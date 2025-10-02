ACG Metals

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

ACG announces that the net smelter return royalty agreement dated 17 July 2019 (the "Royalty Agreement") originally entered into between Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (which assigned its interest to ACG Holdco 1 Limited), Polimetal Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Polimetal") and Alacer Gold Madencilik A.Ş (which assigned its interest to EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX")) in respect of production at the Gediktepe mine was amended and restated (the "Amended Royalty Agreement") on 30 September 2025. The amendment is the result of a consensual agreement with EMX on terms that are mutually beneficial to all parties.

Under the terms of the Amended Royalty Agreement and related documents:

  • With effect from 1 January 2026, the terms of the oxide and sulphide royalties have been simplified, with the oxide royalty percentage being decreased from 10% to 2.25% and the sulphide royalty percentage being increased from 2% to 2.25% on all sulphide production.
  • Each of ACG and Polimetal has been released from its obligations to make certain milestone payments (the "Milestone Payments") linked to the commencement of sulphide commercial production at the Gediktepe mine (in an aggregate amount of US$ 6 million) to EMX in 2026.

The adjustment to the royalty terms will provide substantial benefits to the group as it forges ahead with the transition from oxide to sulphide production at the Gediktepe mine. In particular:

  • The amendments to the Royalty Agreement should result in a significant reduction in all in sustaining costs (AISC) on the remaining oxide ore produced at the Gediktepe mine from 2026.
  • The reduction in the high oxide royalty percentage and release of the obligation to make the Milestone Payments should considerably strengthen the group's short term cash flows and enable it to increase its cash buffer in 2026 while the Gediktepe mine transition is completed.
  • The royalty percentage applicable to any future oxide production following a potential LOM extension at Gediktepe will decrease from 10% to 2.25%.

Patrick Henze, Chief Financial Officer of ACG said:

"We are very pleased to have completed the process of amending our royalty arrangements with EMX and believe that the amended royalty terms leave us well positioned to navigate the transition from oxide to sulphide production in the near term. We are thankful to EMX for its constructive and collaborative approach during this process and look forward to continuing our mutually beneficial partnership."

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, such information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "targets", "expects", "aim", "anticipate", "project", "would", "could", "envisage", "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Group and the environment in which it is and will operate in the future. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributed to the Company or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by applicable law, regulatory requirement, the UK Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, neither the Company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com

