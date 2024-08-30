Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NickelX Limited

Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding tenement sale agreement to acquire 100% of tenement E57/1045 known as the Penny South Gold Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Binding Tenement Sale Agreement to acquire 100% of the Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045) to bolster West Australian Gold exploration portfolio
  • Penny South Gold Project located in world class gold district and ~550m south of one of Australia’s highest grade producing gold mines1, the Penny West/North Gold Mine (“Penny”), owned and operated by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) (“Ramelius”):
    • The Penny West mine produced 154,000t at 18g/t Au (89,000 Au) in the early 1990’s2.
    • The initial Penny North deposit of 569,000t at 16.8g/t (306,000oz) was discovered by Spectrum Metals Limited and subsequently subject to a takeover by Ramelius for >$200M during 20203, with the deposit now being mined and extended.
  • The Penny West Shear, which hosts the Penny deposits, continues south into the Penny South Project (E57/1045) with ~2.5km of strike contained in E57/1045.
  • Average historical drill hole depth across E57/1045 is ~42m, with only 18 holes deeper than 100m and 7 holes deeper than 200m4 5, with no diamond drilling.
  • Historic drilling within E57/1045 has encountered various significantly anomalous intersections of gold mineralisation5.
  • Review of all available data to generate high priority drill targets underway.

Commenting on the acquisition Managing Director Peter Woods said:

“We are extremely pleased to have reached an agreement for the acquisition of the Penny South Project. The addition of this exciting gold exploration asset next door to one of the highest-grade gold mines in production in Western Australia, and in a district seeing current M&A activity, greatly enhances our existing portfolio. Given the minimal deeper drilling and lack of diamond drilling, it is the Company’s view there may be substantial value to be unlocked at depth and we are eager to execute a path forward to test the theory as the momentum for gold continues.”

Penny South Gold Project, WA

The Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045) (Map 1) lies only 550m south of Ramelius’ operating Penny West/North gold mine project (Map 2), which is estimated to contain 440,000t of ore at 22g/t Au (320,000oz Au) (“Penny”)6. NKL’s Penny South Gold Project captures a ~2.5km strike extension of the Penny West Shear immediately south of Ramelius’ Penny deposits, southern Youanmi Greenstone Belt (Map 3).

Map 1: Location of the Penny South Project (E57/1045).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from NickelX Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NKL:AU
Gold periodic symbol.

Turaco Gold Reports 2.52 Million Ounce Maiden Resource for Afema

Turaco Gold (ASX:TCG) released a maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate for its Afema gold project in West Africa on Tuesday (August 27), also reporting metallurgical testwork results.

The resource of 2.52 million ounces of gold covers the Woulo Woulo, Jonction and Anuiri deposits, with 60 percent being in the indicated category. The company said the report is an interim estimate as work is ongoing.

Respectively the deposits hold 1.25 million ounces, 660,000 ounces and 660,000 ounces of gold.

Senegal flag.

Senegal Halts Mining Along Falémé River to Combat Environmental Degradation

Senegal has taken decisive action to address environmental degradation along the Falémé River, a critical waterway in the southeastern part of the country near the border with Mali.

Reuters reported on Wednesday (August 28) that the nation's government has issued a decree suspending all mining activities within 500 meters of the river's left bank until June 30, 2027.

In addition, no new mining titles will be issued in the affected area for the duration.

Horizon Minerals Limited

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, adjacent to the Boorara gold mine, 17km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Newmont's Lori Douglas Honored as a 2024 Paradigm for Parity Woman on the Rise

Paradigm for Parity honors impactful female leaders on Women's Equality Day

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gary Wagner, gold bar.

Gary Wagner: Gold's Next Price Target is US$2,700, Can Silver Catch Up?

Gary Wagner, executive producer TheGoldForecast.com, shared his outlook for gold, using technical analysis to explain how the yellow metal could rise to the US$2,700 per ounce level by the first quarter of 2025.

He also discussed the US Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate turnaround and what it means for gold.

"To me what is most important is not that they're signaling a rate cut in September — it's much more than that," said Wagner, who is also a frequent Kitco News contributor. "They are signaling a major pivot from a highly restrictive to a highly accommodative monetary policy that's end goal is interest rate normalization."

Gold coin in rolled up Australian bills.

De Grey Mining Gets AU$150 Million Loan for Hemi Gold Project from Australia's NAIF

Gold explorer and developer De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG,OTC Pink:DGMLF) announced the receipt of AU$150 million in debt funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) on Monday (August 26).

The loan is intended for the development of the company’s 100 percent owned Hemi gold project in the Pilbara region, which De Grey says has the potential to be a large-scale, low-strip-ratio and low-cost open-pit operation.

The funds will form part of a lending syndicate that is expected to provide a AU$1 billion senior debt facility and a AU$130 million cost overrun facility. Along with De Grey's existing cash balance, this money is anticipated to be enough to finance Hemi's development. The company said it has received credit-approved terms from local and international commercial banks that can support the targeted funding levels for the debt facilities.

×