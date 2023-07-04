Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

Critical Metals

Aclara Provides New EIA Update for The Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that it has received notice from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") in Chile of its decision to terminate the review of the Company's application for an environmental impact assessment of the Penco Module ("Project"), which was submitted by the Company on April 28, 2023 ("New EIA

The termination resulted from a request submitted by the National Forest Corporation (CONAF) to SEA to terminate the New EIA application process based on the findings of CONAF that there are six (6) undisclosed citronella mucronate, popularly known as "naranjillo" trees, located in the area of the Project. Naranjillo trees are considered "vulnerable species". Specifically, the New EIA did not include information relating to the naranjillo trees in question of which five (5) were found near the location of an existing access road that would require modification, and another was found within a local "native forest", in the area of the Project. Given the presence of such vulnerable species within the native forest, the forest would be considered a "preservation forest", restricting such trees from being cut down and thus requiring a change to the contemplated disposal area of the project. CONAF, which is a Chilean State-owned organization that is overseen and funded through the Ministry of Agriculture of Chile, contributes to the administration and development of the country's forestry sector.

The request by CONAF is part of the first round of observations to be carried out by evaluation services during an approximately 30 business day period following publication in the media in Chile on May 15, 2023 of an extract of the New EIA application. As previously disclosed, in the case additional relevant or essential information is solicited for the evaluation, the New EIA application would need to be withdrawn to address the additional information. According to SEA, the non-disclosure of the information relating to the six (6) naranjillo trees results in the New EIA being incomplete, requiring the termination of the New EIA from its current assessment process.

The Company, together with its technical consultants and other advisors, will work together with the relevant authorities with a view to addressing the initial observations at this early stage of the New EIA process in a comprehensive manner.

Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are surprised and disappointed by the decision of SEA to terminate the review process at this early stage. Our Project proposes an innovative way for extracting minerals, assuming a high level of responsibility with the environment and has been developing a very active engagement with the local community. We believe that the initial observations raised by CONAF can be addressed by our team, who are already working to make the adequate modifications and to refile a revised application for an environment impact assessment as soon as possible."

The Company estimates that there are more than half a million trees in the area of the Project, the vast majority being artificially grown pine and eucalyptus, which are harvested regularly by the forestry industry. The New EIA had identified native tree species (including 470 queule, 46 pitao, and 90 naranjillo itrees) within the preservation forests in the area of the Project and the Company had committed to protect each of the species in question. The naranjillo trees, as opposed to queules, can be cut down provided that they are located in areas covered mainly by pine and eucalyptus, however, such trees cannot be cut down if they are within a native forest that is considered to be a preservation forest.

The Company will provide additional clarity on the timing of the revised application following additional consultations with relevant authorities and its advisors. While there can be no assurance regarding the outcome of the environmental impact assessment process, the Company believes that amendments can be made to address the issues raised.

As part of the Project's overall evaluation process, the Company has received various feedback and observations relating to the Project from a number of affected and interested parties in Chile. The Company believes that all inputs and observations presented to date, including those by CONAF, can be addressed by Aclara and do not constitute fatal flaws to securing a successful path forward for the development of the Project.

Ramon Barua added: "At Aclara, we continue to believe that our Project is a significant contribution to Penco, the region, Chile and our planet. The area where the Project is located is highly impacted by the forestry industry and a sanitary landfill. We have presented a unique process that does not require explosives, crushing or milling. We would only be using recycled water. We do not generate waste or tailings. We had made strong voluntary commitments to revegetate all impacted areas through the creation of new native forests (including by planting more than 200,000 trees), build a park for Penco and run a reproduction center for local deer. In addition, we have completed several initiatives to ensure the proper communication of our project at all levels in Chile. We have visited close to 8,000 homes in Penco twice, in December 2022 and June 2023. We have presented at the Mining Commission of the Deputies and the Mining Commission of the Senate, as well as met with several ministries over the past months. We have also offered to meet with the Municipality of Penco and Regional Counsel, each of whom have regrettably not accepted our offers. Based on the foregoing, we believe that our Project has the support of several parties within Chile and we are motivated to continue pursuing the development of our Project."

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources. Its primary project is located in the BioBio Region of southern Chile. The company is dedicated to developing its mineral resources through a project known as the Penco Module. This module encompasses an area of approximately 600 hectares and contains ionic clays that are rich in heavy rare earth elements.

Currently, Aclara Resources is primarily focused on the development, construction, and future operation of the Penco Module. The goal is to establish a processing plant that will produce a heavy rare earth concentrate. This concentrate will be generated by processing clays obtained from nearby deposits.

Aclara's extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. It does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling. Additionally, it does not generate tailings, eliminating the need for a tailings storage facility. The company utilizes 100% recycled water and minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a fertilizer, and harmful radionuclides are not produced.

Simultaneously, alongside the development of the Penco Module, the company intends to identify further opportunities for increasing rare earth element production. This will involve intensive greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional project "modules" within the company's concessions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: the New EIA and the expectations of the Company's management as to the timing, procedural steps required, scope and substance, and outcome in respect of such review, and any resulting discussions and consultations with relevant authorities, advisors, and the community; estimates, projections and objectives in respect of the Project; and future plans, commitments and strategies of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 28, 2023 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results, timing, performance, achievements or future events or developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/765520/Aclara-Provides-New-EIA-Update-for-The-Penco-Module

Aclara Resources
ARA:CA
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)

Aclara Resources


Aclara Announces Change in Board of Directors

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that Ignacio Bustamante Romero, who served as a nominee of Hochschild Mining plc on the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), has resigned as a director of the Company effective June 16, 2023, following the recent announcement of him stepping down as CEO of Hochschild Mining in late August 2023

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Bustamante for his past service and contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Aclara Produces First Sample of Hight Purity Heavy Rare Earths Concentrate From Its Pilot Plant in Chile

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has started the continuous operation of its newly constructed pilot plant for the Penco Module near Concepcion, Chile. The Company produced the first sample of high purity Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) concentrate after a successful commissioning period where all the equipment was tested with clays from the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture
First high purity HREE sample from Aclara's pilot plant

Barry Murphy (Aclara's Chief Operating Officer) commented:

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the "SEAL Awards", which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership, has presented Aclara with the Sustainable Innovation Award at their 2023 Business Sustainability Awards. This award recognizes innovations that represent game-changing ideas that bring the world to a more sustainable future

Ramon Barua, Aclara's CEO, commented: "We are glad to be recognized with a second sustainability award in less than 12 months, as it reflects the efforts that Aclara has been carrying out in order to become the most sustainable source of Heavy Rare Earths for clean technologies. We have recently filed our Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Penco Module, which reflects our commitment with the Penco community to develop a project with world class environmental attributes. We have a clean and simple process around our unique ionic clays deposit that allows us to extract its valuable Rare Earths sustainably. We will not use any explosives, crushing or milling. Our water consumption will be very low, as we recirculate up to 95% back into the process, and the remaining 5% will solely come from a recycled water source. Our main reagent is fertilizer, which will be recirculated with an efficiency close to 99%. And most importantly, we will not generate any liquid or solid waste, thus not requiring a tailings dam. Furthermore, our product is 100% free of radioactivity. Finally, we commit to revegetate all extraction areas with native species, seeking to preserve and rehabilitate natural forests. We believe that being able to produce clean Rare Earths is our main competitive advantage. At Aclara, we are moved by creating environmental wealth in everything we do."

ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") of Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto Ontario.  Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 3, 2023 (the " Circular "), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 116,084,228 votes, representing 71.12%.  Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors, the appointment of the auditor and the approval of certain amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the " LTIP "), the full text of which is set out in Appendix A of the Circular. The voting results are detailed below:

1.  Election of Directors

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

Eduardo Hochschild


104,811,204


95.36


4,518,489


4.13


Ramon Barua


105,349,211


96.36


3,980,482


3.64


Paul Adams


109,249,590


99.93


80,103


0.07


Ignacio Bustamante


105,338,725


96.35


3,990,968


3.65


Catharine Farrow


109,302,025


99.97


27,668


0.03


Maria Recart


109,308,742


99.98


20,951


0.02


Sanjay Sarma


109,245,388


99.92


84,305


0.08


Nicolás Hochschild


105,271,591


96.29


4,058,102


3.71



2.  Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

EY Servicios Profesionales de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA


116,016,538


99.94


67,690


0.06


3.  Approval of Amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Approval of LTIP Amendments


Votes FOR


%


Votes AGAINST


%



102,105,423


93.39


7,224,270


6.61


The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile . Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the " Penco Module "), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/03/c4609.html

Aclara Submits New EIA for the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the submission today of a new Environmental Impact Assessment (the "New EIA") for the Penco Module project (the "Project") to the Environmental Service Assessment (the "SEA") in Concepción, Chile. The New EIA includes significant improvements compared to the previously withdrawn Environmental Impact Assessment (the "Original EIA") in respect of both the technical aspects and social impacts of the Project on the local community. This event represents a major milestone for the Company's overall strategy and objectives including targeting to put the Project into production in early 2026

Ramón Barúa, Aclara's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "A bit more than year ago we decided to withdraw the Original EIA to resolve certain technical aspects in relation to surrounding flora and fauna. Today we feel proud, not only because we have addressed these technical aspects through a rigorous scientific investigation, but because the New EIA now includes world class environmental attributes that enhance the value proposition of the new Project. In doing so, we have strengthened our relationship with the host community by demonstrating that we want to co-develop the Project, that we have listened to their concerns and that we are now presenting a new Project that is stronger and better in all aspects. Notably, we have changed our water source - we will now solely use a recycled water source - thus ensuring the protection of all natural creeks present in the area. In addition, we have committed to revegetate more than 200 hectares with native species and to donate them to a foundation that we have created for the future use and benefit of our neighbouring communities. This in an area which has been already environmentally impacted by the local garbage dump and the operations of the local forestry industry, and with the proposed changes will result in a net positive contribution to the local ecology. We also plan to build a reproduction centre of Pudus, a local deer, for its protection and conservation. We have also committed to build a recreational park for Penco, thus providing a space highly requested by the local community. Most importantly, the Project is expected to generate more than two thousand direct and indirect jobs in connection with or as a result of the Project. We are committing to prioritize workers from Penco and the Biobio region to fill these new jobs. All these commitments are additions to a Project that is already characterized by its unique environmental features: it will not use explosives, nor crushing or milling in the extraction process; it will recycle water with 95% efficiency; it will use a fertilizer as its main reagent and will recycle it with 99% efficiency. The Project won´t produce solid or liquid residues and will thus not require a tailings storage facility; and it will not generate radioactive waste. At Aclara, we are committed to ensuring that we can produce rare earths while emphasizing a minimal environmental footprint and, as we move forward, we will seek to reassure relevant authorities in Chile of oursustainable and environmentally responsible approach to designing and operating a modern mining facility."

Appia Announces Completion of NI43-101 Technical Report for 100% Owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Mineral Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") technical report dated May 30, 2023 with an effective date of January 31, 2023 and entitled "A Technical Review of the Alces Lake Rare Earth Mineral Exploration Project, Beaverlodge Domain, Saskatchewan, Canada for Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp." (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Alces Lake property ("Alces Lake") located in the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Technical Report was authored by Al Workman, P.Geo., F.SEG, F.AusIMM, Senior Geologist, Watts, Griffis and McOuat, Geological and Mining Consultants. The Technical Report provides an update on exploration previously reported in March, 2021 by Appia with respect to Alces Lake and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports May 2023 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for May 2023.

May 2023 Operating Statistics

Initial Results Confirm Widespread Mineralization at Appia's Ionic Clay Project in Goias State, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to provide an update on its newly acquired Cachoeirinha rare earths project ("PCH Project") located near Iporá in the state of Goiás, Brazil. This update results from a due diligence field visit and project review by Appia personnel, including Mr. Don Hains, an expert in industrial minerals.

The PCH project hosts rare earth element (REE) mineralization in both ionic clays developed from the weathering of alkaline granites, and in-situ rare earth mineralization associated with the underlying granite and a carbonatite intrusion to depths >100 m.

"Mineralization is widespread across the property with the most advanced target being a 2 km wide zone in the SW corner of the tenements known as Target 4," stated Mr. Don Hains, senior consulting geologist and QP. "The exploration work by the vendor showed REE enrichment in the soils to depths of 8 to 26 m with the majority in the upper 8-10 m. Total REE grades in numerous auger holes drilled at Target 4 ranged from 274 ppm to 16,648 ppm (1.66%), with an average of 1,291 ppm total REE and, importantly, the valuable rare earths used in magnet applications (Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy) + Y accounted for approximately 14% of total rare earths, with a maximum of 28.4%."

Appia completed 110 duplicate samples from twin auger holes distributed across Target 4 as part of its due diligence program and found comparable results to the original assays. Due diligence samples were also collected from trenches (17 samples) and diamond drill holes (76). Assay data for these samples also showed comparable results to the original sample data.

Due diligence samples were assayed at the same laboratory (SGS Geosol in Vespasiano, Brazil) using the same methods as the original samples (IMS95R and ICM40B). SGS Geosol is an ISO 17025 registered laboratory. Certified standards from OREAS were used to measure laboratory accuracy and precision. Supervision of the due dilignece assays was under the control of Mr. Hains.

He continued, "The average Heavy REE value is 145 ppm, or 13.93% of the total rare earths. In contrast, the Serra Verde project currently under construction in northern Goais State has total average REE values of 2,138 ppm (0.2138%)[1] but HREE values of only 155 ppm, or 7.26% of total rare earths. Thus, the PCH project has a relatively higher content of HREE in the deposit than Serra Verde."

"The overall assay values of samples obtained to date are considered comparable to other ionic clay type rare earth deposits in Brazil such as Serra Verde and Araxa," stated Stephen Burega, President of Appia.

"Such deposits generally have relatively low rare earth values compared to hard rock deposits but typically present more easily processed material with good recoveries and can thus be highly cost competitive against high-grade, hard rock rare earth projects. The relatively high assay values for Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy, the most valuable magnetic rare earth elements, are positive for development of the project," he concluded.

Next Steps for 2023

The proposed 2023 exploration program will include high resolution topographic surveying across the Eastern claim blocks followed by a reverse circulation (RC) drill program including approximately 300 holes at 100m x 100m spacing totalling 4,500 metres on Target #4. Additional auger drilling will further delineate the extension of the rare earths potential to the West of Target #4. The RC drill program is planned to reach an average depth of 15 meters per hole, and will be sampled at 1/2 meters intervals.

The available data indicates that there is considerable exploration potential throughout this large property. Significant areas in both the western and eastern portions of the property show high relative radiometric values indicative of potential rare earth mineralization but these areas remain untested by drilling. It is reasonable to expect that the overall potential of the project can be increased significantly with further work in these areas.

"Preliminary metallurgical test work has involved mineralogy studies at Actlabs and SGS Mineral Services in Canada and geometallurgical and flotation test work at the Federal University of Goiás ("UFG"). La, Nd and Nb were successfully floated in these tests, with recoveries of La and Nd typically averaging about 50% for the best collector conditions even without any up-front processing", according to Hains. "Importantly, the flotation concentrates averaged 127 ppm Th and 38 ppm U, indicating radioactivity issues associated with mineral processing should be very manageable."

Very preliminary leaching tests undertaken at SGS Mineral Services in Canada indicate the potential to successfully leach rare earths using ammonium sulphate, thus demonstrating the ionic clay nature of the mineralization. The Company advises that substantial additional metallurgical test work will be required as the project advances; however these very preliminary results do indicate that either flotation and/or leaching may be viable recovery schemes. It is likely that a combination of the two recovery processes may be required to maximise the recovery and produce a suitable concentrate as feed for further processing.

Appia's local partner has been active on the PCH project for the past 2 years, and the team has compiled a significant dataset including geophysics and geochemical results as well as auger, drill and trenching samples across 9 delineated targets on the Western limb of the project area. There remains more that 50% of the project area still to be explored and assessed for its potential.

Location

The PCH project is located approximately 30 km from Iporá, a medium size city in the state of Goiás, with a population of approximately 31,500 and well-developed infrastructure. The region around Iporá has significant ongoing mineral exploration and mining activity including active mines operated by Dundee Precious Metals and Yamana Gold. The property is well connected by a series of roads and is mainly used for farming. Local and community relations with mining and exploration companies including Appia's predecessors at PCH are excellent.

Background on the PCH Project

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn)please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

Appia Announces Discovery of Newly Identified Jesse Zone

Updates on Prospecting at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is making significant progress in its helicopter-supported prospecting, mapping, and sampling programs with efforts focused on detailed regional ground exploration in the structural corridor south-southeast (SSE) of its Magnet Ridge Zone at Alces Lake, Saskatchewan.

Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of March 7, 2023 and May 30, 2023, the Company has signed a Definitive Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S"), Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda (the "Company") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Property").

"Appia has taken a significant step in cementing itself among the upper tier of critical mineral explorers with today's announcement," stated Stephen Burega, President. "Brazil is emerging as a significant source of rare earths contained in ionic clays, and Appia's PCH project will further enhance this potential. The known rare earth element distribution at PCH should lead to favourable economics for processing; is easily on par with other ionic clay projects outside of Asia; and it contains relatively high levels of the magnetic REEs. Early-stage review of the rare element distribution indicates a high potential 'basket price' which is a positive indicator to advance the project. Once additional analysis is completed, a more detailed summary of known results will be shared with the market."

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

269 Samples Show Positive Correlation to Vendor's Results

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has received a partial set of results from their 15 hole due diligence drilling program completed in April 2023 that confirm the continuity of grade between this representative sample and the Vendor's assay results on The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

