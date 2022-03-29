ACME Lithium Inc. is pleased to announce that it has contracted with KLM Geoscience of Las Vegas, NV for an induced polarization survey on ACME's Warm Springs lithium brine project near the Nevada border in southern Harney County, Oregon. KLM mobilized on March 26th and final results are expected within 45 days. The survey will be used to locate a drill test of the Property.The WS Project claims are situated ...

ACME:CC