource (124 koz gold) and make a major epithermal and/or porphyry gold and copper discovery in this tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The Lachlan Fold Belt assets are strategically located near world-class mining operations, including Cadia, Northparkes and Cowal.
- The company’s extensive uranium tenements span 4,959 sq km across the Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula, regions known for hosting tier-one uranium deposits.
- Adavale’s nickel projects in Tanzania’s East African Nickel Belt are strategically located adjacent to the Kabanga nickel project — the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade nickel sulphide deposit.
- Drilling and resource-definition programs in 2025 will target key gold, copper and uranium assets, building on the company’s diversified growth strategy.
Adavale Resources
Investor Insight
Adavale Resources’ transformative January 2025 acquisition of gold and copper assets in the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales puts the company on a growth trajectory, presenting a compelling investment opportunity for savvy investors.
Overview
Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD) is a dynamic junior exploration company primarily focused on its flagship gold and copper projects in New South Wales (NSW), within the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt. This portfolio spans 354.15 sq kmand comprises four tenements: EL7242, EL8830, EL8831 and EL9711. The acquisition of these assets represents a transformational opportunity, strategically positioning Adavale Resources in one of the world’s richest gold and copper belts.
Parkes Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt
In addition to gold and copper, Adavale boasts extensive uranium assets in South Australia and nickel projects in Tanzania. These diversified holdings place the company at the forefront of exploration across commodities critical for global industrial and technological advancement.
Adavale Resources is poised for significant growth as it advances its gold and uranium projects through strategic drilling programs in 2025. With a robust exploration pipeline, world-class assets in tier-one jurisdictions, and a leadership team aligned with shareholder interests, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on favourable commodity trends.
Company Highlights
- A junior explorer, with projects in tier-one jurisdictions; focused on gold and copper, Adavale also holds valuable uranium and nickel licences .
- The January 2025 acquisition of the Parkes project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, spanning 354.15 sq km, strategically positions Adavale to expand on the historic orogenic gold resource (124 koz gold) and make a major epithermal and/or porphyry gold and copper discovery in this tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The Lachlan Fold Belt assets are strategically located near world-class mining operations, including Cadia, Northparkes and Cowal.
- The company’s extensive uranium tenements span 4,959 sq km across the Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula, regions known for hosting tier-one uranium deposits.
- Adavale’s nickel projects in Tanzania’s East African Nickel Belt are strategically located adjacent to the Kabanga nickel project — the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade nickel sulphide deposit.
- Drilling and resource-definition programs in 2025 will target key gold, copper and uranium assets, building on the company’s diversified growth strategy.
Key Projects
Gold and Copper – Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW
Adavale Resources recently acquired a 72.5 percent interest in the Parkes project, located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. Adavale’s flagship project encompasses 354.15 sq km across four tenements in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a region that has produced over 80 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 13 million tonnes (Mt) of copper historically. The London-Victoria gold mine (EL7242) is a cornerstone of this portfolio, with historical production of 200,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 2 grams per ton (g/t). London-Victoria (EL7242) also recently received a successful renewal until November 2030.
Exploration activity in 2024 included diamond drilling, which intersected a 12-meter-thick zone of quartz-carbonate veining and shearing, consistent with high-grade mineralisation seen in historical operations. Assay results from this program are pending and expected to provide critical insights for resource expansion.
In addition to the London-Victoria gold mine, the Ashes Prospect (EL8831) has returned high-grade rock chip samples, including results of 8.8 g/t gold and 5.5 percent copper. Similarly, the Birthday mine (EL8830) boasts historical grades averaging 11 g/t gold. The 2025 exploration strategy focuses on resource definition and advancing London-Victoria to JORC-compliant status, testing extensions, and unlocking additional mineralised zones at these prospects, supported by advanced geophysical and geochemical surveys.
Uranium – South Australia
Adavale holds 4,959 sq kmof uranium-rich tenements across the highly prospective Flinders Ranges outwash and Eyre Peninsula, regions known for hosting tier-1 uranium deposits. Historical drilling has revealed promising results, including intercepts of 1 metre at 263 parts per million (ppm) eU3O8 and 0.65 meters at 235 ppm eU3O8. These results underscore the region’s potential to host significant uranium resources.
The company is advancing its maiden 2,000 metre air core drilling program in Q1 of 2025, targeting paleochannel extensions and uranium redox boundaries, which have been identified through advanced geophysical surveys. Adavale’s uranium portfolio is particularly well-positioned to benefit from increasing global demand for uranium, driven by geopolitical factors, rising nuclear energy investment globally, and surging prices, which reached $106/lb in early 2024.
Nickel – East African Nickel Belt, Tanzania
Adavale’s nickel portfolio includes 1,315 sq km across 12 highly prospective exploration licences in Tanzania’s East African Nickel Belt. It is strategically located next to and along strike of the world-class Kabanga nickel project — the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade nickel sulphide deposit. Recent exploration at the Luhuma Central prospect has confirmed nickel sulphides in all five drill holes completed, with mineralisation trends extending southwest.
The company employs a combination of geophysical methods, including gravity, magnetics and Heli-EM surveys, to refine its understanding of subsurface structures and identify high-priority drill targets. Adavale’s ongoing exploration in this globally significant nickel belt is expected to build on recent successes, advancing resource definition and project development, making the company well-positioned to make a significant contribution to the global demand for battery metals.
Leadership Team
Allan Ritchie - Executive Chairman and CEO
Allan Ritchie is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance and resource management, including as director and officer of ASX and HK listed companies. Ritchie’s distinguished career spans both the energy, resources, and investment banking sectors, and includes leadership roles in both private and publicly listed companies.
Ritchie has served as non-executive director of ASX listed Hydrocarbon Dynamics (ASX:HCD), and executive director and deputy CEO of HK listed energy group, EPI Holdings (0689.HKEX).
Ritchie’s investment banking background includes structuring commercial transactions in the energy and resources sector. Senior roles include positions within Westpac, ANZ Bank, HSBC and BNP Paribas in Australia, London, New York and Asia Pacific. His investment banking achievements have been recognised several times at the top of BRW’s annual poll of bankers.
Ritchie graduated from the University of Technology in Sydney in 1986 with a Bachelor of Business and subsequently attained a post graduate diploma in Applied Finance from the Financial Services Institute of Australia.
John Hicks - Non-executive Director
John Hicks is a qualified geologist with over 40 years’ experience in exploration and mining in Australia. John is regarded as a nickel sulphide specialist, having held various senior exploration and development roles on several major nickel sulphide projects in Western Australia.
For the previous 15 years, Hicks was the general manager of exploration at Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN), where he was instrumental in the discovery of the komatiite hosted Deacon and Lower-Schmitz orebodies at Lanfranchi and the intrusive hosted Savannah North nickel orebody in Western Australia. Hicks was also a key member of the team responsible for taking these discoveries through to final investment decisions.
Prior to joining Panoramic, Hicks held various roles with several notable mining companies including Australian Consolidated Minerals and WMC Limited where he worked on the Mount Keith nickel project. As an independent geological consultant between 1998 and 2005, he was involved with the Cosmos and the Honeymoon Well nickel projects.
Maurice (Nic) Matich - Non-executive Director
Maurice (Nic) Matich is a mechanical engineer and finance professional with over 17 years’ experience in the resources sector. His wide industry experience includes the provision of engineering, risk consulting and insurance services to numerous tier-1 mining companies with operations in lithium, iron ore, mineral sands, gold and kaolin.
Matich previously served as managing director of Pinnacle Minerals (ASX:PIM) and executive director of Heavy Minerals (ASX:HVY), delivering both a maiden resource and scoping study (NPV8 $253M) for the Port Gregory project.
He holds a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours, Bachelor of Science (Phys/IT) and a graduate diploma in Applied Finance and is a graduate of the AICD.
Leonard Math - CFO & Company Secretary
Leonard Math is a chartered accountant with extensive experience managing financial operations for ASX listed resources companies. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business (double major in accounting and information systems) from Edith Cowan University in 2003 and became a chartered accountant in September, 2008. He has held multiple director, CFO and company secretary roles in the resources sector, most recently with Summit Minerals (ASX:SUM).
Highlights
- Option to acquire up to 80% of the Bousquet Gold Project from Bullion Gold
- Located on the Cadillac Break, a regional structure associated with world class gold and copper mineralisation (>110 Moz Au1)
- Numerous high-grade prospects including Paquin East with historical intercept of 9m @ 16.96g/t Au6
- Within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines (Agnico Eagle’s La Ronde - 15.8Moz Au2 and Iamgold’s Westwood - 2.4Moz Au3)
- High-grade, quartz hosted vein systems with common visible gold, similar to nearby O’Brien Project 15km to the east (1.0Moz Au4, Radisson)
- 24km2 of contiguous tenure, covering a 10km strike of the Cadillac Break
- Complements the Company’s Dufay Au-Cu Project 60km to the west, and provides a combined 20km strike exposure to highly prospective segments of the Cadillac Break
- Excellent road, rail and hydroelectric infrastructure runs through the project, with year- round access
- Underexplored property with the majority of drillholes completed pre-1947
- The Option provides further exposure to a strong gold price with flexible structure terms
Olympio’s Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented:
“Acquiring the advanced Bousquet Gold Project presents a significant opportunity for Olympio to expand our exposure to one of the world’s premier gold-bearing structures—the renowned Cadillac Break. The project is strategically positioned between substantial gold deposits to the east and west, with numerous high-grade gold prospects featuring gold both at surface and in drilling. This makes Bousquet an exceptional exploration target. The geological setting and mineralisation style closely resemble the nearby million-ounce O’Brien Project, where high-grade gold zones are often associated with visible gold in quartz veining.
“The Project is next to working gold mines with under-utilised mills (<20km by road), with a major highway, railway and hydroelectric power all traversing the centre of the project.
Bullion are divesting Bousquet to focus on their large Bodo polymetallic project which provides Olympio with this great opportunity to explore in one of the world’s best gold regions.”
Figure 1 Setting of Olympio projects, Bousquet and Dufay, on the Cadillac Break
The Bousquet Gold Project is a strategic land acquisition which complements the Dufay Gold-Copper Project 60km to the west along the renowned Cadillac Break. The southern half of the project covers a well-defined, regionally mineralised zone to the south of the Cadillac Break, which hosts numerous gold prospects within Timiskaming Group sediments that are exclusively correlated with the development of the Cadillac Break.
The Bousquet Project includes several advanced gold prospects and numerous structural and geophysical targets that remain untested by drilling or modern exploration. The majority of drilling on the project is pre-1947, and all prospects remain under-explored.
HIGH GRADE QUARTZ VEINS IN FAVOURABLE GEOLOGICAL CONTEXT
Gold mineralisation at Bousquet is structurally controlled, quartz vein-hosted, high-grade gold associated with second and third order structures peripheral to the Cadillac Break, which is typical of the majority of mineralisation on the Cadillac Break1.
Experts: Battery and Precious Metals Emerging as New Geopolitical Battleground
The rapidly changing metals landscape and where to invest were key themes addressed during the Commodities and Financial Markets session at this year's AME Roundup in Vancouver, BC.
Rowena Alavi-Gunn, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, started her presentation “Battery Powerplay — Are Battery Metals Still Investable?” by recounting the challenges battery metals faced in 2024.
“I've picked this topic because battery metals have had a fairly rough 2024," she said.
"We've seen low prices, weak demand, increasing costs — and generally sentiment is maybe sour towards them. And then on top of that, there's geopolitical uncertainty,” Alavi-Gunn noted. Recent election results and weaker-than-expected electric vehicle (EV) demand may also be deterring investors from entering the battery metals sector.
Even so, the broad fundamentals remain positive for key metals like lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite.
“I think there's an opportunity for countercyclical investment in battery metals,” she explained.
Trump policies threaten US EV growth
Speaking about freshly inaugurated US President Donald Trump, Alavi-Gunn underscored that US EV proliferation could be hampered by the new administration. Trump could ease EV compliance rules, reduce subsidies and impose tariffs on Chinese batteries and Mexican auto imports, making EVs less competitive.
As a result, US plug-in vehicle sales could drop from 30 percent to 20 percent penetration, with hybrids gaining market share. This shift could reduce US battery demand by 20 percent.
However, outside the US the global EV outlook remains largely unchanged.
“Overall, we see very strong growth in EVs going forward,” Alavi-Gunn said, using a chart to illustrate her point. “Plug ins are growing at nearly 10 percent a year. Hybrids are growing at about 6 percent a year.”
While this steady increase in EV purchases is the largest contributing factor for the battery metals sector, each metal also has other end-use segments that offer support.
“We're seeing very strong demand growth across all of the battery metals,” the Wood Mackenzie analyst noted. “Lithium, obviously, is just crazy, but the other battery metals are still growing pretty strong.”
IRA decisions could impact graphite supply
Although Trump’s decisions around the Inflation Reduction Act's EV incentives — in particular the 30D tax credit for new clean vehicles — are expected to have little impact on global battery demand tallies, Alavi-Gunn noted that the graphite market could be impacted by the new administration’s policies.
“We think the US could have quite an impact if they keep the 30D credit in place, but they bring forward graphite inclusion,” she said. She went on to explain that graphite is a crucial component for batteries, with China dominating its supply chain. Currently US sourcing rules don’t require graphite to come from allied countries until 2027.
However, if Trump moves that deadline up, far fewer EVs will qualify for tax credits due to limited compliant supply.
As Alavi-Gunn pointed out, long-term demand for battery metals is bullish, despite a current glut in key markets.
The lithium and nickel markets are oversupplied, driven by surging production in China and Indonesia. This excess has kept prices low, but demand is expected to outpace supply by the 2030s, triggering shortages and price increases.
Cobalt also faces a similar long-term oversupply, though recycling economics could be a risk.
To fulfill the demand growth that Wood Mackenzie is projecting, Alavi-Gunn noted that billions of dollars in new investment will be required, particularly for lithium. She suggested that major mining firms, traditionally focused on iron ore and coal, may need to diversify into battery metals as these legacy commodities shrink in market size.
While lithium and nickel mines generate slightly less revenue than copper, they remain attractive investment opportunities, especially for companies looking to future-proof their portfolios.
This can be achieved through M&A or the development of new greenfield assets.
As Alavi-Gunn explained, lithium and copper assets command high premiums, making new development more cost effective, while nickel is cheaper to acquire than build.
However, greenfield projects come with risks like permitting delays.
She also noted that miners face competing demands for capital, such as shareholder returns, sustainability and diversification. While battery metals offer long-term potential, firms must act now to avoid future shortages.
The current downturn presents a countercyclical investment opportunity ahead of expected supply deficits and price surges in the 2030s, she said.
Canada's pivotal place in global supply chains
Following Alavi-Gunn’s presentation, Emil Kalinowski, director of metals market research at Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM), took to the stage.
His 20 minute presentation started with a brief overview of the geopolitical and economic forces shaping metals markets, highlighting a disconnect between analyst forecasts and historical trends.
As Kalinowski explained, critical and in-demand resources have become a key front in geopolitical tensions, alongside artificial intelligence, space and strategic waterways like the Black and Red seas.
“The metals and mining space has become a key battleground for the great powers in the world,” he said.
As metal supply chains become increasingly politicized, he believes Canada may be the most influential nation.
“Canada, in my mind, is one of the leaders on deciding who, what and where deals can take place," Kalinowski said. "With respect to national security and economic security, logistics, supply chains — Australia is leading the way when it comes to financing projects, but Canada is getting involved on a geopolitical basis very heavily.”
Although Kalinowski’s comments came the day after Trump's inauguration, they appear to have been prophetic. Since taking office, the president has made numerous comments about the US absorbing Canada as the 51st state.
Trump has cited poor trade negotiations and subsidies as his reasons, but many have questioned the motives behind the proposal, with some speculating that the president would like to access Canada’s mineral wealth.
More recently, the Trump administration has requested US$500 billion in rare earths from Ukraine.
Analyst price predictions clash with supply realities
Switching his focus to gold, Kalinowski noted that despite bullish sentiment in the market and dramatic price increases for the precious metal, some analysts are making bearish projections.
“They are forecasting that gold prices will fall,” he told the audience.
“This is completely off the charts compared to the market and to history. I think they're wrong.”
According to Kalinowski, analyst consensus predictions for gold don’t align with supply projections.
Forecasts suggest a slight annual decline in supply through 2030 — roughly 1 percent per year — putting future supply 2 to 3 percent below historical trends dating back to the Cold War, he explained.
Alternative supply sources like scrap and recycling are also shrinking.
Unlike past decades, when investors and central banks sold off gold, projections for 2030 show these entities will be accumulating instead, reducing available supply and challenging traditional market assumptions.
“So supply is not really explaining why analysts are so bearish,” he said. “Might it be demand? I don't think so.”
In fact, global gold demand surged to an all-time high of 4,974 metric tons in 2024, fueled by strong central bank purchases and rising investment interest, according to the World Gold Council. The combination of record prices and high volumes pushed the total market value of demand to a historic US$382 billion.
Ultimately, Kalinowski attributed analysts' bearish stance on the gold price to their failure to fully account for the supply constraints, the nuanced nature of gold demand and the geopolitical factors that could drive increased buying.
Diverging paths for silver, platinum and palladium
For sister metal silver, the consensus was more optimistic, with analysts predicting long-term price growth.
As Kalinowski pointed out, historical trends suggest the silver price rises over any six year period, but forecasting remains complex. Unlike gold, silver lacks a single price-driving factor, earning its reputation as the “devil’s metal.”
Silver’s extreme financialization — where paper trades vastly outsize physical supply — makes short-term price moves unpredictable. However, long-term demand shifts are clear. Industrial use, especially in solar panels, is set to grow, while speculative demand is expected to decline — though its correlation to gold raises doubts.
Kalinowski added that a key geopolitical wildcard is government stockpiling of silver. Russia recently began adding silver to its reserves, sparking speculation that other nations may follow.
Even a tiny shift in global FOREX reserves into silver could absorb an entire year’s supply.
For Kalinowski, that raises the question: “Could silver become a strategic asset alongside gold?”
He spent the remainder of his time highlighting the seismic shifts occurring in the platinum and palladium markets. With so many supportive fundamentals, analysts are bullish on platinum long term, and the numbers support it.
While total mine supply is expected remain stable, platinum demand is being reshaped, moving away from internal combustion engines and into the hydrogen economy. According to Kalinowski, this transition is expected to drive ongoing supply deficits, with platinum stores reaching a 47 year low.
Palladium, on the other hand, faces a different story. While analysts remain optimistic in the short term, long-term fundamentals for the metal look shaky. A flood of recycled palladium from scrapped gasoline-powered cars — peaking in the mid-2030s — will add massive supply, just as demand declines by 15 percent.
Unlike platinum, palladium has no clear role in the energy transition, raising price concerns long term.
“There is no hydrogen rescue coming for the palladium market; (there is also a) tremendous amount of supply, falling demand (and) price (is) very concerning,” Kalinowski said.
With supply tightening for one and surging for the other, the two metals appear to be on diverging paths — platinum poised for strength, palladium facing pressure.
First Nation Sues McEwen Mining Over Alleged Breach of Impact Benefit Agreement
The Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (AAN) has filed a lawsuit against McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), alleging the company has breached an impact benefit agreement (IBA) by failing to deliver nearly US$1 million in shares.
The dispute stems from an IBA signed in 2011 between AAN and Brigus Gold, the former owner of the Black Fox mining complex, which is located in Northern Ontario.
IBAs are legally binding agreements that outline financial compensation and other benefits for Indigenous communities affected by resource development projects. Under the agreement, AAN was to receive 25,000 shares of Brigus annually.
However, the complex has changed ownership multiple times over the past decade, first being acquired by Primero Mining in 2013 before McEwen Mining took over in 2017. AAN says the stock payments ceased long before McEwen’s acquisition, but that the current owner is still responsible for fulfilling the agreement’s obligations.
“We are not against mining development. It's helped advance our community and supported different programs,” said Lance Black, AAN’s director of negotiations, in a Monday (February 24) CBC article.
“How can the company not honour the longstanding agreement with the nearby First Nation?” he added.
AAN claims that after reviewing financial records in 2022, it found it had not received the promised shares for years.
The First Nation estimates that nearly US$1 million worth of shares are owed, including shares dating back to the Primero ownership period. Attempts to negotiate with McEwen Mining have reportedly failed, prompting the lawsuit.
In a statement, McEwen Mining denied responsibility for the unpaid shares, arguing that Brigus ceased to exist after its acquisition by Primero, making it unclear whether Brigus and McEwen shares are interchangeable on a “1-to-1 basis.”
The company also maintained that it is not responsible for shares that were not delivered by the previous owner.
McEwen Mining said it has offered AAN 15,000 shares to cover the period from 2018 to 2023 as a resolution to the dispute, but the First Nation rejected this proposal, arguing it is insufficient.
The company also notes that it has provided approximately C$20 million in “direct and indirect benefits” to AAN since 2017, though it did not specify the breakdown of these contributions.
Despite the lawsuit, McEwen Mining has expressed willingness to engage in further discussions.
“We remain open to constructive dialogue with AAN on this issue, and we hope to reach an amicable resolution,” the company states in a press release shared with investors on February 21.
Along with the share dispute, the lawsuit also alleges that McEwen Mining has allowed waste materials from the Black Fox mining complex to seep into a nearby creek, raising concerns about environmental contamination.
McEwen has also denied these allegations, maintaining that it operates in full compliance with environmental regulations and that its tailings facility is subject to frequent inspections by the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, as well as other regulatory bodies at both the federal and provincial level.
“We continue to take appropriate steps to protect the environment and comply with laws. We do not believe there is cause for concern about harm to the environment or the public from the operation of the tailings facility,” the firm said.
For now, AAN remains firm in its stance, insisting that McEwen Mining uphold the agreement made over a decade ago.
The case is expected to proceed through the Ontario courts, with further developments likely in the coming months.
Metallurgical Drilling Confirms Historic Grades at the Byro REE / Li Project
Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE’s, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that laboratory assays have now been received from the two metallurgical core drillholes at the Byro REE’s / Li Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.
Highlights
- Assay results received from metallurgical drilling at the Byro REE & Li Project confirm historic REE / Li mineralisation intercepts.
- Intercepts of over 50m from surface with grades including 500ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) with 20% magnetic REE’s, 375ppm Lithium Oxide (Li2O) and 523ppm Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5).
- Mineralisation has been intercepted in historic drilling over 30km of strike.
- The drilling was to provide fresh samples of the Byro black shale to undergo metallurgical extraction testwork.
Octava’s Managing Director Bevan Wakelam stated;
”Octava is investigating the potential for Australia’s first, large scale, low cost sedimentary basin deposit of REE’s, lithium and base metals. Metal extraction from black shales is a proven, low- cost technology used in other operations around the world. We will commence initial metallurgical testwork to determine the viability of extracting these metals from the black shale at Byro. We look forward to providing further updates as this work proceeds.
The Byro Project is located on the Byro Plains of the Gascoyne Region, Western Australia, 220km south-east of Carnarvon and consists of two granted Exploration Licences – E 09/2673 and E 09/2674 – totalling 798 km2. The Byro Project also has Native Title agreements in place. Nearby infrastructure includes accessibility to a commercial port (Geraldton) and power from the NW gas pipeline and future potential access to Western Australian government proposed green energy sites.
Two metallurgical HQ3 coreholes were drilled for a total of 204m. The holes were drilled adjacent to previously drilled RC holes to confirm mineralisation and to provide fresh sample material for metallurgical testwork.
Figure 1. Metallurgical Core Drilling at the Byro REE Project.
The Byro project lies at the centre of the Permian Byro Sub-basin of the Carnarvon Basin. The Byro Group hosts sedimentary packages of sandstones, siltstones and mudstones, including black shales and coal seams. The dominant unit in the tenure is the Bulgadoo shale, which consists of banded carbonaceous shale and arenite, containing beds of enriched pyrite, bivalves and bryozoans.
The black shales in the Byro sub basin appear to have formed a metal sink that contains large volumes of anomalous REE, Li and base metals. The source of the metals at Byro is likely the Archean basement rocks of the Yilgarn Craton located ~40km to the east. The REE host rocks at Byro have been transported to their current location, unlike typical REE clay exploration targets in Australia which are formed in situ, from weathered granitic basement rocks.
Permian Black shales are known worldwide for their potential to host enriched poly-metallic deposits. These deposits contain considerable volumes of lower concentration resources of base metals, rare earths, lithium and other strategic minerals. They offer the opportunity for large-scale, low-cost mining operations capable of supplying the metals for a number of years. Octava is examining the black shales at the Byro project for the same potential.
Unlocking a New High-Grade Antimony-Tungsten Structure Adds Potential to Wild Cattle Creek
Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG| OTCQB: TMGLF) ("Trigg" or the "Company") has announced Unlocking a New High-Grade Antimony-Tungsten Structure Adds Potential to Wild Cattle Creek.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Trigg has confirmed high-grade antimony and tungsten mineralisation beneath the primary Wild Cattle Creek deposit, with assays of 2.14% tungsten (Hole 10WRD16) and 27.6% antimony (Hole 10WRD16W) (refer Appendix 1).
- The parallel structure is characterised by average grades of 13% antimony (Sb) and 1.03% tungsten (W).
- The 2024 MRE omitted the parallel structure, which lies 35m north of WCC and remains open along strike (west) and at depth.
- Both the WCC alteration halo and the parallel structure indicate a significant westward increase in antimony and tungsten grades, underscoring robust resource upgrade potential.
- Limited historical focus on tungsten presents a significant opportunity to unlock additional resources and value through further exploration and assessment.
- Wild Cattle Creek is Australia's widest known antimony deposit, with an average mineralised width of 20 meters, significantly exceeding typical narrow vein-hosted Sb deposits in the region.
- Drilling results reveal an underlying gold system and robust enrichment within the stockwork alteration of the Wild Cattle Creek antimony deposit, suggesting further exploration could unlock additional value like Hillgrove and Costerfield.
The recent Chinese government suspension of tungsten exports, effective February 2025, has sent shockwaves through global markets. China is the world's dominant supplier, responsible for over 80% of global tungsten production, making this a pivotal moment for alternative sources to emerge.
Trigg Minerals’ (ASX: TMG) Wild Cattle Creek deposit at its 100% owned Achilles Project is now in sharp focus. Previously overlooked in historical drilling, the high-grade tungsten mineralisation could be crucial in securing a domestic supply of this critical mineral.
Wild Cattle Creek has long been known for its high-grade antimony, with Trigg recently upgrading the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) to 1.52Mt at 1.G7% Sb, containing 2G,G02 tonnes of antimony comprising 0.G6Mt at 2.02% Sb (Indicated) and 0.56Mt at 1.88% Sb (Inferred); see ASX announcement dated 19 December 2024. However, tungsten mineralisation—strongly associated with the alteration selvage near high-grade antimony zones—has largely been overlooked.
Trigg has confirmed that high-grade antimony and tungsten (Figure 1; Table 1) are also present in a subparallel vein lying approximately 35m beneath (i.e. north of) the primary Wild Cattle Creek system. This vein extends over 100 metres in the westernmost sections of the deposit. It remains open at depth and along strike, highlighting the strong potential for additional resources in antimony and tungsten.
Craig Hemke: What's Really Going on With Gold? Tariffs, Shortages, Fort Knox and More
Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com weighs in on key questions in the gold market, including:
- Why gold is flowing from London to New York.
- What US gold monetization could look like.
- What an audit of Fort Knox might uncover.
Watch the interview above for more from Hemke on those topics and more.
